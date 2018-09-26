Best Nintendo Switch Games 2018: That game you like is on Switch now

The Nintendo Switch has been a game-changer for many gamers short of time. Being able to enjoy proper console experiences on the go as well as at home has proven a huge plus point for players. But how do you know which are the best Nintendo Switch games to play? Trusted Reviews have the answer.

We’ve narrowed down our list to the very best titles you can buy on the console right now, making sure we encompass as many genres as possible so that there’s something for everyone. As new great games come to the platform, we’ll obviously be updating this list.

Nintendo has developed a habit of making surprise announcements for indie juggernauts and blockbuster ports we simply didn’t expect for the system. Chances are, in a few years, every game you can imagine will have surfaced on Switch!

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Pros:

Beautifully realised and huge open world

Incredible depth

Very satisfying gameplay

Beautiful art direction

It’s tough, but always fair

Cons:

So-so voice acting

Minor performance dips

Breath of the Wild is a masterpiece of modern game design. Its beautiful open world is absolutely packed with unique mysteries to discover, all of which feel brilliantly rewarding in their own way.

Despite overhauling many of the series’ core ideas, it’s quintessentially Zelda, updated for the modern age with what feels like an imaginative stroke of genius.

You’ll also stumble upon a number of firsts for the franchise, such as voice acting, shrines and an expansive open world that never, ever holds your hand.

Buy now: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for £47.99 / $46 from Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey

Pros:

The best Mario has ever been

So many nods to the series’ history

Hundreds of Power Moons to collect

Looks stunning

Phenomenal soundtrack

Cons:

Some of Cappy’s moves require motion controls

Super Mario Odyssey is near-perfect. It carried ginormous expectations, but somehow Nintendo has managed to leapfrog over the bar by a huge distance. Offering the most satisfying gameplay experience of any Mario game to date.

Some will debate whether or not it matches Galaxy, but for me it does, thanks to its brilliant reinvention of the sandbox formula and incredible use of so many different tools.

You’ll become obsessed with collecting outfits and Power Moons, and fall in love with every kingdom you visit. Nintendo has had a wonderful 2017 and is rounding it off in style with the best Mario.

Buy now: Super Mario Odyssey for £41.99 / $48.70 from Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pros:

Looks absolutely gorgeous on Nintendo Switch and on the TV

Battle Mode is a superb addition

Plenty of challenge here for all skill levels

New assists for beginners work a treat

So many tracks and racers

Cons:

Some will want a brand-new Mario Kart game on Switch

Nintendo has delivered the definitive Mario Kart experience to Nintendo Switch. Combining the greatest Mario Kart ever in the form of MK8 with the versatility and dynamism of the Switch is a match made in heaven.

With plenty of new customisation options to help newer players get to grips, as well as added depth via new levels of drift boosting, 200cc trial modes and the all-new Battle Mode, this is an absolute must-buy for Nintendo Switch owners.

Buy now: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £41.49 / $54.70 from Amazon

Splatoon 2

Pros:

Looks gorgeous both on Switch and TV screen

Multiplayer still a unique and fun offering

Plenty of new guns, each fun to use

Cons:

Doesn’t feel like a full sequel

Can be slow to get into a match

Splatoon 2 is a multiplayer shooter unlike any other, and it’s exactly the charming outing you’d expect from Nintendo. Instead of bullets, your weapons are filled with coloured ink used to splat your enemies and cover the environment in paint.

Matches are incredibly fast-paced and satisfying, offering a tense competition that always feels fun and refreshing. You’ve also got a meaty solo campaign to dig into alongside a bunch of neat customisation options for your personal squid kid.

Buy now: Splatoon 2 for £44 / $53 from Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Pros:

An absolutely stunning world

Deep combat system that isn’t at all complicated

So much fun to play

The two worlds work really well together

Cons:

Not much to do outside of combat

Sharp difficulty spikes

Nobody imagined Mario and Rayman’s Raving Rabbids would make such a wonderful match. We especially didn’t expect the pairing to translate into a deep, compelling and unbelievably charming strategy title.

We had lots of fun with the game, as you can see from his 8/10 review:

“Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is yet another great Nintendo Switch exclusive, and one of the most original Mario titles we’ve seen in a long time. It may not do much outside of the core combat, but even that is enough to keep you entertained for its duration.”

Buy now: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £37.50 / $39.99 from Amazon

ARMS

Pros:

Brilliant motion controls result in a genuinely fresh fighting experience

The best online game Nintendo has ever released

It looks great

Surprising amount of depth to the combat

Cons:

Traditional controls don’t feel great

Lack of single-player content may leave some feeling cold

Annoying arms-unlock system

ARMS is another example of Nintendo creating something entirely new and it working a treat.

A boxing game like you’ve never played before, ARMS lets players take on friends on the couch or online and take full advantage of the Joy-Con’s motion controls. Throwing punches with twists and turns to bend your character’s spaghetti-esque mitts, there’s a surprising level of strategy involved in what at first looks like a simple bash-em-up.

Once you get hooked on ARMS, it’s hard to stop playing, as there’s always a new challenger on the horizon.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Pros:

Huge and beautiful world

Deep yet accessible combat

Plenty of stuff to do

Nia is bloody lush

Amazing soundtrack

Cons:

Easy to be overwhelmed in the opening hours

Inconsistent localisation

Performance problems in certain areas

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a positively staggering JRPG offering hundreds upon hundreds of hours of content for players ready and willing to dig into its sprawling story and uncompromising systems. Its addictive combat system is complemented by an excellent ensemble cast you’ll come to root for as they aim to save the world of Alrest.

At times it’s hard to believe something like this is running on Nintendo’s portable console as you climb vast mountains and trawl through dark industrial cities. It’s one of Monolith Soft’s finest efforts yet and feels right at home on Switch. With the new expansion, there’s even more reason to check it out.

Buy now: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for £46.99 / $51.46 from Amazon

The Messenger

Pros:

Looks and sounds great

Brilliant platforming

Level design great as a platformer and Metroidvania

Some excellent surprise revelations

Cons:

The writing is hit and miss

Despite the writing, which is definitely an acquired taste, The Messenger is a truly excellent classic platformer and a bloody good Metroidvania. There’s enough of a twist on both genres to make it stand out in an increasingly crowded market. It looks great, plays great and is just challenging enough to keep you engaged while kicking your butt from time to time.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

Pros:

Includes all DLC content for the game

Motion controls work well

Nintendo-themed exclusive items

Cons:

Really begun to show its age

Lacks visual upgrades of other current-gen editions

One of the biggest games of all time – and one that has come to every console under the sun since its initial 2011 launch – now comes to the Switch as a Special Edition.

Sporting special Nintendo-inspired skins, motion controls and of course the ability to play the game as a portable, this is an incredible proposition.

It may not offer the high-res graphics of its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts, but this is the first Skyrim you can play on the loo… we think.

Buy now: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for £41.98 / $50.99 from Amazon

Snipperclips

Pros:

Ingenious puzzle action

Superb co-op play

Infectious sense of fun

Silly four-player party modes

Cons:

Doesn’t really make the most of the Switch

If you’re looking for a fun, accessible and downright hilarious multiplayer experience on Nintendo Switch, look no further than Snipperclips. With a Joy-Con in hand, you and up to four friends can work together or duke it out in a series of addictively creative puzzles.

All of these are designed wonderfully around the Switch’s portable screen, making it perfect for popping out in the cafe or on a commute. The charming shapes you control only add to the fun, pulling off a series of ridiculous facial expressions as they contort across the screen.

Buy now: Snipperclips for £24.76 / $29.63 from Amazon

DOOM

Pros:

Still manages to look excellent on less powerful hardware

The best port to Switch thus far

Works great with the Pro Controller

Cons:

Naturally makes visual sacrifices on Nintendo’s platform

Framerate takes a hit in intense sequences

Smaller analogue sticks affect aiming

When DOOM was first announced for Nintendo Switch we were genuinely blown away. We never imagined such a bloody, demanding shooter would makes its way onto Nintendo’s console. But here it is, and despite some visual compromises, it’s a great experience.

The satisfying gunplay, ferocious monsters and fantastic setting remain, and it plays great on Nintendo Switch both docked and in portable mode. Keep in mind that the multiplayer mode is a separate download, unlike other platformers.

Buy now: DOOM for £40 / $50.16 from Amazon

Mario Tennis Aces

Pros:

A ridiculously good core mechanic that never gets old

One of the finest multiplayer experiences on Switch

Accessible and deep simultaneously

Could offer something for quite some time

Cons:

Single-player may leave some wanting

RPG system is light at best

Mario Tennis Aces is awesome and a must-have if multiplayer experiences are your thing. It blends silliness with seriousness really quite brilliantly and is a testament to Nintendo’s efforts within this space. No one else would ever even comes close.

Into The Breach

Pros:

Ingenious combination of block puzzle and tactics

Creates stories through its gameplay systems

Beautiful musical score

Cons:

Won’t necessarily convert those who don’t enjoy the genre



Into The Breach, Subset Games follow up to smash hit space-em-up FTL, brings together turn-based tactics, intricate systems and big stompy mechs to create one of the best strategy games on the Nintendo Switch.

At its best, ITB plays like Chess. Your three mechs pick their way through populated areas, trying to take out giant bugs with the minimum of collateral damage. ITB is at its best when it asks you to choose between two terrible outcomes: do you want to sacrifice your star pilot or an apartment complex full of innocent civilians?

Think we’ve missed a biggie? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews