After the best gaming headset to level up your gaming setup? You’re in the right place

We’ve rounded up a list of the very best gaming headsets, ranging from budget bangers to premium cans that will impress the fussiest of audiphiles. We’ve also made sure to add enough variety to cover every major platform, whether you’re gaming on the go with the Switch, on your console or with your high-end PC.

But before you go rushing down to check out our list make sure to answer two key questions. First, where do you plan to use it? If you’re a PC gamer that plays at a desk next to your rig, you likely won’t need to invest in a wireless gaming headset. If you’re a console our lounge gamer Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless connectivity will be a must.

Second, what’s your budget. Gaming headsets can cost anywhere from £20 all the way up to £400. If you already have a great sound system and only plan to use the headset for voice chat then there’s no point in overpaying. If you game in a shared living space where you need to keep quiet investing a little more to get a better sound headset with decent noise isolation will be well worth your while.

Scroll down and you’ll see we’ve gone into detail for every gaming headset on our list, but to make it easier for you, we’ve also included the list in bullet-point form so you can quickly scan it to find your perfect match:

Best overall gaming headset: SteelSeries Arctis 7

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Best value wireless: Corsair HS70

Corsair HS70 Best for audiophiles: Audeze Mobius

Audeze Mobius Best value wired: Razer Kraken (2019)

Razer Kraken (2019) Best for Xbox fans: SteelSeries Arctis 9X

Best under £50: Corsair HS50

Best for competitive gamers: Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500

We’re constantly updating this list with our new favourite gaming headsets, so check back again soon to see which new devices made the cut.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7

The best overall gaming headphones for PC and PS4 players

Pros:

Wide operational range

Long battery life

Outstanding build quality

Clean and punchy audio

Cons:

Maybe a little small for large heads

Wired-only Xbox and Switch support

Volume dials are a little fiddly

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is our favourite gaming headset. Why? Because it’s everything a good headset should be. It’s remarkably comfortable to wear over long periods, thanks to a clever self-adjusting band – and unlike models from some competitors, it doesn’t present any nasty side effects as a result.

Using a USB transmitter, the Arctis offers excellent battery life and range. Audio quality is sublime, regardless of the application; it’s just as happy with your music library as it is with Battlefield 1. The headset also employs DTS Headphone:X when gaming on a PC, providing an extra sense of space through virtual surround sound.

If you’re a PS4 or PC player and have around £150 to spend on a headset, then look no further. And if you’re an Xbox One fan, the Steels-

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7 review

2. Corsair HS70

The greatest gaming cans you can buy for under £100

Pros:

Tasteful design

Excellent all round audio

Very comfortable to wear

Fantastic microphone

Cons:

Surround sound is PC only

Perhaps lacking a little clarity

Earpads not easily replaceable

The Corsair HS70 is the best gaming headset available for less than £100. The headset is a breath of fresh air in the gaming market, which seems to be hell bent on adding RGB lighting and sharp corners to everything it can. It features a pleasingly unassuming, refined design and is one of a select few gaming headsets you’d be willing to wear in public.

It also ticks all the right boxes when it comes to functionality, offering robust audio quality, with plenty of power in the low end. The mic is also wonderfully clear and excellent for voice chatting when playing online.

The only downside is that it uses proprietary earpads that can only be purchased direct from Corsair, which is a pain if you plan to use it long-term.

Read our full Corsair HS70 review

3. Audeze Mobius

The only choice for audiophile gamers

Pros:

Great audio quality

The most immersive gaming experience on the market

Comfortable fit

Cons:

Mic issues when used wirelessly on Windows

We won’t lie, £400 for a gaming headset is pretty extortionate. But if you can afford it the Audeze Mobius more than justifies its upfront cost. The Mobius features a wealth of custom hardware you won’t find on any other gaming headset.

For starters, it’s the first mainstream headset to use planar magnetic drivers. These a different to the dynamic drivers you’ll find on most other gaming headsets and aim to let the Mobius offer more detailed, immersive audio. It also features head tracking tech that lets it detect and optimise it’s audio settings for over 1000 different head movements. The tech works a treat and makes the Mobius the best sounding, most immersive gaming headsets we’ve ever tested.

Add to this a premium, mature design that’s blissfully free of the “l33t” colourings and RGB lighting seen on competing headsets and the Mobius easily earns its place in our best of list.

Read our full Audeze Mobius review

4. Razer Kraken (2019)

Our current pick for best value gaming headset

Pros:

Comfortable to wear

Punchy bass response

Attractive design

Strong build quality

Excellent microphone

Cons:

Mid-tones can get a touch muddy

Relatively weak head-grip

The new Razer Kraken is essentially a tweaked version of the older Kraken V2 Pro ‘phones from 2017 – they’re more comfortable, thanks to a gel-lined cushions around the cans, and the adjustable mic features improved ambient noise rejection, but in terms of sound quality, it’s the same story, the same custom-tuned 50mm drivers and same great gaming performance for an excellent value price.

Volume can be cranked up to a very high level, with slightly muddy midrange performance, that’s only really noticeable at high levels, or when you’re listening to music.

We had no gripes with the Razer Kraken when gaming, as solid bass response gives the roar of explosions and a jetpacks satisfying boost, while the clunk of weapon reloads clatter pleasantly around your lug holes.

The 1.3 metre cable is also long enough to give you a bit of distance without seeing you getting tied up in knots.

Put simply, the new Razer Kraken, like the V2 Pros, is an excellent value for money choice.

Read our full Razer Kraken review

5. SteelSeries Arctis 9X

The best gaming headset for Xbox fans

Pros:

Slick and attractive design

Excellent audio that’s easy to customise

Works seamlessly across Xbox One and PC

One of the most comfortable headsets out there

Cons:

Design’s reliance on plastic can be a distraction

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is very similar to the SteelSeries Arctis 7 which sits atop of this Best Gaming Headset ranking, but costs a little more and is optimised for the Xbox One instead of PlayStation.

SteelSeries hits the high notes in every key area for gaming headsets, including audio quality, comfort and the microphone. If there’s any criticism to be had here it’s that the plastic undermines the otherwise premium design.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones for the Xbox, this is certainly one our top recommended choices. Although have a look at the SteelSeries Arctis 7 if you’ve got a PC or PlayStation instead.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 9X review

6. Corsair HS50

The Corsair HS50 may not flashy, but they offer fantastic audio on the cheap

Pros:

Great value for money

Excellent sound quality

Strong and sturdy build

Super-comfortable

Cons:

Non-removable earcups

Requires a good DAC

It may not look all that sexy – and is pretty much void of advanced features – but if you’re on a budget then the Corsair HS50 is a solid choice.

With prices starting at a modest £50, Corsair’s newest analogue gaming headset offers seriously good value for money.

The HS50 doesn’t include RGB lighting or any form of surround sound, but it covers the basics. For your money, you get a comfortable-to-wear headset with decent audio quality, and a reliable microphone that’s more than good enough for team voice chat – even during heated firefights.

Be warned, though: as is the case with any analogue headset, if you’re a PC player with a cheap motherboard then you’ll want to invest in a external DAC to get the most out of the HS50.

Read our full Corsair HS50 review

7. Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500

This wireless headset is a fab option for eSport pros

Pros:

Intuitive mobile app

Solid sound quality

Comfortable fit

Cons:

Touch controls can be fiddly

No wireless, 3.5mm jack or Xbox support

If you’re a competitive gamer with a penchant for RGB lighting then the Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 may well be the headset for you.

As well as sporting an extrovert gold design with full RGB rimming, the ROG Strix Fusion 500 benefits from advanced synchronisation features that make it quick and easy to sync the lighting of multiple headsets using an intuitive mobile app.

This, plus above-average virtual surround sound and a super-comfortable fit, makes the Fusion 500 a great choice for hardcore gamers in a clan or formal e-sports team.

A lack of wireless support and 3.5mm jack will be an issue for Xbox gamers. Plus, with pricing starting at £150 there’s no doubt that the Fusion 500 is expensive. But if you have the money, and want your team looking bling during tournaments and LAN parties, then the Fusion 500 is a fantastic choice.

Having reviewed its less expensive counterpart, the Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300, we can safely say that it’s worth splashing out the extra 30 or so quid for these instead.

Read our full Asus ROG Strix Fusion 500 review

Those are our top picks of the best gaming headsets. If you want to know more about the different types of gaming headset and what to look for when buying one then read on.

How we pick the best gaming headsets

As with all of our gamer peripherals, we rigorously test each headset before fully reviewing. If a device is compatible with different platforms, consoles as well as PC, then we’ll be sure to try it out on the lot. Wired or wireless, we check that the audio quality is good enough and that features such as surround sound support work as expected. We also make sure the mic clearly picks up your voice, even in a noisy environment, so your online pals can hear every zinger and sick burn.

To make sure our testing is thorough enough, we’ll use each headset for extended periods. How comfortable are they to wear for all-night fragfests? And if they’re wireless, does the battery unexpectedly give out halfway through a match?

What type of headset should you buy?

Analogue headsets: These use one or more 3.5mm headphone jacks to transmit audio to and from the headset, and are often universally compatible with PCs, consoles and mobile devices. The sound quality will rely on your individual device however, and they won’t support surround sound out of the box. Keep in mind that on PCs with separate mic and headphone jacks, you’ll need a splitter. Some headsets will come with one, but not all. Check before you buy and pop one in your basket if you need one.

Digital headsets: Featuring an integrated DAC (digital-to-analogue converter), digital headsets offer cleaner sound, higher volumes and software integration. USB-connected headsets will work on PC/Macs and PlayStation consoles, while optical-based headsets will work with Xbox and PlayStation consoles, plus PCs with optical ports either on the motherboard, internal sound card or USB sound card.

Wireless headsets: Using a transmitter that’s connected to your PC or console, wireless headsets offer hassle-free gaming audio. However, they do require charging, are often heavier, and cost more than their wired counterparts. Check compatibility with your console of choice, since not all wireless headsets support all consoles.

Virtual Surround Audio: Headsets using stereo drivers can recreate multi-positional audio to deliver a surround sound effect into your ears. The advantage is that the headset remains cheaper and lighter than those using multiple drivers, but the effect is usually less accurate than a ‘true’ surround headset.

‘True’ Surround Audio: For the most authentic surround sound you’ll be after a headset with multiple drivers in each earcup. Each speaker fires sound from different placements, with the user in the centre of the action. Such headsets are often quite pricey, though, and the extra speakers require a larger and heavier design.

