Discord is one of the best applications around for PC gamers that want to easily chat with their friends, but it can be used for a lot more.

Discord came out in 2015 and quickly became one of the easiest ways to chat with other gamers, but isn’t the only reason people are flocking to this new communication app.

Whether you’re interested in creating a new account, or just want to know a little more about the application as a whole, keep reading.

What is Discord?

Discord is free to download and can be used by anyone over the age of 13. Its format is very similar to other communications apps, such as Skype or even Slack, offering up the chance to create individual or group chats. You can engage in voice or video chats, and the app itself has been designed more so for gamers, allowing people to coordinate game sessions and speak as they play.

PC gamers specifically may benefit most from Discord, though you can download the app on iOS and Android as well as on your PC or laptop. It’s helpful for people looking to find others to game with, making it a great socialisation tool, as well.

People can take it a step further and create ‘servers,’ which can be public or private. Up to 100 people can be on one server, and they’re not limited to game chatter, as people create Discord servers for a wide array of topics, as it allows people with common interests to get to know each other.

Since Discord is free, anyone can make their own server, and there is no limit on how many you want to make.

Why should I use Discord?

While you don’t necessarily need to use Discord at all, even if you are a PC gamer, it’s handy since you can create so many different types of chats and meet so many people who share your interests.

When you set up a server you can also dish out roles for members, like moderators and administrators, which can make them easier to manage and safer for users, as there are members checking that everyone in the server is acting as they should.

It’s also completely free, which is another huge incentive and can be downloaded via a laptop or mobile, as previously mentioned, which makes it quite accessible.