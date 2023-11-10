Verdict

This cheaper spin on the BlackShark V2 Pro proves that price cuts don’t have to mean a cut in audio quality. The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed makes compromises in the looks department, but sacrifices little in the crispness of its microphone, quality of its speakers, or comfort. This is a great value-for-money headset, even if build quality has taken a hit.

Pros Fabulously clear microphone

Bonus wired connectivity

Comfortable and lightweight Cons Mediocre build quality

Key Features Crisp microphone A condenser mic running at a 32kHz sampling rate

Wireless and wired Connects over Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz receiver, and USB cable

Generous battery life Enough juice to last for weeks of play

Introduction

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed has been made with one thought clearly in mind: to be a more affordable alternative to Razer’s very impressive BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). It clears that bar with room to spare.

At $129.99 / £129.99, it’s a good chunk cheaper than the V2 Pro, but manages to hit that price point without dropping any key features. Its crisp microphone, wide speakers, improved connectivity and comfort make this a very well-performing headset. Cutbacks have instead been made to its finish and build quality, but even they’re not so egregious that they dampen its overall design.

Design and features

Extra wired connectivity

Generous battery life

Non-detachable microphone

The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed shares the same design as the BlackShark V2 Pro, albeit with a few noticeable but by no means deal-breaking cutbacks in quality. The ear cups and headband are encased in leatherette rather than a more breathable mesh fabric, the steel spindles that connect the two don’t move quite as smoothly, and the stitching around the headband is less robust.

Leatherette doesn’t have a reputation for being the most durable material and tends to perish or split over time with continuous use, and the ear cups don’t block outside noise quite as successfully as the V2 Pro. The microphone also isn’t detachable, and the whole unit is made from a cheaper, lighter plastic. It’s something Razer rather amusingly makes out to be a big plus, but at only 40g lighter than the V2 Pro, it’s a largely negligible difference.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

But these are minor quibbles that you probably wouldn’t notice unless comparing the V2 HyperSpeed side by side with its pricier sibling. The headset sits firmly around my noggin without pinching or feeling overly tight, and the steel sliders are stronger than their spindly design might suggest (you’d have to deliberately apply a lot of pressure to snap them). It even has one bonus feature of its own: unlike the V2 Pro, it can be used over a wired connection thanks to the USB-C charging port that’s able to process audio. It’s a handy failsafe and would even allow you to use them with an Xbox console (if you buy a separate USB-to-audio-jack adapter).

Of course, it’s intended to be used wirelessly and can connect over Bluetooth or using a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle. There’s a handy button for changing connection sources on the right ear cup, as well as a mute-mic button on the left, alongside a newly textured volume wheel.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life, too, is as good as the V2 Pro. Razer advertises 70 hours of juice and that seems accurate from my testing. It went days before dropping below 50% charge, and only took a few hours to go back up to full capacity.

Audio and microphone

Fabulously clear microphone

Razer’s 50mm speaker driver

Straightforward graphic EQ

Like the BlackShark V2 Pro, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed’s big selling point is its standout microphone. A 9.9mm condenser mic running a 32kHz sampling rate, it’s crisper than the vast majority of mics at this price point, and does a superb job of picking up balanced tones while cutting out background noise. You could happily stream on this mic, and your friends will thank you for the clarity of your voice.

The microphone has, however, lost the internal pop filter that was included in the V2 Pro. It’s not a big deal, and the included black puffball that sticks firmly on the mic’s head does a good job of reducing those pesky popping sounds.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Inside the cans, meanwhile, are the same TriForce 50mm drivers as used in the V2 Pro. They sound superb. Less bassy than many headsets, the mids ring clear, and even those moments in which music, dialogue and the usual glut of gaming sound effects are layered on top of each other rarely sound muddy. They’re also nicely broad for closed-back ear cups and – as you’d expect from any Razer product – latency was no issue at all.

Out of the box, I thought the sound coming out of the cans was a tad hollow, but a quick EQ adjustment to boost the low frequencies had them singing as splendidly as my V2 Pro. The V2 HyperSpeed features four custom sound profiles that can be adjusted, saved and switched between on the fly, but is missing the V2 Pro’s presets that were specially tuned for several popular FPS games. But really, that’s a tiny omission.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

EQ adjustments can be made in the Razer Synapse app, which is serviceable if austere. It’s intuitive and features a very simple graphic equalizer, as well as a handy option to automatically switch to a pre-set audio profile when booting up a specific game.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want great audio for a competitive price The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed deliver audio quality well above its price point. Buy Now You want a premium finish Although the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed sounds great, it doesn’t look elegant. Other headsets at this price point are built more robustly and look more high-end.

Final Thoughts The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed may be the cheaper, less elegant version of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, but it’s by no means second-rate. Its microphone and audio output are just as brilliant as its more expensive sibling, and far outpace the audio quality of competitor headsets. At $129.99 / £129.99, it’s great value for money for anyone looking for an all-purpose pair of cans for their PC or PlayStation. And with the headset’s bonus wired connectivity, even Xbox players can use it if they grab an additional adapter. Just don’t be expecting a premium finish. Razer has saved on costs by compromising on build quality. But unless you’re particularly rough with your headsets, that shouldn’t be a problem. Otherwise, consider the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless if you’re looking for excellent audio and quality design, but it does bring added weight. Or, check out our best gaming headset list for more ideas. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Tested with a variety of games. Also tested with music playback.

FAQs Is the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed noise-cancelling? No, the speakers don’t support active noise cancellation.