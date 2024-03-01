Verdict

Certainly not cheap but plenty cheerful, the Logitech G Astro A50 X is the headset for those who want to regularly and conveniently swap between their gaming consoles. If you’re not one to rotate between platforms in a single gaming session, though, even its comfortable design and rich audio performance can’t justify its price tag.

Pros A multiplatform dream

Extremely comfortable

Superb microphone Cons Tedious set-up

Odd mic arm

Key Features Instant platform switching Logitech’s PlaySync tech lets you change console connections at the press of a button.

Base station A solidly built charging port to sit next to your TV.

Superb audio 40mm Pro-G drivers make bass tones sing.

Introduction

The Logitech G Astro A50 X is a brilliant headset for a small subsection of gamers: those who regularly switch between consoles. The latest iteration of the hard-to-fault Astro A50, it might look almost identical to its older sibling, but with a spruced-up base station and new audio hardware, it’s made some big changes.

At $379.99 £359, though, it doesn’t come cheap. If you want an ultra-premium, super comfortable, all-in-one gaming headset you can use across setups, the Astro A50 X is a joy. Otherwise, consider if one of the many alternative, and slightly cheaper, premium options is a better fit for you.

Design and Features

Standout multi-platform switching

Comfortable and hardy

24-hour battery life

The Logitech G Astro A50 X is a device of two parts: the main headset and its accompanying base station. The headset will be familiar to anyone who’s used 2019’s Astro A50. This version is almost identical to that older model: large ear cups, chunky padding, and a flip-down microphone. Besides the metal stems, it’s all plastic. But the headband is tougher than it looks, and sturdier than what its bend might suggest. We imagine you’d have to be quite rough with this kit to cause any serious damage.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)



It’s also remarkably comfortable. The fabric ear cup cushions are nicely breathable, making them a pleasure to use over hours-long play sessions, while their large footprint feels snug without pinching. Plus, they’re magnetically attached, making them easily replaceable with branded or third-party alternatives if they eventually break down from years of use. On the right ear cup, you’ll find all the usual controls – power, volume, Bluetooth – plus a newly added PlaySync button.

This is where the base station comes in and the Astro A50 X starts to shine. The base station can be connected to two consoles, a PC, and an extra Bluetooth device simultaneously, allowing you to cycle between them on the fly at a single press of the PlaySync button. It works quickly, reliably and I’ve noticed no latency after switching. Add in the fact that the base station will communicate with your TV to change it to the correct console output, and optionally wake those consoles from sleep, and this is a new level of convenience.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

A full three-system connection will, howver, eat up a fair few leads (not to mention space behind your TV). To connect the Astro A50 X base station to a PS5 or Xbox Series X, you’ll need both an HDMI lead and USB-C cable. For PC, meanwhile, the base station only supports a USB-C audio connection, meaning you’ll have to run an HDMI cable between your PC and TV or monitor separately. It’s not a big deal, and the audio switching still works perfectly, but is just one more step in what amounts to a fairly long, but straightforward, set up.

LEDs on the front of the base station handily signal which connection is currently active, as well as the headset’s battery life. The station also acts as a charger, and I found its advertised 24-hour battery life was accurate.

Audio and Microphone

Clear and rich

Microhpone EQ

Odd mic arm

Audio quality is superb with the Logitech G Astro A50 X, reaching a level of detail that rivals the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. The 40mm drivers put out tremendous bass tones, and there’s clarity to the mix that many pricey headsets can’t match. Spatial audio, meanwhile, is incredibly precise, and will be appreciated by anyone who’s a keen competitive FPS player.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the Logitech G app, you’ll be able to set EQ parameters on either a PC or smartphone. It’s all fairly pedestrian, but easy to use. And EQ profiles fortunately aren’t tied directly to the base station’s connections, so whatever profile you have selected will stay active when you switch platforms.

More unusually, the microphone has its own EQ settings too. Whatever adjustments you make, though, you can be sure it will sound rich and clear to whoever’s listening on the other end. This is a robust mic that, for the most part, holds its own against the likes of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. Where it falters, however, is its design. Although the mic arm is articulated, allowing you to adjust its distance from your mouth, it tends to gradually slip back to its default position. Thankfully, this happens over hours, so isn’t too bothersome.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The headset isn’t, however, without its downside. The Astro A50 X doesn’t feature active noise cancellation, and the passive noise isolation of the ear cups is no better than what you’d find with a cheaper set of cans. If you want a pair of gaming headphones that will cut out all outside noise for maximum immersion, this isn’t what you’re looking for.

But, ultimately, you can take this headset out of the box and, some fiddling with the base station aside, immediately start using it to great enjoyment. The customization features are just the icing on the cake.

Should you buy it? You regularly switch between platforms while gaming The Astro A50 X makes hopping between consoles and PC a breeze with its PlaySync tech. Buy Now You a one-console gamer Other headsets offer comparative audio quality, without the PlaySync tech, at more attractive price tags.

Final Thoughts Logitech G has made no secret of the Astro A50 X’s intended audience. This is a swish, premium headset with superb audio performance, a robust mic, and comfort for days. If it weren’t for the odd mic arm, the lack of noise cancellation, and the fiddliness of setting up the base station, it would be a big winner. What sets the A50 X apart, is its swanky console-hopping functionality. For those who have a multi-platform setup and regularly play across all their systems when they’re sat in front of the TV, the convenience will be felt strongly. This is a truly all-in-one headset that will see you right for watching films and playing games of any variety. If you’re not likely to take advantage of that, though, then the Astro A50 X’s main attraction will be wasted. You’d be better off checking our round-up of the best gaming headset for more ideas. Key rivals include the Corsair HS80 Max, which has a similar look but offers more simplicity and a less cumbersome mic. For serious eSports players, consider the AceZone A-Spire. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Tested with a variety of games. Also tested with music playback.

FAQs What is the difference between Astro A50 and a50x? Mainly their base stations. Although the A50’s docking bay looks similar from the front, it doesn’t support the platform-switching PlaySync tech.