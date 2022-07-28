Verdict

The Sony Inzone H7 is a properly premium wireless gaming headset. It’s supremely comfortable and offers some of the best passive noise isolation I’ve experienced. Audio here was nicely balanced and detailed, and the battery life here is on par with the competition. Just watch out for the high price and slightly fiddly software.

Pros Immensely comfortable

Superb passive noise isolation

Detailed audio

Great battery life Cons Expensive

Middling mic performance

Fiddly software

No option for a wired connection

Availability UK RRP: £199

USA RRP: $229.99

Key Features 40mm drivers: The Inzone H7 features 40mm drivers that ensure crisp and detailed audio

40 hour battery life: It can also last for 40 hours of use between charges

Flip to mute microphone: The Inzone H7 features a clever mic that on flipping up mutes the sound automatically

Introduction

If I said to you that Sony makes PC gaming headsets, you’d probably laugh and shout “No they don’t!” given the company’s strict focus on the PlayStation brand.

But in a shocking twist, Sony recently created a new brand called InZone, and launched periherals designed spefically for PC gaming.

There are three new gaming headsets on offer. These include the wallet-friendly and wired H3, the top end H9 with ANC and wireless connectivity, and in the middle comes the one I was sent to take a look at: the Inzone H7.

Priced at £199, Sony is targeting the upper echelons, even with this being the middle child in the range. For the money, you’ll be getting a sleek white design, alongside 40mm drivers, support for spatial audio and a rather vast suite of software. But is it good enough to feature on our Best Gaming Headset list? Here are my thoughts.

Design and Features

Sleek, minimalistic design

Super comfortable with excellent isolation

Fantastic battery life

The general trend for premium gaming headsets in 2022 is that they’re beginning to look more like minimalistic headphones rather than the boxy and bulky headsets we used to get in back for testing back in 2021.

The Sony Inzone H7 succeeds in its effort to look premium. The moment I took them out of the box, it was clear tha this is one of the best gaming headsets I’ve laid eyes on from a visual perspective.

There’s something remarkably clean about them that borrows cues from both the PlayStation 5 console, as well as Sony’s latest ANC-based premium cans, the WH-1000XM5. This is particularly apparent with the clicky headband adjustment slider which looks almost identical to Sony’s premier headphones, as do the rounded white earcups.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The H7 is also a well made headset with that smooth plastic construction offering no flex when pressed. Putting them on, they also proved to be one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve tested in a long time. It may lack the actual leather used in the pricier H9s, but the fabric earcups of the H7 fit very nicely and are well cushioned. They’re also quite deep earcups compared to some other headsets out there, but don’t feel as if they consume your ears entirely.

Unlike the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, Sony’s candidate doesn’t clamp down on your head too much and doesn’t feel ludicrously heavy. A weight of 325g puts them against the ASUS ROG Fusion II 500’s mass, and while they are heavier than some other premium headsets, it’s easy to forget you’re wearing them half the time since they’re so darn comfortable.

The passive noise isolation here is some of the best in the business, with a good proportion of noise blocked out, be it music from the next room, or conversations from my next door neighbours. While the H7s may lack the ANC technology of the pricier H9, I’m not too sure you really need it considering how good the passive isolation is.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Multimedia controls are kept nice and easy, and are some of the more thoughtfully placed ones I’ve seen. On the left you’ll just find a volume dial and a USB-C port for charging. And on the right there’s a game/chat mixer button alongside buttons for Bluetooth and power. It’s nice to actually feel tactile buttons, even if they are a bit small, as opposed to the indistinguishable array of dials and knobs that other headsets are bundling in.

Compatibility here is great, considering the H7s can work via either Bluetooth or the bundled USB receiver that specifically refers to PC and PS5 connectivity. There’s no Xbox Wireless, but that’s hardly a shock from a Sony headset, although it is a shame there’s no headphone jack for a wired connection as a backup.

Regardless of whether I used these on my PC via the USB receiver or using Bluetooth to connect to my phone, it was practically plug and play, and made for a painless experience.

Being a wireless headset means that battery life is important to consider, and the Insone H7 doesn’t disappoint here. In testing, the headset delivered the stated total of 40 hours without a hitch.

Sound and Mic Quality

Refined, detailed audio

Software a little fiddly

Average microphone

With a $229.99/£199 price attached to them, I had high expectations for the Sony Inzone H7 audio quality. But after prolonged use, it’s clear to see that they deliver in this area.

The 40mm drivers offer refined and crisp audio with some nice balance to it. Tonal balance is good, with no one part of the sound proving too overbearing in most instances. If I had one complaint it would be that the low end isn’t quite as tight as I’d like. In some instances the low end could drown out more subtle parts of the sound, though this only occurred in very extreme circumstances, like horror games.

Vocals were crisp when listening to Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Helplessly Hoping, and the soundstage on offer proved wide. This was especially a help in a few runs of Sniper Elite V, where pinpointing enemies based on their speech is vital in order to get the best run through a map.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There is support for Windows Sonic spatial audio when using the H7’s on PC, which provides more immersion. They also support Sony’s own Tempest Audio for the PS5.

Every single premium PC gaming headset has to have a form of software to go with it, and the Inzone H7 is no different. Given how excellent the headset itself is as a standalone product, it would be fair to assume that the software would work like a dream. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

It didn’t even want to open when I tried on my Windows 11 home PC, citing the same error every time. And when it finally did work (albeit on Windows 10), the experience isn’t as crisp or clean as from other manufacturers. There is a good amount of features here, with options to fiddle with EQs, personalise spatial audio and to setup an auto-power-off feature after a period of inactivity. The problem is, Inzone Hub just doesn’t feel like a worthy companion to a premium gaming headset. It’s functional, but there isn’t much else to marvel at.

The same thing goes for the microphone on offer here. Gaming headset microphones have never typically wowed me, and the Inzone H7’s isn’t really all too different from the competition. Physically, it’s a non-detachable plastic shaft that offers a flip-to-mute system that seems to be growing in popularity by the day. For in-game comms, it sounded fine, albeit a little thin and crispy at times, but did do a good job of blocking out some ambient noise.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a supremely comfortable headset: The Inzone H7 is one of the most comfortable gaming headsets I’ve ever tested, and if you want to indulge in long gaming session in comfort, then these will be a great choice. You’re on a strict budget The Inzone H7 isn’t the cheapest headset, and doesn’t offer more features than more affordable alternatives. Altough I do think the fantastic audio and comfortable design justify the steep cost.

Final Thoughts The Sony Inzone H7 is part of Sony’s first crack at PC gaming peripherals. It’s never been easy for brands to enter a new market, but with such a high quality product, Sony’s headsets can definitely make a splash. It’s incredibly comfortable, fits well, and offers immense passive noise isolation. The audio is crisp and detailed with an especially pleasing low end, and the battery life here isn’t bad either. Of course, it isn’t without teething problems, with some iffy companion software, and a middling microphone. For a premium gaming headset though, it’s a sterling effort from Sony, and if you’ve got the money, one of the better headsets out there for PC & PS5. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. We use as our primary gaming headset for at least a week. Use on as many platforms as possible to test versatility. Judge audio for both gaming and music playback. Use with multiple games to test audio.

FAQs Does the Sony Inzone H7 have active noise cancellation? The Sony Inzone H7 does not have ANC. This feature is reserved for the firm’s more expensive H9 gaming headset. However, during testing we found it does offer decent passive noise isolation, with the ear cups physically blocking out background noise from reaching your ears. Does the Sony Inzone H7 work on Xbox? The Sony Inzone H7 is not compatble with Xbox due to the lack of Xbox Wireless and wired connection. Instead, it is designed for PC and PS5. It supports Bluetooth and features a wireless dongle.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP Manufacturer IP rating Battery Hours Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Sony Inzone H7 £199 $229.99 Sony No 40 325 G 40mm Bluetooth, USB receiver White 5 20000 – Hz ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.