Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Review

Verdict It isn't a cheap headset, but the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro offers a number of premium features alongside excellent build quality for the price. For consumers with a love for competitive gaming, or those looking for a supreme level of audio quality for further immersion, the Razer BlackShark V2 is a worthwhile proposition. Pros Solid and reliable build quality

Excellent audio quality and noise cancellation

Microphone is clear and great for competitive gamers

Cons Expensive compared to the base model

Plastic parts of the design lack premium feel

Key Specifications Review Price: £179.99

TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers

Battery Life – Up to 24 hours

Weight: 320g

THX Spatial Audo

HyperClear Supercardioid Mic

Razer has produced some excellent gaming headsets in the past, whether they be premium offerings such as the Razer Nari or more conservative efforts such as the Razer Electra.

No matter the price, quality has always been at the forefront – and if I’m honest, the company has yet to disappoint in this regard in a major way. This trend continues with the BlackShark V2 Pro, a product that Razer is positioning as its definitive esports headset. It’s a bold claim, but one that is more than reinforced by what is, frankly, an excellent piece of equipment for hardcore and casual gamers alike.

What is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro?

Billed as a definitive esports headset by Razer, the BlackShark V2 Pro is a wireless gaming headset capable of connecting to a number of devices – and it has worked a treat on all of the platforms I’ve tested for this review.

The overall design and quality remains largely identical to its wired counterpart, and it’s even possible to connect the V2 Pro via cables if you’d rather not deal with the astronomically rare issues that surface via Bluetooth connectivity.

Retailing for £179.99, this headset offers a decent value for the price in every conceivable area, with only a handful of notable shortcomings worth mentioning.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro design – Sweet, simple and comfortable to wear

Like many of Razer’s gaming headsets, the BlackShark V2 Pro sports a completely black design that, sadly, is lacking any form of RGB lighting – which is unusual, given the price. It looks attractive, and can be adjusted to your liking using Razer’s Synapse software, which also allows for custom audio profiles, mic sensitivity and other ultra-specific settings.

The headband is a solid piece of plastic surrounded by a soft layer of foam that ensures it sits comfortably upon your head. You can even see individual stitching in the fabric, reinforcing the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro’s status as a premium headset which is more than worth its hefty asking price. Given that peripherals of a similar class are often dominated by gawdy plastic, this is a welcome change of pace.

Small metal wires connect the headband to the ear cups, which are oval-shaped to allow for a comfortable fit regardless of head size. Being someone who wears glasses much of the time, even after a few hours with the BlackShark V2 Pro, I never felt uncomfortable – which is the case with most gaming headsets.

In terms of inputs and connections, the BlackShark V2 Pro maintains a welcome sense of minimalism. You’ll find an input for charging the headset via USB alongside a duo of buttons for muting the microphone and switching the headset on or off. The microphone itself is detachable, meaning you can take it out when you aren’t engaging in online multiplayer for a smoother fit.

One of the only stranger aspects of the design is the huge volume knob situated on the left ear cup. It’s rather unsightly, but I will admit its size and location makes adjusting volume on the fly super convenient. Beyond that, this is a lovely bit of kit.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro audio – Impressive when gaming, listening to music and more

The general spread of audio options available on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is impressive, yet seldom manages to be groundbreaking. However, fantastic noise cancellation allows this headset to shine, regardless of the media you’re engaging with.

In terms of drivers, this headset uses the same TriForce Titanium 50mm options found in previous BlackShark V2 models, and thus you can expect a similar level of quality with a decent mix of treble and bass.

They pack a serious punch, nailing all of the key areas – whether you’re listening to music while working, or trying to nail down enemy footsteps in a heated game of Call of Duty: Warzone. Titanium-coated diaphragms have been implemented to enhance the clarity of vocals, whether they’re coming from in-game teammates or important characters in a sprawling RPG.

It all sounds crystal clear, and the noise cancellation allows elements of sound that would otherwise be lost to interference. The heavy drum-and-bass tones of Pendulum’s Propane Nightmares come through loud and clear, while the more subtle tones of If Found on my iPad still managed to sound excellent. The BlackShark V2 impresses in all areas despite its pedigree as an esports peripheral.

THX Spatial Audio helps in terms of situational awareness in multiplayer shooters and survival horror games, where directional audio is key to staying alive and triumphing over your opponents. However, you’ll likely need to get your hands dirty in Razer Synapse to find a balance that works for you.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro connectivity and software – A breeze to use and customise

Like the majority of Razer products, the BlackShark V2 Pro makes use of Synapse for customisation of audio and mic levels. You can create a selection of distinct profiles that cater to your gaming habits, or simply choose from a selection of presets that are more than satisfactory.

In the box you will find a charging cable, 3.5mm jack cable and a USB dongle for seamless connection to your PC. The mic is also detachable, and given its bulky nature, I appreciate the ability to detach it when not in a call with friends or the midst of a multiplayer match. To compliment its premium nature, Razer has even included a bag for the headset itself.

Should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro?

