Best PS5 headset 2022: Top 5 headsets for PlayStation

Picking the best PS5 headset is very important, as ideally you will want immersive and premium audio no matter what genre you’re going to delve into. But with so many choices from so many brands, it can be pretty overwhelming.

That’s why we’re here. Our team of experts have reviewed dozens of PS5 gaming headsets to see which ones are the most impressive, with various headsets boasting different features like Active Noise Cancellation, haptic feedback technology and 3D Spatial Audio. These also span a large array of brands, covering big manufacturers like Razer, Logitech, EPOS, HyperX and more.

We have tried to include as much variety as possible, with plenty of different options when it comes to features, brands and price points.

Our team has also put these headsets through our own rigorous testing process, with the audio being evaluated for both gameplay and music playback, as well as any extra features or companion software also being tested. We ensure to test the microphone by running it through voice capture apps like Audacity and by chatting with friends so we can report on the clarity and clearness of your voice while you game.

Every headset on this list holds a special place in our hearts, and we have specifically chosen headsets that have a specific use case, such as being wireless or having ANC, so you can see which headsets work best for different scenarios. And of course, every headset here will work great on a PS5, though some will also work across other gaming consoles, too.

And don’t worry if you can’t find anything you like, as we continually update this page every time a new PS5 headset takes our fancy. So make sure you check back in for new updates and check out our Best PS5 Games list, so you can find a fantastic new title to use with your new headset.

Looking for a gaming headset that can be used across different platforms instead? Then make sure to check out our Best Gaming Headset list, which features hardware that works on devices like the Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. We also have lists for the Best Headphones and Best Wireless Headphones for any audiophiles out there.

How we test Learn more about how we test headsets We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience.



We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Best PS5 headset with haptic feedback Trusted Score Pros Comfortable for long periods of wear

HyperSense offers fantastic immersion

Deep bass

Features Razer Chroma RGB lighting Cons Steep price for wired headphones

You’ll need an adaptor for smartphones and Switch in portable mode The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is one of the best PS5 headset options you can find, according to our review. Packing 50mm drivers, the audio is fantastic, and during testing, we thought that it delivered balanced and natural sound that featured a punchy bass that shined in songs like Lovely Day by Bill Withers. The feature that wowed us most was obviously HyperSense, as haptic technology provides haptic feedback during gameplay. The sound of a grenade going off in the background is replicated through vibrations, which we thought offered a far more immersive experience compared to a lot of other headsets we’ve reviewed. This headset also has such a classy and sleek design; black memory foam and leatherette ear cups make it a joy to wear for hours on end and the subtle RGB Razer logo on each earcup is minimal but really aesthetically pleasing. Our review noted how comfortable this headset was, and how the haptic feedback can be easily adjusted or even turned off for any low-intensity games where the feature may not mesh as well. You can find other Razer headsets that boast a similar high-end feel for a lower price, like the Razer Kaira X or the Razer Barracuda X, but the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense knocked it out of the park for us, offering up such immersive gameplay and a premium experience, though it does come at a steep price. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense review

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Best PS5 headset with ANC Trusted Score Pros Extremely comfortable

Multiplatform support

Great audio quality

Detachable microphone Cons More expensive than other headsets The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid headset is one of the best PS5 headsets we have ever reviewed, coming in with another five-star rating alongside the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense. The sleek and minimal styling is free of over-the-top RGB lighting which wouldn’t look out of place in a professional setting, if you wanted to take advantage of the Bluetooth capabilities and use it while you’re on the go. While this headset is one of the more expensive entries on this list, the closed design and ANC (active noise cancellation) is more than worth the steep price, in our opinion. ANC helps to block out ambient and background noise, making it an ideal feature for anyone who wants to be completely immersed in their game or music. And this headset isn’t just limited to the PS5; we tested it on PC and Nintendo Switch via the USB-A dongle and Bluetooth capabilities. This means you can switch between consoles, though we loved how clear and balanced Cuphead on the PS5 sounded, and how we could continually track enemies in God of War. And don’t be discouraged by the price of the first two entries, as we will be looking at some more affordable headsets in the next entry. However, even with the steep cost, we think that this headset is an all-rounder, offering up a sleek and comfortable design and amazing sound quality. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: EPOS H3PRO Hybrid review

Astro A10 Gen 2 Best budget PS5 gaming headset Trusted Score Pros Lightweight

Comfortable ear cups

Good microphone

Strong audio Cons Mic isn’t detachable

Feels a little plasticky The Astro A10 Gen 2 headset is a fantastic wired gaming headset for those on a tight budget, with our review touting the impressive 32mm neodymium-magnet drivers as being natural and balanced. We found that it was easy to track enemies in God of War and that the audio never sounded distorted or harsh, even on the higher notes. We also loved how lightweight this headset is; weighing it at only 246g, our reviewer noted that they could wear these cans for hours without it pushing down on their neck, and that the padded earcups helped to stave off any discomfort. And while this headset is wired, we did not have any issues connecting it up to a PS5. This headset can also be used on PC and Nintendo Switch, though you should check out our best gaming headset list to see our favourite picks for multiplatform headsets in general. Anyone who is looking for an affordable headset, or even their first gaming headset, should seriously consider the Astro A10 Gen 2. Not only is the price reasonable, but you’re getting a comfortable headset that can bring your favourite games to life. Reviewer: Gemma Ryles

Full review: Astro A10 Gen 2 review

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Best battery life on a PS5 headset Trusted Score Pros Big, meaty sound

Sturdy construction

Simple controls

Incredible battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of RGB may not please some

Lacklustre software The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset features 50mm drivers and a purposeful and stylish design, according to our reviewer. We liked how sturdy and comfortable these cans were, with the blend of metal and smooth rubber on the earcups making it feel like a truly premium peripheral. We also found the audio to be fabulous, offering a big, meaty sound profile, which works great for gaming. It supports DTS Headphone:X spatial audio, which we found provided some additional direction for in-game sounds and attacks. And of course, the standout feature of this headset has to be the 300-hour battery. Our reviewer mentioned how this was tricky to test, though said how the battery never appeared to drain significantly, and how the headset didn’t need to be charged even after a week of usage. We did note that the microphone was okay, with a clear but thin performance. This will still work well for most gamers, though it is slightly disappointing for the price. So, if you are after a headset that offers a ridiculously long battery life and comes with impeccable audio, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of the best PS5 headset options available, even if it is on the expensive side. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review

Sony Pulse 3D Best PS5 headset for Sony purists Trusted Score Pros Perfect companion for PS5

Comfortable to wear

Spatial 3D Audio is both impressive and immersive

Internal microphone sounds surprisingly great Cons Battery life could be better

Feels cheap in some areas This headset is for the Sony purists out there, with our review boasting that is the perfect companion to your PS5. The Sony Pulse 3D looks strikingly like its latest console, sporting a beautiful mixture of black and white and the same two-tone design as the PS5 itself. These cans come with Spatial 3D audio, which we thought was a complete game-changer when used with supported titles. We thought that this worked best in Demon’s Souls, as we could hear the otherworldly growls of goblins and ghouls ringing through the mines, which created an impressively immersive experience. Any first-party exclusives, like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Miles Morales, are able to really take advantage of the 3D audio, though we did note that this feature isn’t utilised as extensively in third-party developer titles, which does limit its use. Overall, we thought that this headset had punchy and vibrant audio that is astounding for the price, offering a loud and thoroughly enjoyable sound profile that shines through regardless of the genre you’re diving into. This is a really easy headset to recommend, especially for anyone that wants to collect all the PS5-related hardware. Reviewer: Jade King

Full review: Sony Pulse 3D review

FAQs Are all of these headsets only for the PS5? No, many of the headsets listed here, like the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid and Astro A10 Gen 2, can be used with other devices, like the Nintendo Switch or a PC. What is Spatial 3D audio? Spatial audio helps to create 360-degree sound around the listener, which means that the audio can be more immersive. It helps the listener feel like the sound is coming from a multi-speaker system. What is HyperSense? Razer HyperSense is a haptic-feedback technology that has been integrated into the audio drivers in each earcup, which means that the feedback (or vibrations) can be used to emphasise what you hear during the game.