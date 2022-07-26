Best Xbox headsets: Top rated headsets for Microsoft’s consoles

Getting the best Xbox headset represents an excellent investment if you’re looking to upgrade your console audio and get more of an immersive experience.

It’s not easy to determine the quality of a headset from specs alone though, which is why we’ve decided to step in and help out. Our team of experts test a wide range of Xbox headsets every year, focusing on key features such as their comfort levels, audio and microphone. And based on these tests and reviews, we’ve assembled this list of the very best options.

We’ve also made sure to focus on a good range of headsets too, from more premium wireless choices and more affordable wired ones, so most people can get behind at least once.

If you can’t see a headset that tickles your fancy just yet, it may be worth bookmarking this page and coming back to it later, as we’ll be updating this frequently as more and more of them pass through our hands throughout the year, and beyond. And if you’re happy to be a little more flexible for the platform to play on, check out our more general Best Gaming Headset list instead.

We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we'll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience.



We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Xbox Wireless Headset Best value Xbox headset Trusted Score Pros Great sound and powerful bass

Clever design

Easy-to-use controls

Incredible value Cons Plasticky build

Mic monitoring could be a little louder

No Active Noise Cancelling Microsoft’s own Xbox Wireless Headset is a fantastic option for those after a great value gaming headset to use with their Xbox. This comes especially thanks to the superb audio we found while testing, especially when fiddling with the equalise to dial back the intensity of the bass – without it, the speakers can sound a little muddy. The addition of Dolby Atmos widened the soundstage and increased immersion to no end, offering a much better sense of spacing. We also found the microphone to be good for in-game comms. Connectivity to the Xbox Series X proved to be seamless and easy to set up, and we also had no trouble with the multi-device pairing that the Xbox Wireless Headset features. This allowed us to play Grounded on Xbox Series X with the in-game audio while chatting with friends on Discord, courtesy of an Android smartphone, and the ability to mix the balance between chat and game audio also proved to be especially handy. We also thought this headset looked great with a clean and simple Xbox-inspired aesthetic that offers some welcome minimalism in a world where gaming headsets are increasingly tacky with sharp edges and oodles of RGB lighting. In addition, while its 312g weight doesn’t make this the lightest headset we’ve ever tested, it was still accommodating and wonderfully comfortable for lengthy gaming sessions. Reviewer: Esat Dedezade

Full review: Xbox Wireless Headset review

Corsair HS75 XB Wireless Best premium Xbox headset Trusted Score Pros Durable, stylish and comfortable

Impressive sound quality

Premium, adult-feeling design

Microphone offers clear and crisp chat Cons Battery life isn’t as good as the competition

Requires purchasing an adapter for PC compatibility

Lack of an optional wired connection The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is our top pick if you’re after a premium gaming headset to go with your Xbox. Their design and build reflects the increasingly premium nature with a frame majorly comprised of metal alongside some black accents that make for a purposeful look. The soft leatherette padding also made the HS75 XB Wireless a comfortable headset, and one we had no trouble with when wearing them for extended periods of time. The control scheme here is convenient with a decent selection of multimedia controls all within easy reach, ranging from a pleasingly clicky volume wheel to a game chat filter wheel and a mute button. We found the audio here to be exemplary and offer a sense of clarity and spacing with a brilliant soundstage for both gaming and music alike. This was true for both intense soundscapes and more intimate dialogue, which is where some gaming headsets can disappoint. On the point of clarity, the microphone here is also great, and the noise cancelling is effective. The battery life on offer with the HS75 XB Wireless isn’t as good as the competition, although, at 18 hours’ worth should still be plenty enough for most. That’ll give you a few days of gaming before you’ll need to charge the headset back up again. And with a wireless range of up to 30 feet, you should have no issue connecting even if your sofa is a long distance away from the console. Reviewer: Tom Regan

Full review: Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review

Corsair HS55 Stereo Best wired Xbox headset Trusted Score Pros Lightweight and sturdy construction

Good looks

Sharp audio Cons Software is a little lacking in features

Mic suffers an underlying hissing noise on occasion For those after more of a tethered connection, the Corsair HS55 Stereo marks out our favourite wired Xbox headset, and it also represents a more affordable choice. During testing, the HS55 Stereo’s audio impressed with some well-represented mids and a good level of bass, although the top end isn’t as vibrant as with other headsets. But for the price, we had no real complaints. The microphone uses an omnidirectional pickup pattern which means it picks up sound from all directions equally, but that didn’t have a negative effect on comms, as we found during testing. The HS55 Stereo’s microphone offers good clarity for such an affordable headset, although at times, there is an underlying hissing sound that may get annoying to your friends after a period. This is also a great looking headset with a clean and modern aesthetic, as helped along by the silver and white colorway. There’s a metal reinforced headband which emphasises how durable the HS55 Stereo feels, and at 273g, it’s also pretty lightweight too. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Corsair HS55 Stereo review

Razer Kaira Pro Halo Infinite Edition Best Halo-inspired Xbox headset Trusted Score Pros Lovingly made Halo aesthetic

Solid audio performance

Works brilliantly with Xbox, PC and mobile Cons Doesn’t do enough to justify the cost

Middling microphone quality

Battery could be better Halo has been one of Microsoft’s longest standing exclusives for the Xbox run of consoles, and the Razer Kaira Pro Halo Infinite Edition gaming headset pays homage to it. Of course the key difference between this version and the standard Kaira is its Halo Infinite inspired design which comes in Master Chief Green and emblazoned with battle damage and USNC logos. It is divisive styling, but we quite liked it, adding more personality compared to the standard design. During testing, the audio here proved to be natural with an impressively wide soundstage and convincing clarity across a range of games and music. The mic is also solid, with Razer’s HyperCardioid technology, although doesn’t represent as much of an upgrade as the ‘Pro’ moniker would suggest from the standard Kaira. The Kaira Pro brings with it the powers of haptic feedback, or in other words, vibrations that attempt to match the headset’s low end audio to provide more immersion. It’s a fun feature, although not one we found ourselves using too often. Reviewer: Tom Regan

Full review: Razer Kaira Pro Halo Infinite Edition review

FAQs Can you use Bluetooth headsets on Xbox? No. In order to use a gaming headset wirelessly on Xbox, it will need to support Xbox Wireless instead.