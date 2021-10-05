EPOS H6PRO Review

Verdict

The EPOS H6PRO is a stylish wired gaming headset that is aimed at gamers who really care about audio quality. While the audio was impactful with plenty of depth, I would personally only recommend the Closed Acoustic variation, as the Open seems too quiet and lacking in detail.

Pros Deep audio levels

Detachable microphone

Stylish design and colours

Soft padded ear cups Cons Expensive

Heavy for long periods of use

No wireless connection

Availability UK RRP: £149

USA RRP: $179

Europe RRP: €179

Canada unavailable

Australia unavailable

Key Features Detachable Microphone Microphone can be detached and replaced with a sleek magnetic disk.

Closed and Open Acoustic variations You can choose between Closed and Open Acoustic for different types of audio.

Multiplatform compatible Can be connected to the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.

Introduction

The EPOS H6PRO is a sleek headset designed for gamers who really care about audio quality. It’s also available in both Closed and Open Acoustic variations, giving you the option at checkout.

The headset uses a 3.5mm wired connection, allowing you to pair it with anything that supports a jack. I used it with my Nintendo Switch, PC and PS5.

Design

Bold design

Sturdy headband and materials

Soft earcups

The EPOS H6PRO is the best looking headset I’ve seen yet; the Racing Green colour is bold, while the Sebring black and Ghost white colour options are more subtle but just as stylish. The leatherette material is soft and the metal frame feels sturdy, anyone who’s really concerned with aesthetics should be happy here.

Plus, this doesn’t scream ‘gamer headset’ – unlike the Logitech G733. The design is mature and the metal material gives this headset a bit of weight; I wouldn’t expect this headset to break for a long time.

There were comfortable on my ears and didn’t push into my head, but after a few hours, they did start to put pressure on my neck. This isn’t a major issue, taking a short break helped, but they’re not as lightweight as the likes of the Logitech G435, which I could wear all day without issue.

There is a volume wheel on the right earcup, while the left earcup houses an audio jack. The detachable microphone also is on the right, with flip-to-mute and the option to put a magnetic disk over the mic to keep the design minimal.

Features

Detachable microphone

Closed or Open Acoustics

Wired connection

Considering the price of the EPOS H6PRO, I expected it to pack a few more high-end features, but its all about the design and audio quality here instead.

You can also only connect via an audio jack, and I was slightly disappointed that there was no wireless connectivity available, again due to the price point. The headset comes with two wires, a 1 x 3.5mm for console and a 2 x 3.5mm for PC, with set-up being pretty simple for both.

But looking at what it can do rather than what it can’t, the Open and Closed variations were quite different, with my favourite easily being the latter. This version blocks out external noise via a tight fit around your ears, making it the ideal choice if you don’t want distractions during your gaming sessions.

Meanwhile, the open headset allows noise to enter the headset while you’re gaming, so you can still hear what’s happening around you, with EPOS saying it’s better for cinematic gaming.

Sound quality and microphone

Closed audio is massively better than Open

Deep and clear sound

No options to toggle audio

In order to test out both headsets, I played Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. The Open variation lacked a lot of depth and had to be turned up quite loud just to catch little details. After I moved to Closed, the audio was more tonally impressive and it was easier to track characters or enemies using audio.

I also tried them out on the Switch, and the Open model wasn’t as noticeably lacking in Animal Crossing New Horizons, but once I moved into a noisy environment, the music and character interactions were a lot harder to track.

The Closed headset faired better here, and I preferred it mostly because I didn’t need to have it on full volume to catch everything.

While I have heard more defined audio with the likes of the HyperX Cloud, this headset maintained a similar level of audio quality over multiple devices. If you flip between consoles and PC often, this will provide almost the same experience on each one.

The microphone offered clear and crisp voice recording, and I had no issues using it for Zoom calls. I really like the option to detach it and cover the port whenever you don’t need a microphone.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? Style is your first priority: While the Closed variation provided some quality audio, this is one of the better-looking headsets out there, with a sleek and mature design. You want more for the money: Just looking at the price alone, there are equally expensive headsets with more features and better specs available.

Final Thoughts The EPOS H6PRO is a very stylish wired gaming headset that works across multiple platforms and offers excellent audio quality.. You also get the choice between Closed and Open variations, with the former being my personal favourite thanks to the ability to shutout background noise. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main gaming headset for at least a week. Use with multiple games to test audio. Also test the audio with music playback.

FAQs Can I get the Closed variation of the headset? The H6PRO can be purchased in three colours and in two variations, Closed or Open Acoustic. Can I remove the microphone? The microphone is magnetic and can be removed, a magnetic cover plate can be used to keep the headset looking sleek. What colours does the H6PRO come in? There is a choice of three colours; Ghost White, Sebring Black and Racing Green.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer IP rating Size (Dimensions) Weight Driver (s) Connectivity Colours Frequency Range Headphone Type Sensitivity Voice Assistant EPOS H6PRO £149 $179 €179 Unavailable Unavailable EPOS No 7.9 x 7.5 x 3.5 INCHES 375 G 42mm 3.5mm audio jack Ghost White, Racing Green and Sebring Black 20000 20 20000 – Hz On-ear 117 dB N/A ›