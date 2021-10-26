HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Review

Verdict

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset is comfortable to wear and sounds great. But its lack of support for Bluetooth and a wired connection means it’s restricted to play on an Xbox. You’re best off looking elsewhere if you want more versatility.

Pros Seamless Xbox compatibility

Good sound quality

Sturdy build

Comfortable fit Cons Doesn’t work with non-Xbox devices

Takes 3 hours to charge

Low 15m range

Availability UK RRP: £89.99

USA RRP: $99.99

Key Features Wireless Xbox Compatibility: Seamless pairing using the Connect button

Introduction

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is the company’s latest gaming headset to be officially licensed by Xbox.

I’ve spent the week playing games, music and apps using it on my Xbox Series X console. Here’s what I found.

Design

Simple design

Comfortable fit

Plastic finish with leatherette memory foam cushions

Given the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless’s aggressive price point, it’s not surprising it boasts a rather simple design.

The light grey plastic is boring and basic, with only a small green trim to lighten things up and denote its official Xbox accessory status. The only other item in the box is a USB-A to USB-C cable to charge up using your console — there are no carry cases, charging docks or swappable batteries here.

However, this simplicity is actually a good thing on a headset this price. There’s nothing to lose or forget like a detachable microphone, battery pack or charging cradle, and it’s sturdy enough to throw into a bag without needing a case. And even if you do forget the included charging cable, USB-C is common enough that you should be able find a replacement cable in a bind.

In terms of build, the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless may feel sturdy and strong, but at 275g it’s also light enough to be comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The steel slider in the headband expands to fit a wide range of head sizes, the memory foam is comfortable and distributes weight evenly across your skull, and the leatherette cushions don’t cause any sweat. Sure, it’s not quite as comfortable as a premium headset costing £200+, but you certainly won’t be uncomfortable wearing them for long periods of time.

That said, there are limits to the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless. The boom microphone isn’t detachable, and instead twists up by the headband when you don’t need it. The headset doesn’t fold up to become more compact for storage or transportation. And if you’ve been using a top-of-the-line SteelSeries or Razer headset, you will notice a difference in comfort. But that’s to be expected.

I also felt particularly assured by the two year warranty included by HyperX, given the beating these headsets can sometimes take from some players.

Features

Xbox Wireless compatibility

Simple push-button connectivity

USB-C charging

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is an officially licensed Xbox wireless headset, which means that it’s incredibly simple to set up on Microsoft’s consoles. When you hit the Connect button on your headset and the same on your console, the two devices pair in seconds and you’re ready to play.

However, this simplicity comes at the cost of compatibility, as every other gaming device that isn’t an Xbox is shut out of the party. I’m used to most gaming headsets having at least a headphone port or a Bluetooth module so that you can connect up to your phone, but not so here. There’s no 3.5mm connector, and when I connected it to my Windows 10 PC using the USB-C cable, the computer recognised it, but wouldn’t output audio to it.

For Xbox fans who only game on Microsoft’s consoles, this won’t matter and they’ll welcome the simplicity of using this headset. However, Microsoft is making Xbox Game Pass more and more of a priority, and with it the ability to play your games across PC and mobile via streaming. So I do think this is something that Game Pass subscribers will want to bear in mind.

HyperX claims a wireless range of 20m, but this really was the limit of its wireless connectivity in my tests. My gaming setup resides in a converted garage, and once I stepped outside this room and went a few metres into the garden, the audio cut out. Frustratingly, my Xbox Series X console asked me to reassign the headset to a user whenever I returned, which is annoying if you keep the headset on when going to a different room.

Thankfully, battery life did live up to HyperX’s claims of 17 hours, and I was able to get to just over 18 hours from our initial full charge. Realistically, most players will be able to have many sessions without having to worry about recharging.

This is good, because sadly the 3-hour recharge time is quite long and there’s no option for fast charging. Annoyingly, there’s also no way of monitoring the battery level either on the headset or through the console, so you really need to remember to charge it after every session if you don’t want to be caught short.

Sound quality and microphone

Good audio quality

Clear microphone capture

Physical wheel to balance between game and chat

As I’ve come to expect from HyperX, audio quality is a big reason why you should buy these headphones. They produce rich, detailed sound, with punchy bass that doesn’t distort, even at high volumes.

The 40mm drivers are particularly suited to gaming, although they did also provide a pleasant music and movie listening experience. These are open back headphones, so bear in mind there is some audio leak that may be noticeable to those around you, and there’s no noise cancellation.

Likewise, the microphone is one of the clearest I’ve experienced on a headset at this price. Listening to my friend use these on a game of Call of Duty Warzone, I could clearly hear them during party chat in the lobby, as well as during the bombastic nature of the game itself. When using the headset, it also helps that you can hear yourself in your headset to monitor how you sound to others.

There’s also a wheel to balance the level of the game and chat audio, so you can give one a boost if needed. Another bonus is that HyperX has incorporated its own noise-cancelling technology into the microphone to cut out background noise.

I also liked that the mic turns off automatically when you tuck it away thanks to HyperX’s Swivel-to-mute feature. When connected to my Xbox Series X, the headset defaults to using Windows Sonic for Headphones which provide a simulated surround sound presentation, but you can change to Stereo in the console’s settings if this is your preference.

The headset also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X, if you want to pay the necessary licenses for them.

Should you buy it? You want a good wireless Xbox headset:

This is a great value wireless gaming headset for Xbox gamers, with good sound quality, comfortable design and simple connectivity. You game across various platforms:

If you also game on PC, PlayStation, Switch or mobile, then opt for a headset with a wider range of compatibility.

Final Thoughts Despite its sleek look and comfortable design, the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless headset falls a little short, mostly due to the audio and microphone issues I experienced early on. The lack of Bluetooth is also a shame, while the omission of a 3.5mm cable is odd at such as high price. It’s not an bad headset by any means, but it’s outshined by other headsets with a similar price. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main gaming headset for a week and a half. Use with Call of Duty Warzone, Forza Horizon 4 and Tetris Effect: Connected to test audio. Also test the audio with Spotify music playback.

FAQs Does this have Bluetooth? No, the HyperX Cloud Flight does not have Bluetooth. Can I remove the microphone when it’s not in use? No, the microphone is not detachable, but it swivels upwards and out of the way when required and auto-mutes in this position. Can I use this on my PlayStation console? No, the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless only supports Xbox consoles and cannot connect to any other devices.

