What is Google Cast? Everything you need to know

Google Cast is a software that allows users to connect to devices like TVs and speakers and cast audio or video content.

With Google Cast, users can stream audio and video to various devices over Wi-Fi, instead of using technology like Bluetooth or physical means of transmission such as HDMI.

So, how does Google Cast work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

What is Google Cast?

Google Cast is the natural extension of what Google started with the Chromecast. Chromecast is a streaming media adaptor that allows users to stream (or cast) video or audio content to other devices, such as a TV or wireless speaker. However, a Chromecast uses a dongle that plugs into an HDMI port.

Google Cast doesn’t need to plug into a TV’s support because it works wirelessly with any other compatible device. It is supported by many apps such as iHeart Radio, iPlayer, YouTube, Tidal Connect and Netflix and works by simply pressing a button on your source device and casting content to another. As long as Google Cast is installed on your mobile device and is supported by the receiving device, you’re all set to stream.

By connecting wirelessly to produce, this, for example, allows for music to be played on various speakers around your home or beaming your favourite TV show to the big screen at the touch of a button, with no need to purchase any extra hardware to do so.

How does Google Cast work with audio?

As long as your phone and the device you want to connect to are on the same Wi-Fi network, you will be able to cast to it. There are multiple music streaming audio apps such as TuneIn and Tidal that are compatible with Google Cast. The way it works is that when you want to stream content, say from Tidal, click on the speaker icon in the top right corner and that will bring up any product currently available to cast to.

Once you’ve tapped on the device Google Cast will take over, and rather than streaming from your phone, it will connect to the service directly from the service’s own servers. This is more ideal than Bluetooth, with less scope for interference and it reduces the battery drain on your phone.

It basically turns your phone into a smart remote control.

What phones support Google Cast?

Most smartphones have support for Google Cast, supported on Android phones that run Android 4.1+ or higher, and iPhones that run iOS 7.0+ or higher.

Any Macs, ChromeOS devices or Windows computers can take advantage of Google Cast provided they have the Chrome browser extension.

The variety of products widens the ecosystem for casting content, making it even more convenient to stream.

Which audio devices support Google Cast?

We can’t run through every device that comes with Cast support (we’d be here for a very long time), but we can point out a few of the most popular brands that use the streaming protocol with the likes of Bang & Olufsen, Braun Audio, Sony, Philips and LG all feature products with Google Cast support, with plenty more among the ranks.

Google Cast has many positive features, with support for high-quality audio (up to 24-bit/192kHz, depending on the device), as well as the ability to take calls on your smartphone without interrupting the connection, it has become a sought-after feature in audio devices.

You will need to check if your speaker or TV has cast support, and you may find that some devices only have Google Cast support for audio and not for video. In a case like this, you should check which device suits your needs best and if you think you will need to Cast audio and video onto your devices.