 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony HT-A7000 Review

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

A terrific performance across a range of sources, the Sony HT-A7000 is a sonic delight with movie and music

Pros

  • Well-featured
  • Excellent sonic performance
  • Strong bass for a single bar
  • Terrific music performance

Cons

  • Needs plenty of space
  • Adding subwoofer and rear channels is expensive
  • Standalone bar is pricey

Availability

  • UKRRP: £1199
  • USARRP: $1299
  • EuropeRRP: €1300
  • CanadaRRP: CA$1699
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$1699

Key Features

  • Sound Field OptimizationMeasures width and height of room to optimise soundbar’s acoustic delivery
  • S-Force PRO Front Surround and Vertical Surround EngineCombine to create virtual overhead and surround-sound performance from a single bar

Introduction

It’s been a while since Sony’s last flagship soundbar, and given the revolving door that sees new bars arrive each year, it feels well overdue for a successor.

Like the previous model, the new flagship HT-A7000 can decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but Sony is using a twinned approach to create height channels, deploying both physical upward-firing speakers and the digital processing of its Vertical Surround Engine. The HT-A7000 also brings a more appreciative ear to music playback, with Sony claiming improvements in that area.

And it’s absolutely packed to the gills with features. The HT-A7000 is a one-box soundbar that aims to everything you could feasibly want. The question is, does it?

Design

  • Idiosyncratic design
  • Needs plenty of space
  • Excellent build quality

The HT-A7000’s sense of attire is, shall I say, eclectic. Using a combination of glass, felt, metal, and moulded plastic, Sony describes the approach as one of a common omnidirectional block concept. I have no idea what that means, but the results are… interesting.

Like a piece of art, you’ll stare at the A7000 before realising that it, at the very least, is a more interesting sight than the soundbars with a wraparound fabric from a Scandi boutique firm. I appreciate the glass top surface, which echoes the bar’s premium build and I like that it is a highly unusual material to use. In a dark room it nicely reflects what’s on the screen but some may not like the effect.

Sony HT-A7000 glass reflection

The HT-A7000 is also a lot of soundbar. At 80mm tall it’ll fit beneath TVs but at 1300mm wide and 142mm deep, in modern parlance this soundbar might be described as ‘thicc’.

Behind the perforated grille you can spy the drivers, and there’s some nerdish excitement when they start moving. There’s an appropriately sized and readable LED screen for tracking inputs and formats, and at either end are bass ports.

Sony HT-A7000 drivers beneath perforated grille

On the glass surface are touch controls (power, source, Bluetooth, volume, and a 360 Reality Audio demo), although you risk getting your greasy mitts over it and spoiling the aesthetics. Around the rear are the connections, and the way they’re labelled did take me a few seconds to figure out which HDMI port is which.

The remote lacks backlit buttons but the layout is excellent. Button presses are responsive and feel good, and you can’t ask for much more than that.

Sony HT-A7000 remote

Features

  • Plenty of ways to stream audio
  • Built-in calibration
  • Full-screen user interface

As you’d expect for a soundbar north of £1000, the HT-A7000 is bursting at its seams with features. If there’s a way of playing audio, the A7000 conceivably has the means to do so.

There’s built-in Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.0, with Sony’s own high-quality LDAC codec upping the Bluetooth bandwidth. Use the USB input and the A7000 can play everything from MP3 to DSD music files. Audio extends from Atmos (via Dolby Digital Plus or TrueHD), to various DTS incarnations (including DTS:X), all the way to legacy Dolby Digital and DTS formats.

Sony HT-A7000 Hi-Res Audio badge

Both Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround feature. The former creates overhead channels virtually, while the latter fires sound towards the listener to create the impression of wider, wrap-around soundfield.

This is further enhanced by the Sound Field Optimization feature, which emits a series of tones for the onboard microphones to measure the height and width of a room to optimise its performance. It’s worth running if you move the soundbar after initial set-up.

Sony HT-A7000 physical ports

There are two HDMI inputs, a HDMI out (eARC) for a TV, an optical-audio, analogue (stereo mini), and USB inputs, with the two HDMI inputs able to passthrough Dolby Vision (at 4K/60), HLG and HDR10. For TVs without eARC, any Atmos signal will be the slightly less capable and lossy Dolby Digital Plus version.

The driver set-up consists of upfiring speakers, two beam tweeters to disperse sound out wide; along with five front speakers and a dual subwoofer configuration that uses Sony’s X-Balanced speaker technology, which claims to produce less distortion, better vocal clarity, and punchier bass. Altogether that’s a 7.1.2 layout powered by 500W.

With Sony’s DSEE Extreme and 360 Reality Audio, the soundbar can upscale compressed audio files in real time and play spatial audio tracks respectively. The Acoustic Centre Sync matches action and dialogue on screen with a compatible Bravia TV, and there’s an integrated user interface when paired with a Bravia TV.

Sony HT-A7000 interface home

One prickly issue I had with Sony’s HT-G700 was its dense menu system; navigation felt like the Seinfeld episode where Jerry and co. get lost in car park. The HT-A7000 opts for a full-screen interface (via the Home button) where you can set the bar up, switch inputs, connect to the network, and calibrate the speaker. Download the Sony Music Centre app and that’s another means of operation.

Sony HT-A7000 SA-SW5 and SA-SW3 subwoofers

Sony offers two subwoofers in different sizes that can be added in conjunction to the A7000 – the 300W rated SA-SW5 and the smaller 200W SA-SW3, which cost £699 and £449 respectively. Throw in the SA-SR35 rear speakers (£449), and it’s over £2000 for the complete system, much more than the LG-SN11RG or Samsung’s competing efforts.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are included, but they require an external speaker to take advantage of. Given how much the HT-A7000 does cram in, that is a surprise.

Sony Music Center app

Sound quality

  • Crisp, clear, concise performance
  • Strong bass performance for a single bar
  • Excellent music performance

The HT-A7000 plays Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks but can also up mix non-immersive audio to ‘3D’. The combination of the physical upfiring speakers and Vertical Sound Engine delivers one of the most convincing ‘height’ performances I’ve heard from a soundbar in 2021.

Sony HT-A7000 materials

That notwithstanding, much like the HT-G700, I’m not as convinced of the HT-A7000’s claims of surround sound with its S-Force PRO technology. I didn’t often get the sense effects were directed to the listening position in what was, for me at least, a front-heavy soundstage. I feel the Samsung HW-Q900A produces more width with some films although the Sony maps sounds superbly onto a screen.

Where Sony bests its Samsung counterpart is in the heights, digging out more clarity and definition. Height effects in the first race sequence from Ready Player One are articulated better, the T-Rex and King Kong have a stronger presence as they swoop into the action with effective handovers between the drivers.

Tonally the Sony is sharp and crisp, avoiding sounding processed or strident with high frequencies or sibilant with voices. Dialogue is crisply delivered in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2, with a distinct difference between Quill’s voice, Drax’s baritone and Gamora’s exasperation. Vocal clarity is well handled, although delivery can a lack some emotion, the crispness overrides any sense of warmth.

Sony HT-A7000 bass port

The chase sequence in vol.2 that leads to the Guardians’ Milano being wrecked makes an excellent case for the Sony’s accuracy in placing effects. The shifts in direction performed by the Milano stick to the screen like glue, as does dialogue and the direction of the laser blasts aimed at the ship. The balance of effects, dialogue, and music is handled expertly, the A7000 showing good sense of what to bring to fore for a clear and concise soundstage.

Bass impresses for a single bar system, noticeable in the absolutely crunching body shots Thanos lands on Hulk at the beginning of Infinity War. Bass doesn’t go as deep as a separate subwoofer could – but it is convincingly powerful, and explosive for a single bar system. Blade Runner 2049’s soundtrack invokes a little distortion, but the scene in V for Vendetta where V blows up the Old Bailey is pleasingly free it, and built-in sub doesn’t muck up clarity elsewhere in the frequency range.

More examples of its bass prowess come in opening siege of Tenet. The bass in Ludwig Göransson’s score has plenty of power, and the A7000 doesn’t strain to deliver gunshots and punches with force, resulting in a set-piece that’s both exhausting and exhilarating.

Sony HT-A7000 upfiring drivers

It’s also an impressively nuanced and revealing soundbar offering excellent levels of detail. The ‘reverse’ airport scene in Tenet sees the Sony preserve more subtle details like the sounds of the character’s breathing apparatus in among the chaos.

Similar is true with Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, the ambience of scenes brought to bear brilliantly. Effects I hadn’t noticed as much with other soundbars – the sounds of birds outside the house or the ‘noise’ of nature throughout – are brought through with excellent definition. The Sony is a soundbar that reveals every nook and cranny of that film’s excellent sound mix.

With Shutter Island (DTS-HD 5.1) and the A7000’s feel for quiet/loud moments is sharply conveyed, bringing impact, dynamism, and intensity to the soundtrack. In a way, the performance of the bar heightens engagement with the film, the emotional beats land more effectively.

Sony HT-A7000 on stand

Switch to less explosive and non-immersive programming – The Trip Part II from series 4 of Seinfeld – and the Sony’s nous for dialogue placement in the mouths of characters again appeals – but the delivery still feels chilly. Even the laughter track feels thinly defined in Standard mode.

Over the air broadcast programming fares better with voices more smoothly relayed. High frequencies are sharply conveyed, the midrange roomy and bass effective. Watching Countdown is not a chore for this soundbar, but it’s a natural sounding presentation that doesn’t take you out of what you’re watching.

Musically, some tweaking is required. It’s initially bothersome that choosing another sound mode carries over previous settings. Listening to music over Spotify Connect in Music mode and Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start the Fire sounded cluttered and thin. I’d left Immersive AE feature on (for upmixing to 3D), and dialogue boost, which led to a confusing performance.

Sony HT-A7000 Billy Joel We Didn't Start the Fire

Music mode delivers a crisp and clean tone, but I don’t think it’s the best mode as it doesn’t quite derive as much emotion from vocals. Cinema mode is better as it applies a smoother tone, more warmth, and more bass, too.

Bill Withers’ The Same Love That Makes Me Laugh sounds superb. Wither’s voice is presented all the detail the A7000 can muster, while bass elements have weight and depth, with instruments impressively and naturally realised.

Sony HT-A7000 Bill Withers 360 Reality Audio

Moving to 360RA tracks and Ain’t No Sunshine benefits from more depth, though it sounds thin in places. Britney Spears’ Toxic gets a wider soundstage – as big as the soundbar itself – and there’s height as instruments are placed above the soundbar. Henry Mancini’s Dream a Little Dream of Me and For the Good Times both sound spacious with sport an enthusiastic sense of rhythm; with the Sony producing some sharp leading-edge clarity in its description of the piano notes.

Sony HT-A7000 West Side Story America

America from the new West Side Story in Atmos is a sprightly rendition, voices clear and shifts in tone delivered with dynamism and energy. Voices appear above, behind and to the sides of the soundbar but if you’re expecting a ‘tall’ performance, maybe check your expectations a little – it’s slightly bigger than the soundbar itself – and with the Immersive AE function on there’s a sweet spot to take into account. When it works though, it is terrific.  

Overall, the music performance excels with excellent timing and tonality of instruments and voices, a natural delivery of the mid-range, and a sharp and assertive top end combined with a punchy low-end. Soundbars have rarely sounded this good with music.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

An excellent single-bar with movies and music If a soundbar that’s as adept with movies as it is with music is on your shopping wish list, the Sony delivers on both fronts with an excellent and natural performance

If you’re not willing to pay that much for a single bar There’s no doubting the Sony puts in an authoritative performance, but the bar itself is expensive and if you have designs on adding a subwoofer or rear speakers, the overall price skyrockets

Final Thoughts

While calling the Sony HT-A7000 a ‘soundbar’ does describe its purpose, it’s also seems incapable of truly describing its talent. While not Sennheiser Ambeo levels of performance, it is a formidable for a one-box system at this price.

It does need space to operate though, its virtual surround sound ambitions perhaps require a more suitable environment to bring them out, and adding a subwoofer or rear speakers adds to the already premium cost.

Despite that, as single bar it has so much to offer, its performance across a range of sources is excellent. Its flexibility makes for a system that’s as good with movies as it is with music. Around its price, the Sony HT-A7000 is the immersive soundbar to beat.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every soundbar we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested over several weeks

Tested with a variety of content and audio formats

Tested with real world use

You might like…

Samsung HW-Q900A Review

Samsung HW-Q900A Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Review

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Review

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Polk React Review

Polk React Review

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Bose Soundbar 500 Review

Bose Soundbar 500 Review

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Klipsch Cinema 600 Review

Klipsch Cinema 600 Review

Steve Withers 4 months ago
Samsung HW-S61A Review

Samsung HW-S61A Review

Kob Monney 5 months ago

FAQs

Can the Sony HT-A7000 passthrough HDR10+?

No, it can only passthrough HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision signals through its HDMI inputs.

Does the HT-A7000 support ALLM and VRR?

At the moment the HT-A7000 doesn’t support ALLM or VRR. We are waiting on word as to when the soundbar will support it.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Sound Bar Channels
Driver (s)
Audio (Power output)
Connectivity
ARC/eARC
Colours
Voice Assistant
Audio Formats
Power Consumption
Subwoofer?
Rear Speaker
Multiroom
Sony HT-A7000
£1199
$1299
€1300
CA$1699
AU$1699
Sony
1300 x 142 x 80 MM
8.7 KG
B099NT4WJT
2021
HTA7000.CEK
7.1.2
5x front speakers, dual bass woofers, 2x upfiring speakers, 2x tweeters
500 W
Chromecast, Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth 5.0
eARC
Black
Works with Alexa, Google Assistant
Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Dual mono, DTS, DTS HD High Resolution Audio, DTS HD Master Audio, DTS ES, DTS 96/24, DTS:X, LPCM, DSD, WAV, FLAC, ALAC, AIFF, HE AAC, AAC, mp3, Monkey Audio, WMA, Ogg Vorbis, SBC, LDAC
65 W
Optional
AirPlay 2
Sony HT-G700
£450
$599
€449
CA$699
AU$535
Sony
980 x 108 x 64 MM
11 KG
B084Y89QHQ
2020
10/08/2020
HT-G700
3x 45 x 100mm cone type, 160mm cone type woofer
400 W
1/1 HDMI, Digital Optical out, Bluetooth 5.0
ARC/eARC
Black
Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Dual mono, DTS, DTS HD High Resolution Audio, DTS HD Master Audio, DTS ES, DTS 96/24, DTS: X, LPCM, DTS Virtual:X
65 W
Yes
No
No

Jargon buster

3D Audio

A new feature which aims to make audio in games more immersive by having the sounds from each game surround the player in a three-dimensional way.

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format. It expands on 5.1 and 7.1 soundtracks by adding overhead channels. Sounds are referred to as “audio objects”, of which there can be up to 128 audio channels, and these ‘objects’ can be accurately positioned within a 3D soundscape. This allows soundtracks that support the technology to place sounds above and around the listener with compatible kit.

eARC

eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) is the update to ARC and it boosts the bandwidth and speed, making room for object-based audio surround formats such as DTS:X and Dolby Atmos to be sent directly to an AV receiver/soundbar.
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.