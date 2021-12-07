Q Acoustics M20 HD

Verdict

Another winning performance from a Q Acoustics’ system, the M20 is a versatile performer with a warm sonic performance that’s thoroughly enjoyable with music, movies and games

Pros Powerful, engaging sound

Versatile feature-set

Affordable asking price Cons Could benefit from more definition, dynamic agility

Stands add a fair bit to overall cost

Availability UK RRP: £399

USA RRP: $599

Europe RRP: €499

Key Features aptX-HD Bluetooth Can stream up to aptX-HD (24-bit/48kHz)

Point-to-Point bracing Reinforces internal structure to minimise vibration for a cleaner performance

Remote control Includes remote control for playback, switching inputs

Introduction

After ploughing lesser-known fields with its Q Active series, Q Acoustics’ latest sees the British hi-fi brand return to similar ground with its powered wireless speaker system.

The M20 HD arrives with hopes of elevating the performance of music, movies and games, its focus is on delivering class-leading high-definition playback over Bluetooth connection at a very enticing price.

Design

Unassuming looks

Variety of placement options possible

Requires speaker cable to connect speakers

The M20 HD’s appearance is familiar if you’ve ever bought a pair of Q Acoustic speakers. The glossy silver ‘Q’ logo is matched by a smart-looking silver trim that outlines the baffle and the curvature of the cabinet – to assist in dispersing reflections from the tweeter – speaks to a refined aesthetic.

With its black matte finish the M20 HD is rather inconspicuous. There’s some common ground with the Q Active 200, a trio of buttons that includes volume and a multi-function button. The multi-function button is lit up by an LED ring that flashes or changes colour depending on the input.

Used as a TV speaker, however, and you can’t see it from a seated position. The remote is of Q Active ilk, too, responsive to presses if you remember to point it at the powered speaker.

The cabinet is reassuringly solid but not too heavy and is rear ported, which can affect bass levels. If positioned close to a wall (within 200mm) there are foam bungs to plug up the ports if you find the speaker’s bass excessive.

At 296mm the depth of the cabinet is fairly deep, but not so much it couldn’t fit into a bookshelf. They’re compatible with the 3000i speaker stands (£159) and the Q300WB bracket (£39.92/pair) for more placement options. Q Acoustics recommends a space of between 2m to 4m to get the full effect of the stereo image, though this is a suggestion, not a mandate.

One last thing to mention is the cable that connects the speakers. It’s one of the less conspicuous and shouldn’t pose much of a problem but may aggravate those after a ‘truly’ wireless experience.

Features

Point to Point internal bracing

aptX-HD Bluetooth

EQ switch for adjusting sound profile

There’s no Wi-Fi, which rules out ‘casting’, AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect-esque functionality. A Bluetooth 5.0 connection is the sole wireless option: the M20 accepting sources up to aptX-HD (24-bit/48kHz). Use the USB input and the ceiling raises to 24-bit/192kHz.

Like the Q Active series, each speaker can operate as the left or right channel. That can be done by flicking a switch on the rear of the powered speaker. Also on the powered speaker are binding posts, an EQ switch, optical, USB, 3.5mm aux, Stereo RCA input and a Sub out. Aside from a pair of binding posts, the passive speaker has no other connections.

The EQ switch is another feature borrowed from the Q Actives, and you can nudge it into three positions to tell the speaker the space it’s in to adjust the sound with a choice of next to a wall, in a corner or freestanding. It’s rather easy to forget if you move the speaker often.

Powered by 2x 32W of continuous power and able to hit a peak of 2x 65W, the M20 has a 125mm mid-bass driver and a 22mm tweeter that’s decoupled to reduce the effect of vibrations on it. Q Acoustics’ P2P (Point to Point) bracing returns to stiffen the enclosure and eliminate distortion while also helping to improve the accuracy of the speaker’s stereo image.

Sound quality

Rich character to sound

Engages with music, movies, and games

Weighty bass performance

Some tinkering with volume necessary

Starting with some music, and over the course of testing the M20 HD reveals itself to be in-keeping with Q Acoustics’ tradition: detailed and powerful with some warmth, giving music a very appealing richness.

Some experimenting is required with the volume to get the preferred performance. The bass in Justin Timberlake’s Let’s Take a Ride initially lacked punch and was softly described. Pushing the volume up and more grunt is provided, the M20 has a presence that’s big, inviting and solidly described.

Vocals are handled smoothly, the mid-range home to some warmth. The M20 takes Anna Taylor Joy’s voice in Last Night in Soho’s Downtempo and ekes out detail from the breathy intonations of her wistful voice. Rhythmically, Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start the Fire is given toe-tapping energy and momentum, as well as a fine sense of timing.

Bass is weighty and fulsome, and at the top-end there’s clarity, the decay of high frequency notes handled smoothly if perhaps lacking a certain sharpness. Highs and lows are fluidly managed but the M20 is not the most agile in dancing between the two; rising notes dealt with in a broad sense. It’s an expansive, easy-going performance, but the M20 HD aren’t analytical, fine detail a little loosely defined.

Compare them to Klipsch’s The Fives and there’s sharpness and clarity beyond the Q Acoustics’ means, but those speakers also cost twice as much.

Use them as a speaker with a TV and they strike a fabulously weighty sound. The M20s don’t accept Dolby Digital audio so any audio fed to them must be PCM, this speaker being strictly a stereo experience after all. Simply head into the sound settings of your TV to change that.

Watching Reminiscence (4K Blu-ray) and the soundstage is big, broad, and wide, the M20 HD showcasing an excellent feel for the tonality of voices, capturing the character of, well, the characters.

Dialogue matches placement on screen, effects pan across the soundstage in a capable and bass response is sonorous and powerful. In the film, glass shatters with intensity, gunshots hit with a thud, and the cadence of Rebecca Fergusson’s Mae in her singing scenes is afforded ample clarity. It’s a very effective, full-sounding performance.

Games work too, the M20 lapping up detail within a spacious soundstage, effects positioned well to create depth in the stereo presentation. Raise the volume and the M20 avoid distortion, my only request is perhaps some more sharpness and definition.

In terms of it fulfilling its mission brief of working across music, movies and games, the M20 HD consistently satisfies with a thoroughly engaging and entertaining performance.

Should you buy it? You want a versatile system at an affordable price Like the Q Active series, the M20 works well across a range of sources. Buy a stand and pair them with your TV, and you have a front room speaker system for music, movies, and games. You’re after more dynamism and detail The M20 is adeptly skilled for the asking price, but if you want something more analytical or more high-end, you’ll have to pay more

Final Thoughts Considering its price, performance and versatility, there’s not much to moan about what Q Acoustics has laid out with the M20 HD. They’re fun, engaging active wireless speaker But while there’s not much to moan about, there are a few niggles. There is, I feel, a shortfall in terms of outright definition despite their high-resolution promise, and I feel their agility in terms of dynamism and attack is broadly rather than acutely defined. Still, the character of the speakers is rewarding with music, films, and games; its warm and rich mid-range, powerful bass performance and defined top end make them a musical performer. Trusted Score

FAQs Why does the M20 HD’s LED light flash white every few seconds? If you’ve connected the system to a TV for the first time, the LED light may flash white. That’s because the system does not accept Dolby Digital audio when connected to a TV, only PCM. Can I add a subwoofer to the M20 HD? Yes you can through the Sub-out connection. What is the highest resolution the M20 HD supports? The M20 HD can support 24-bit/192kHz through its USB input.