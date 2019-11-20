We’ve been on the hunt for the very best Black Friday deals and found this sneaky offering from John Lewis. These Sennheiser Momentun 2.0 in-ear headphones are better than half price at £39.99, but the retailer hasn’t even advertising the saving, making this one savvy offer for those in the know.

When we reviewed the Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones they were retailing at £89.99. Sure, they’re not wireless, but Sennheiser is a brand known for great quality and great sound. So, if you want some headphones and haven’t had your headphone jack stolen away from you by a phone upgrade, then these could be a fantastic buy.

Best Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Deal - Better than half price Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2.0 I In-Ear Headphones

You’ll notice on the John Lewis website that there’s no huge banner screaming “SAVE OVER 50%!” Our best guess is that the retailer believes that the growing popularity of wireless headphones makes this discount a necessity, from their point of view, rather than an amazing deal.

We politely disagree. Sennheiser are a fantastic audio brand and if you’ve got a headphone jack these will be a treat for your ears.

Our reviewer, Andrew Williams, had his say on the Sennheisers back in 2017. He said: “These Sennheisers are the first in-ear model to join the Momentum series, which has helped to establish the company as a top choice for people after stylish headphones with better sound quality than Beats.”

“The excellent bottom-end and sub-bass response that makes the full-size Sennheiser Momentum headphones so thrilling is back with a vengeance… They’re crackers for electronic tracks, and have plenty of treble presence, too… These earphones will please an awful lot of ears. Particularly those who enjoy bass thrills.”

These headphones really are a fantastic mid-range option and will offer great, affordable sound on all your favourite music and podcasts. Buying through John Lewis also means you get a two year guarantee. What’s not to like?

We’re not sure how long this offer is expected to last and, due to the low price, there is every possibility stock could run low soon. So, if you fancy a pair of Sennheiser’s, it’s probably best to move sooner, rather than later.

