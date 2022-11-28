 large image

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: The best bargains of both sales

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even though ‘Black Friday’ has come and gone, the Black Friday sale lives on and now there’s even a few Cyber Monday deals making an appearance.

Happy Monday everyone! If you kept up with us over the weekend then you’ll know that the Trusted Reviews team has been working around the clock to bring you the best Black Friday deals as they appear. Luckily for you, that coverage will continue throughout today as some retailers switch from Black Friday over to the Cyber Monday sale.

With that said, not every retailer will be jumping on the Cyber Monday bandwagon – Amazon and Currys, just to name a few – choosing instead to keep their Black Friday sale going for even longer than before. Either way, we’ll be making sure to scour both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to ensure that the true gems aren’t missed and that above all, you can score a bargain on that piece of tech you’ve had your eye on.

We’ve already spotted a few new Cyber Monday deals that, in some cases, trump their Black Friday counterparts. For the absolute best of the best, we’ve made sure to include them in our highlights reel below (just in case anyone’s in need of a quick discount), but for a more comprehensive overview of the sale at large, just head on down to the bottom of this page where you can find our ongoing live blog of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Best Black Friday Deals

What is Black Friday?

Starting out in the USA, Black Friday signals the beginning of the shopping season after Thanksgiving has taken place. While the event remains a staple of American holiday tradition, Black Friday has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, with sales taking place in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Australia, just to name a few.

What is Cyber Monday?

Originally concocted as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is now a simlarly expected staple of the holiday season that gives shoppers a second chance to bag a bargain in case they were left unimpressed by Black Friday.

Live Blog

Ryan Jones

The Nvidia Shield TV 4K is a great streaming gadget, capable of upscaling standard resolution TV and films up to 4K. It's also capable of playing Android games, as well as streaming through the cloud via GeForce Now.

Available now for £104.99 (Was £149.99)

Ryan Jones

This Black Friday deal is so good that it feels like a cheat code. Over on ShopTo, you only need to pay £89.85 for a £100 PlayStation Store gift card.

By purchasing this deal now, you'll save an instant £10.15 and will be able to take advantage of all of the massive discounts over on the PlayStation Black Friday sale. It's also a good Christmas gift option for those getting a PS5 console from Santa.

Hannah Davies

if you've been on the lookout for an easy way to make your TV sound more immersive, this Denon soundbar deal is for you.

The Denon DHT-S216 is currently £60 less from Amazon, bringing it down to just £139 in the retailer's Black Friday sale. That's 30% off its usual £199 price, making this a great time to nab the soundbar before Christmas.

Hannah Davies

If you're in the market for a stylish Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, you'll want to take a look at this offer on the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20.

The Beolit 20 isn't just a portable speaker from a premium brand, but it's also got a wireless charger built-in to juice up your phone. Perhaps most importantly, it's been discounted for Black Friday. Head to Amazon today to get the speaker for just £379 down from £499. That's £120 off the speaker's regular price.

Chris Smith
If you’re looking for a great fitness watch with essential features and great battery life, look no further than the Garmin Venu 2.The Garmin Venu 2 offers fantastic heart rate and GPS tracking and improved battery life, and this excellent fitness watch is just £259 on Amazon. That’s 26% and almost £90 off.
Chris Smith
If you’re looking for an Android tablet that can rival the iPad Pro, this £150 saving on the Lenovo P12 Pro is a must-buy on Black Friday weekend.The Android-based tablet with a bright and vivid 12.6-inch screen and impressive battery life is currently £150 off. You can get the Lenovo P12 Pro for £649.
Gemma Ryles
It looks like one of the most popular Black Friday products this year has been air fryers, so you may want to take this next deal seriously. We've found a £20 discount on the Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer, bringing the price down from £149 to just £129 in honour of Black Friday. This air fryer comes with two 4L baskets that can be used in tandem or separately, with separate timers to ensure precise cooking times. Cook your favourite foods with less oil and save power in the long run when compared to using a conventional oven, with this deal giving you the perfect excuse to switch over.
Hannah Davies

If you've been in the market for a 4K/120p action cam, you're in luck. The DJI Action 2 has a durable build, RockSteady 2.0 stabilisation and a modular design, meaning you can add on different accessories like the battery-increasing Power Module.

Even better, it's 45% cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Head over there to pick up the DJI Action 2 Power Combo for just £199 (down from £366) today.

Gemma Ryles

If you're looking for a smart speaker that pumps out loud audio and impressive bass? Then make sure you check out this incredible £50 discount on the Amazon Echo Studio, which is gone down from £189.99 to just £139.99 in honour of Black Friday.

It supports high-end Dolby Atmos technology and comes with all the same features as any other Amazon Echo product, meaning that you can sync it up with any other supported smart products in your home and ask Alexa to turn on music whenever you like.

Gemma Ryles

We all know that Apple is very stingy when it comes to the Black Friday sale, which is why you may want to jump on this fantastic discount on the Apple Watch SE now before it runs out. Amazon has brought the price down from £239 to £219, making this the perfect time to upgrade your wearable.

We gave the Apple Watch SE a 4.5-star review thanks to its excellent interface and integration into the Apple ecosystem, as well as all the fitness tracking features that can help encourage you to stay moving throughout the day.

Ryan Jones

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a fantastic wireless office mouse, which usually retails for £84.99. But in the Amazon Black Friday sale, that price has been chopped down to a budget-friendly £29.99, saving you an impressive 65%.

Since this mouse has connectivity options for both Bluetooth and the bundled wireless dongle, it can connect to multiple hardware silmutanoiusly, so you can have seamless tranistions between devices.

Max Parker

Box is currently offering the Samsung Freestyle for £399 – that’s a whopping £600 off the original price of £999 and one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for this item.

This is a clever portable projector that works with apps like Netflix and produces an excellent 1080p image.

Ryan Jones

Save £100 on the LG C2 OLED TV. This will bring the price of the 4K OLED TV down to £799.

This is an excellent TV, even without the discount. It has a 42-inch OLED screen, while featuring support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Gaming. There's even an HDMI 2.1 connection to enable support for high-end gaming features such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate. This is one of the very best TV deals we've seen in the Black Friday sale.

Ryan Jones

The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker has seen a stunning 50% wiped off the price, making it available for just £44.99.

It includes various features, including a Sleep Monitor, Calorie Tracker and Heart Rate Monitor. This makes it an incredible bargain, and an ideal Christmas stocking gift.

Ryan Jones

Amazon is offering a major price cut on this MSI portable monitor. While it usually retails for £321.99, it can now be yours for a bargain £149.

The MSI Optix MAG162V has a Full HD resolution and a roomy 15.6-inch screen size. It's extremely portable too, weighing just 1kg so you can easily bring it to and from work every day without fear of back strain.

Max Parker

Got your eye on a new Dyson this Black Friday? Here are some of the best deals our experts have found this Black Friday.

  • Dyson V10 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £449, Now £319
  • Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £429.99, Now £329
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £529.99, Now £399.99
  • Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Was £629.99, Now £499.99
  • Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React FanWas £499, Now £399

    • Hannah Davies

    The Marshall Stanmore II is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a rock 'n' roll aesthetic and the hard-hitting sound to match.

    Go to Amazon now to save 43% in the retailer's Black Friday sale and take the speaker home for £189.62 instead of £329.99. That's a huge £189.62 saving.

    Hannah Davies

    If you've been thinking about swapping out your iPhone camera for a fully-fledged vlogging camera, this Sony ZV-E10 deal is for you.

    Right now, you can get the 4K camera and a 16-50mm kit lens for just £667.14. That's more than £100 off the combo's usual £769 price, delivering 4K/30p video, sharp stills and a whole host of handy vlogging features perfect for any budding YouTuber, creator or influencer.

    Ryan Jones

    MEL Science is offering a 50% discount on the first year of its subscription service, which sees you get a monthly supply of science experiment kits aimed at children. While a year's subscription would normally cost £538.80, this Black Friday deal is reducing the price to £269.40 when you use the TRUSTYEAR code at checkout.

    There's a great variety of science experiment gift boxes available, with subscribers able to pick from three different subjects: STEM, Physics and Chemistry. Each box has simple instructions to follow, so your children can set up and go hands-on with each science experiment. This is an ideal present for children who love to learn.

    Ryan Jones

    Need a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home dust free? Then you'll be happy to hear the Dyson V10 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has seen a huge £130 price cut, taking the price down to just £319.

    This vacuum cleaner is a great option for both carpets and hard floors, with Dyson claiming the V10 is capable of sucking up 99.97% of particles. You also get 4 attachments bundled in, including direct drive cleaner head, the quick-release mini motorhead tool, the combination tool and the crevice tool.

    Hannah Davies

    Want to get the most out of your music streaming service trial? Then don't miss out on this limited-time offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.

    Amazon has extended its Music Unlimited free trial from one month to three months during the Black Friday sale. That means you can now try the service for an additional two months – still completely free.

    Head over to Amazon today to claim this deal. Just don’t forget to cancel your trial before it runs out if you’re not interested in continuing with the service.

    Ryan Jones

    The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen a 21% price slash, taking the cost down to a super-affordable £499. You'll struggle to find many Windows laptops flaunting such quality at this price.

    Despite its bargain price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 12.4-inch touchscreen. It's a great option for students and office workers who want an affordable portable.

    Hannah Davies

    GoPro has slashed prices across its entire online store for Black Friday, meaning you can get the new Hero 11 Black for its lowest price yet. You can now get both the camera and a 1-year GoPro subscription (worth £49.99) for just £347.48 down from £399.98.

    The 15% discount is applied automatically at checkout so don’t fret if you don’t see it until you add the camera to your basket.

    The Hero 11 Black is the latest action cam in the brand’s flagship Hero line, capable of capturing cinematic 5.3K video at 60p or 2.7K at 240p, along with 24.7-megapixel stills from video.

    Hannah Davies

    The Sony A7 III has plummeted to just £1399 for Black Friday. That’s a £300 saving on its usual £1699 price. This deal is through Jessops, but you’ll need to claim your £200 cashback from Sony to take advantage of this fantastic offer.

    The A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2-megapixel sensor, an autofocus system with 693 phase-detection AF points, 5-axis image stabilisation and support for 4K full-frame movie recording.

    Peter Phelps

    This monthly contract deal offers the Samsung Galaxy S22 and unlimited data, minutes, and texts, all for just £26.99 per month with no upfront cost whatsoever. That works out to be £648 in total, while the phone itself had a starting price of £648. It's a great two-year contract, for a very accomplished smartphone.

    If the camera and the performance are two of your priorities then we reckon this handset is a good choice for you, but you do need to bear in mind that we found the battery life to be a bit underwhelming in our review.

    Hannah Davies

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for just £19/month with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on Three. There’s no upfront cost and the contract lasts 24 months.

    The phone features a 6.5-inch 120Hz Infinity-O display, a 12-megapixel triple camera with Space Zoom and is powered by the 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset.

    Head to Mobile Phones Direct right now to take advantage of this fantastic deal.

    Hannah Davies

    The JBL Flip 5 is now available in Fiesta Red for just £74.99. That’s £45 less than its usual price of £119.99 and the lowest we’ve seen the speaker drop since its launch.

    We gave the Flip 5 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its vibrant and durable design, extensive battery life and full sound. There’s also the ability to pair two or more speakers with PartyBoost mode.

    Head over to Amazon now to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday price.

    Peter Phelps
    Samsung's top flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is now available on a great two-year contract deal with 500GB for just £45 per month.To put that in context, you'd pay £1,109 over the course of 24 months (including the upfront cost), which is less than the handset's RRP, and you'd get all that data plus unlimited minutes and texts on top of that.This is a wonderful deal for the smartphone we named as the best Android flagship, due to its photographic brilliance, truly gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, and powerful processing performance. If you want a truly uncompromised flagship experience, don't pass up this deal.
    Hannah Davies

    The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer has dropped to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £60 saving on the usually £189.99 11-in-1 kitchen appliance.

    The incredibly versatile Duo Crisp has 11 one-touch settings, including Pressure Cooker, Sauté Pan, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Grill and Dehydrate. It has a spacious 5.7 litre capacity perfect for feeding families or prepping meals ahead of the week and comes with a good variety of accessories.

    Peter Phelps
    If you're after a great pair of headphones, then it doesn't get much better than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, which are now available for just £179 - that's a £40 saving on the RRP.We were impressed right round the board with these earbuds, which not only offer the brilliant sound quality you'd hope for, but add an attractive design, comfort, and reliable connectivity into the mix as well. If you're an audiophile with your ear to the ground for a good deal, make sure to snap this one up.
    Ryan Jones

    Gotham Knights may have only launched recently, but it's joined in one the Black Friday sale with a huge £20 price cut. That means you can bag the PS5 game for just £29.95.

    Gotham Knights continues the Batman game series, but seeing you take control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin instead. You can also team up with a friend to fight crime, although single player is possible too.

    Peter Phelps

    The OnePlus 10 Pro is available for just £699 now, which is £200 less than it was launched for; however, you'll have to act fast as it's only available for six days or while stocks last.

    This device impressed us with its excellent screen, which is sharp, vivid, and smooth, and its performance level was very high too. On top of that, its 80W charging speeds mean you'll never have to worry about running short of juice.

    If you're a mobile gamer or you like watching videos on your phone, then this one's a good deal - but remember, you'll have to act quickly.

    Hannah Davies

    If you’ve been searching for an affordable smart speaker to equip your home with Alexa or extend her reach into other rooms, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed over half off its 4.5-star Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for Black Friday, reducing the price of the speaker from £39.99 to just £16.99.

    The Echo Dot features a stylish fabric design, improved audio over the previous generation and the Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to ask questions, play music and control your smart home – all with your voice.

    Max Parker
    As part of its Black Friday sale, BT has slashed the price of Google’s Nest Audio smart speaker down by £40 – making it a very affordable way to improve your audio setup.The £40 reduction takes this speaker down from £89 – a price we already felt was a good deal for what was on offer – to £49. Can’t say fairer than that.
    Thomas Deehan

    Easily the best console deal we've seen so far in the pre-Black Friday sale, the Xbox Series S has currently fallen below the £200 mark, making it an excellent pick for next-gen gaming that won't break the bank.

    Now available for just £189.99 (WAS £249.99)

    Thomas Deehan

    Whether it's for working from home or building the ultimate gaming set-up, this offer on the sublime Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor should not be missed. It's one of the best ultra-wide monitors you can buy!

    Available now for just £949 (WAS £1149)

    Thomas Deehan

    A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.

    Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)

    Thomas Deehan

    Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.

    Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)

    Thomas Deehan

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of my favourite wearables on the market right now, and a must-buy for anyone who currently uses a Samsung phone. Plus, if you have any New Year's Resolutions coming up then this watch can be a huge help with getting you to reach your fitness goals.

    Now available for just £149 (WAS £199)

    Thomas Deehan

    Another Black Friday highlight from Amazon. The premium B&O Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can bring your favourite playlists to life wherever you are, and it's just been given a hefty price cut.

    Now available for just £179 (WAS £239)

    Thomas Deehan
