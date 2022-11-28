Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: The best bargains of both sales
Even though ‘Black Friday’ has come and gone, the Black Friday sale lives on and now there’s even a few Cyber Monday deals making an appearance.
Happy Monday everyone! If you kept up with us over the weekend then you’ll know that the Trusted Reviews team has been working around the clock to bring you the best Black Friday deals as they appear. Luckily for you, that coverage will continue throughout today as some retailers switch from Black Friday over to the Cyber Monday sale.
With that said, not every retailer will be jumping on the Cyber Monday bandwagon – Amazon and Currys, just to name a few – choosing instead to keep their Black Friday sale going for even longer than before. Either way, we’ll be making sure to scour both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to ensure that the true gems aren’t missed and that above all, you can score a bargain on that piece of tech you’ve had your eye on.
We’ve already spotted a few new Cyber Monday deals that, in some cases, trump their Black Friday counterparts. For the absolute best of the best, we’ve made sure to include them in our highlights reel below (just in case anyone’s in need of a quick discount), but for a more comprehensive overview of the sale at large, just head on down to the bottom of this page where you can find our ongoing live blog of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Best Black Friday Deals
- PS5 Console with 2 games and a £10 gift card – Was £609.98, Now £592.85
- Pixel 7 with 100GB data on Vodafone – No upfront cost, Only £28/month
- iPhone 14 with 100GB data on Vodafone – No upfront cost, Only £45/month
- Pixel 6a with 100GB on Three – No upfront cost, Only £18/month
- Apple Watch Series 7 – Was £369, Now £299
- Xbox Series S – Was £249.99, Now £189
- Echo Dot 5 – Was £54.99, Now £26.99
- DJI Action 2 Camera Bundle – Was £366, Now £199
- Sonos Move – Was £399, Now £299
- Samsung Freestyle Projector – Was £999, Now £399
- LG OLED55B2 – Was £1799, now £929
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones – Was £380, Now £290.68
- Sage Barista Express Coffee Machine – Was £629.95, Now £471.99
- Kindle Paperwhite – Was £129.99, Now £94.99
- Nothing Phone (1) – Was £399.99, Now £349.99
- Sonos One SL – Was £179, Now £129
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – Was £250, Now £159
- Beats Studio Buds – Was £159.99, Now £109
- LG OLED55A2 TV – Was £1699, now £779
FAQs
Starting out in the USA, Black Friday signals the beginning of the shopping season after Thanksgiving has taken place. While the event remains a staple of American holiday tradition, Black Friday has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon, with sales taking place in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Australia, just to name a few.
Originally concocted as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is now a simlarly expected staple of the holiday season that gives shoppers a second chance to bag a bargain in case they were left unimpressed by Black Friday.
Live Blog
Amazon slices £100 off the Sonos Move for Cyber Monday
This large, but still very portable, speaker has now been reduced by £100 for Cyber Monday – that means it is £299, rather than £399.
This contract deal sees you get the iPhone 11 for just £24 per month, along with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts.
That means that the total cost over the course of the two-year contract is just £576.
The iPhone 11 may be a few years old now but it still has plenty to recommend it, especially the cameras and the processing power.
The Nvidia Shield TV 4K is a great streaming gadget, capable of upscaling standard resolution TV and films up to 4K. It's also capable of playing Android games, as well as streaming through the cloud via GeForce Now.
Available now for £104.99 (Was £149.99)
The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a dinky little smart speaker. It may be just adequate for music playback, but offers the same smart functionality as its bigger and pricer sibilings.
Available now for £16.99 (Was £39.99)
Psychonauts 2 (on Xbox and PC) is a great game for those who get nostalgic over the original. It's also a superb option for newcomers, with innovative platforming fun.
Availalbe now for £18.14 (Was £36.85)
The Honor MagicBook 16 is a big-screen laptop with a performance capable of speeding through productivity workloads. With Amazon's Black Friday deal, you can get a huge £180 discount.
Available now for £669.99 (WAS £849.99).
This Black Friday deal is so good that it feels like a cheat code. Over on ShopTo, you only need to pay £89.85 for a £100 PlayStation Store gift card.
By purchasing this deal now, you'll save an instant £10.15 and will be able to take advantage of all of the massive discounts over on the PlayStation Black Friday sale. It's also a good Christmas gift option for those getting a PS5 console from Santa.
Fancy a graphics card capable of playing games at Full HD? Then consider the MSI GTX 1660 Super GAMING X graphics card for your PC. It's seen a huge £55 discount, taking the price down to an affordable £259.99.
if you've been on the lookout for an easy way to make your TV sound more immersive, this Denon soundbar deal is for you.
The Denon DHT-S216 is currently £60 less from Amazon, bringing it down to just £139 in the retailer's Black Friday sale. That's 30% off its usual £199 price, making this a great time to nab the soundbar before Christmas.
Looking to upgrade your gaming PC? The RTX 3080 Ti graphics card will make your PC one of the most powerful rigs around, and has seen a huge £310 price cut for Black Friday. It can now be yours for just £889.99.
The Ring Intercom system has gotten a massive £50 reduction, bringing the price down from £119.999 to just £69.99.
This is the perfect pick for anyone who lives in a flat since it can be installed without changing the functionality of your intercom system and allows you to buzz people into your building through a simple phone app.
The iPhone 12 is still a cracking smartphone and it's hard to look past when the handset is completely free on a contract with 200GB of monthly data. Get on this contract offer from Buy Mobiles.for just £32 a month.
If you're in the market for a stylish Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, you'll want to take a look at this offer on the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20.
The Beolit 20 isn't just a portable speaker from a premium brand, but it's also got a wireless charger built-in to juice up your phone. Perhaps most importantly, it's been discounted for Black Friday. Head to Amazon today to get the speaker for just £379 down from £499. That's £120 off the speaker's regular price.
This four-pack of Tapo Smart Bulbs has just had its price slashed by 28%, bringing the price down from £41.65 to just £29.99.
Control your lights with just your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, or use the free Tapo app to control them via your phone.
The Nintendo Switch Lite has been bundled in with the brand new Pokemon Scarlet game for Black Friday, making it the perfect Christmas present for young children.
Game has knocked £19.99 off the bundle, with the price droppnig down to an affordable £229.99. Don't miss out on this offer, as it's expected to end in a couple of days.
Looking for a new gaming headset? We recommend the SteelSeries Arctis 7, which had a stunning £65 chopped off the price. It can now be yours for just £94.99.
The Logitech G915 is an ultra-compact gaming keyboard, shedding the number pad in order to save you more desk space. It usually retails at a pricey £219.99, but can be yours for just £124.99 during the Black Friday weekend.
Black Friday is one of the best weeks to bag an Amazon deal and this Ring bundle is no exception.
Get everything you need to smarten up your front door with this Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Plug-In Adapter and Chime set for just £64.99. That’s more than a third off its usual price of £100.97 and actually cheaper than the RRP on the doorbell and adapter alone.
If you've been in the market for a 4K/120p action cam, you're in luck. The DJI Action 2 has a durable build, RockSteady 2.0 stabilisation and a modular design, meaning you can add on different accessories like the battery-increasing Power Module.
Even better, it's 45% cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Head over there to pick up the DJI Action 2 Power Combo for just £199 (down from £366) today.
If you're looking for a smart speaker that pumps out loud audio and impressive bass? Then make sure you check out this incredible £50 discount on the Amazon Echo Studio, which is gone down from £189.99 to just £139.99 in honour of Black Friday.
It supports high-end Dolby Atmos technology and comes with all the same features as any other Amazon Echo product, meaning that you can sync it up with any other supported smart products in your home and ask Alexa to turn on music whenever you like.
We all know that Apple is very stingy when it comes to the Black Friday sale, which is why you may want to jump on this fantastic discount on the Apple Watch SE now before it runs out. Amazon has brought the price down from £239 to £219, making this the perfect time to upgrade your wearable.
We gave the Apple Watch SE a 4.5-star review thanks to its excellent interface and integration into the Apple ecosystem, as well as all the fitness tracking features that can help encourage you to stay moving throughout the day.
Amazon has knocked 43% off of the Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set in honour of Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down from £69.99 to just £40.
This set can be a gift to yourself or to a friend and it comes with 1,125 pieces, making it ideal for any master builders out there who want to take on their next project.
There's no doubt the Pixel 6a has been the star of Black Friday.
But if you'd rather not drop down much cash upfront then this contract deal is an absolute steal. as you're getting the Pixel 6a for absolutely nothing.
The monthly cost is £18, which gets you a whopping 100GB of data on the Three network along with unlimited calls and unlimited texts.
Amazon has swiped £17 off the price of this Kodak Step Camera bundle just in time for Christmas. The bundle comes with everything you could need to print, decorate and display your photos wherever you are.
Go to Amazon now to pick up the instant camera, 20 sheets of photo paper, a photo album, frames, markers and stickers all for just £92.99 instead of £109.99 in the Black Friday sale.
Amazon, as part of its Black Friday sale, has reduced this SanDisk micro SD card from its original £69.99 price to a far more tempting £34.99.
That’s a 50% saving on this 512GB card and the cheapest we’ve seen it fall to recently. If you want some extra storage for a Switch, digital camera or Android phone then this is a fantastic deal that’s hard to resist.
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is continuing over the weekend and we’ve spotted this absolutely fantastic saving on a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 bundle.
Currently, you can get the two for £69.99, that’s a terrific £30 saving from the previous price.
Channel your inner Lando Norris with a £53 saving on McClaren F1 Lego!
With a big saving, this replica McClaren F1 car Technics Lego set could be the ideal Christmas gift. As part of its Black Friday sale, Argos has chopped over £53 off this set, bringing the original RRP down from £160 to a far more tempting £106.67.
The Amazon Echo (4th generation) has been bundled in with a Philips Hue White Smart Bulb for just £54.99. That means you're saving a mighty £35.
By pairing these together you'll be able to turn your lights on and off by simply directing Alexa with your voice. This is a dream come true for fellow lazy people.
The price of the Apple Watch Series 7 has fallen below £300, so now would be a good time to buy.
This excellent wearable offers a stylish design, great fitness features and wider app support than many rivals, though we were underwhelmed by the one-day battery life.
Save a whopping £522 on this Virgin Broadband plan, which offers ultra-fast 362Mbps download speeds. With no upfront fee, it's available on an 18-month contract for just £27 per month.
Save 56%. The Philips series 5000 shaver has been drastically reduced down from £169.99 to £74.99 at Amazon
Always find yourself missing deliveries? Then you'll want to check out this Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain, as the price has dropped by £30 to an affordable £59.99.
With this smart doorbell, you'll be able to link it up to an Echo device so you don't miss the noise alert and even answer the door remotely via your smartphone.
The PureMate 2.21 portable dehumidifier has been reduced by 29% from £119.99 down to £84.99 at Amazon
Amazon have dropped the price of the Apple AirTag four pack by 17% from £199.99 down to just £99
Save £220 on these Bang and Olufsen noise cancelling cans. Get Bang & Olufsen’s H95 headphones for the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, now available £549
The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S is a fantastic wireless office mouse, which usually retails for £84.99. But in the Amazon Black Friday sale, that price has been chopped down to a budget-friendly £29.99, saving you an impressive 65%.
Since this mouse has connectivity options for both Bluetooth and the bundled wireless dongle, it can connect to multiple hardware silmutanoiusly, so you can have seamless tranistions between devices.
The SteelSeries Arctis 9 gaming headset has seen a mighty £65 price slash in Amazon's Black Friday sale, meaning you can now bag it for just £129.99.
With superb audio quality, and connectivity options via both Bluetooth and a wireless dongle, this is one of the very best gaming headsets we've seen with a Black Friday discount.
Save 50% on a ProtonVPN subscription, with the discounted $4.99/month plan saving you as much as $120 by the end of the two-year plan.
By paying for ProtonVPN, you'll get access to endpoints in over 60 countires as well as faster browsing speeds.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a total of £840 over the course of this contract, plus 200GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts. That's an incredible deal considering the RRP of the device is £999.
We found this foldable smartphone to be utterly charming, thanks to its unique form factor, good camera, and improved battery life.
Samsung’s superb Android phablet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, could be yours along with 200GB of data, plus unlimited minutes and texts, all for just £36 per month and with a £80 upfront charge at Mobiles.co.uk
Amazon is knocking £120 off this “incredible upgrade” for your PC gaming rig. With rapid r/w speeds and loads of storage, you can’t go wrong with this one. It's now available at just £259.99
The Insta360 Link webcam has seen a 5% discount in the Black Friday sale, taking the price down to £302.99.
That may not sound like a substantial discount, but it's a surprise that the Insta360 has even had a price cut considering it launched just a few months ago.
If you're looking to upgrade your sleep this winter, the Simba Premium might just be the way to do it.
The luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted to £273 this Black Friday. That's £147 off its usual price of £420, making the sale a great time to add the mattress to your Amazon basket.
The TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system has seen a huge £150 discount, bringing the price down to a more affordable £249.99. If your home needs improved internet coverage, then this is the deal for you.
Speed your way into the New Year with this incredible deal on Gran Turismo 7; thanks to Black Friday, this game is now 43% off plummeting it from its original £69.99 price tag to just £39.85.
We have Gran Turismo 7 a 4.5-star rating noting that it's accessible enough for new fans of the series to enjoy it, with stunning visuals that help to create an immersive atmosphere.
Get 68% off NordVPN, the best VPN service around. Sign up for NordVPN for a two-year subscription and save over £100. You’ll also get three months thrown in completely free
Get Sky Broadband with 36Mb/s average download speeds for just £23/month in the Black Friday sale.
The Last of Us Part 1 for the PS5 has dropped in price again in honour of Black Friday, now being £28 cheaper and bringing the price down to £41.99.
We awarded this game a 4.5-star rating due to its stunning realistic graphics that bring this post-apocalyptic world to life.
Get £20 off the Sony Pulse 3D P5 headset. The deal for Sony Pulse 3D PS5 headset is out of stock at Amazon, but Currys have price matched it and it’s still available for £69.99
The Sonos One SL speaker gets another £10 off! The Sonos One SL gets an extra £10 off its initial discount in the Amazon Black Friday sales. That's a saving of £50, now only £129
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is back on sale despite selling out earlier in the week with another fantastic £100 discount, bringing the price down from £349.99 to just £249.99.
The IdeaPad Duet 3 features a 10.95-inch 2K touch-screen display that can be used with a finger or a stylus if you're looking to draw on the device.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is one of the best game controllers you can buy, whether you're playing on Xbox or PC. And now it's been bundled in with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just £159 at Currys.
This controller offers many high-end features over the vanilla option, including upgraded thumbsticks, customisable paddles and D-pads, and a rechargeable battery.
Sleep easy knowing you got one of the best Black Friday deals with this fantastic 55% discount on the Emma Premium Memory Foam Mattress, which had its price slashed from £1,319 to just £593.55.
This mattress features 6 layers for enhanced comfort and comes with a 200-night trial so you can decide if it's working for you, alongside a 10-year manufacturer guarantee.
Amazon has knocked the price of the MacBook M1 down to £829.99, providing you with a saving of just over £169.
For one of the best laptops around, this is a truly epic deal.
In need of a new vacuum cleaner? The Shark IZ300UK cordless stick vacuum has seen a massive 43% discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
You can currently pick up the vacuum for just £229 down from £399.99. That means you'll get the PowerFins brush roll, anti-hair wrap feature and 60 minutes of run time – all for £170 less.
The Xbox Series S might have gone out of stock at Amazon, but you can still grab the console from Currys for £189 – and that also includes 6 months of Apple TV Plus.
But with Amazon's offer expiring, we can't imagine this will stick around for too long.
The Echo Show 15 is now on sale with a whopping £50 discount thanks to Black Friday, with the price plummeting from £239.99 to just £189.99.
It boasts a 15-inch screen with support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video making it the perfect device to watch TV on while you're cooking.
The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo has plummeted to just £269 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, meaning you could save 41% on the camera and front-facing touchscreen.
This is the lowest we've seen the 4K/120p action cam fall, with the camera and touchscreen combo usually £455 for a total £186 saving if you shop today.
When it launched, the iPad Mini 6 was £479 however that price has now risen to £569.
This Amazon deal not only ditches that hefty price rise, but it also chops an extra £20 off the original price. That means you can bag the iPad Mini 6 for £459 – a 19% saving from Apple’s current price.
We've found a fantastically sneaky deal on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is now £20 cheaper in honour of Black Friday, coming in at £929.
The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2778 x 1284 resolution and comes packed with an A15 Bionic chip for speedy performance.
This might be the best phone for £450 we’ve seen all Black Friday.
As part of Amazon’s sale, the Oppo Find X5 can now be bagged for just £449.
That’s a very healthy £300 discount off the usual £749 and this is the cheapest price we’ve seen this phone drop to on Amazon.
It's the perfect time to stock up on Philips Hue Smart Bulbs in the runup to Black Friday, as Amazon has slashed the price by 47%, bringing the price down to just £31.99.
This twin pack of Smart Bulbs can be controlled via the free Philips Hue Bluetooth app and have support for almost all Amazon Echo products and voice control, so you can alter your lights without needing to lift a finger.
Box is currently offering the Samsung Freestyle for £399 – that’s a whopping £600 off the original price of £999 and one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen for this item.
This is a clever portable projector that works with apps like Netflix and produces an excellent 1080p image.
You can now grab the fantastic Xbox Series X for £429.99, a welcome £20 saving off the previous £449.99 RRP.
Considering this is a console that has been quite hard to get over the past year, we’ll take any discount we can on it.
As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has lopped a whopping £450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB model., bringing the £999 RRP down to £549.
Save £100 on the LG C2 OLED TV. This will bring the price of the 4K OLED TV down to £799.
This is an excellent TV, even without the discount. It has a 42-inch OLED screen, while featuring support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Gaming. There's even an HDMI 2.1 connection to enable support for high-end gaming features such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate. This is one of the very best TV deals we've seen in the Black Friday sale.
If you’d like to buy yourself a portable speaker, then this one from renowned brand Bang & Olufsen could be ideal. Thanks to a price reduction on Amazon, the Beosound Explore now costs only £139.99 when its normal price is £169.
Buy a £100 PlayStation gift card on ShopTo for just £89.85 this Black Friday, and you'll basically be getting over £10 for free.
Better yet, Sony is currently hosting a PlayStation Store digital sale for several games, so you'll be able to save even more money. Discounted games include Horizon Forbidden West, The Last of Us Part II and CyberPunk 2077.
SSD storage is consistently coming down in price, and this is one of the standout Black Friday deals from Amazon if you want to upgrade your PC with a whopping 4TB of storage.
You can grab the Samsung 870 QVO 4TB from Amazon for £259.99, which offers a handy price cut on its £381.49 RRP.
Upgrade your PC with a mighty 4TB of storage space with this Black Friday deal. The Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SATA SSD is now avaiable for £259.99 following a 32% discount.
Since this is a SATA SSD, it lacks the speeds of its NVMe M.2 counterparts and isn't compatible with the PS5. But if you want an SSD mainly for just expanding your storage space, then this is a fantastic option for storing all of your files, photos and videos in one internal drive.
Get yourself 120GB a month of data and unlimited calls and texts with this deal from Smarty.
This deal is right for you if you're happy with your handset, but need a bit more from your data allowance every month. Another positive is that you can cancel this contract whenever you like, as there's no long-term commitment.
Grab Pokemon Brilliant Diamond for £29.99 with this great deal.
It's a quintessential Nintendo Switch game, and its retro gameplay and familiar beats has won over a lot of fans old and new.
The WD_BLACK SN850 is the best SSD deal we've seen in the Black Friday sale so far. It's seen a monumentous 57% discount, taking the price down to an extremely affordable £58.99.
That's a bargain price considering the SN850 SSD offers read speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, making it one of the fastest options on the market. This is not only a superb choice for PC gamers, but also for those who want to upgrader their PS5.
Samsung’s previous flagship wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4, used to fetch a hefty asking price of £389 but courtesy of Amazon, that same watch can be yours right now for just £189 – talk about a bargain.
Amazon has chopped £10 off Apple's excellent ANC-toting earbuds, bringing the price down from the original £249 to £239.
In need of a powerful gaming laptop with all the trimmings? This Razer Blade 15 discount at Amazon might just be perfect for you.
Fancy a huge 12% saving on one of the best smart watches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Step right this way.
You can get a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro for just £594 in this great deal.
The device, still in Very Good condition, highly impressed us across the board when we reviewed it last year, thanks to its excellent camera system, strong battery life, excellent performance, and smooth screen.
Fancy a powerful gaming laptop this Black Friday? Then we recommend the Razer Blade 15, which has seen a colossal £730 axed off the price. It's now avaiable to buy for just £1419.
That's an absolute bargain when you consider the Razer laptop is packing high-end specs such an i7 Intel Core processor, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and a Quad HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The Huawei MateView is one of the best Black Friday monitor deals we've seen this year, with a massive £200 slashed off the price. That means you can purchase the MateView monitor for just £399.
The discounted monitor has a 4K screen resolution, a high maximum brightness and plenty of ports for hooking up external devices. It's going to be difficult to find another 4K monitor as cheap as this.
Amazon has posted a number of great Black Friday deals this week, and here’s another one that might tempt you into a purchase. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is now available for just £61.99, which is a saving of £48 (44%) on its original price of £109.99.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker has seen a stunning 50% wiped off the price, making it available for just £44.99.
It includes various features, including a Sleep Monitor, Calorie Tracker and Heart Rate Monitor. This makes it an incredible bargain, and an ideal Christmas stocking gift.
If you’re in need of Christmas gift inspiration or simply looking for a fun way to capture your own holiday plans, you'll want to take a look at this Instax Mini 11 deal.
Get the Instax Mini 11 camera, a case, a photo album, a 10-pack of film and some display stockers for just £95. That’s £17.85 off this bundle’s usual price of £112.85 giving you everything you could need to get started with instant photography.
Get the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for just £61.99, a 44% reduction compared to its usual £109.99 price.
Small in size but with plenty of child-friendly features to recommend it and robust build quality to keep it from accidents, your youngsters are likely to get plenty of entertainment from this device.
Amazon is offering a major price cut on this MSI portable monitor. While it usually retails for £321.99, it can now be yours for a bargain £149.
The MSI Optix MAG162V has a Full HD resolution and a roomy 15.6-inch screen size. It's extremely portable too, weighing just 1kg so you can easily bring it to and from work every day without fear of back strain.
Snatch up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on the Xbox Series X thanks to this brilliant Black Friday discount; now 19% off, the price has been slashed from £69.99 to just £56.99, making this the perfect time to buy.
This game looks fantastic on the next-generation consoles as there is so much detail in every level, with Amsterdam looking specifically spectacular and recognisable.
It's the perfect time to start your digital football career as FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series X has just seen a fantastic 30% discount, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £48.95.
FIFA 23 has introduced Ted Lasso from the iconic Apple TV Plus show, and for the first time in FIFA history, you can now play using the women's teams.
If you’re hoping to get a great deal this Black Friday, you can’t miss this Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal. It’s the best smart display you can buy and now it’s even better value.
You can get the recently-released Pixel 7 Pro on a fantastic contract deal this Black Friday; for no upfront cost and £37 per month, you'll get the handset along with a 200GB monthly data allowance and unlimited minutes and texts.
The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android phones we've reviewed this year, as it twins brilliant camera performance with lush software. It's a great phone, for a great price.
If you’re looking for a statement living room speaker, the fourth-generation Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 is sitting pretty at its best ever price for Black Friday.
All four Fire TV sticks and the Fire TV Cube have seen reductions this Black Friday.
There are a LOT of good reasons to own a dash cam. The 47% discount on this best-seller from ORSKEY is another good reason.
Got your eye on a new Dyson this Black Friday? Here are some of the best deals our experts have found this Black Friday.
Looking for a cheap gaming laptop that can handle games in Full HD with a buttery smooth performance? Then you'll be pleased to know the Dell G15 is available for just £899.99 following a £121.08 price cut.
This gaming laptop is easily capable of running games in Full HD, with specs such as an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. You even get a 120Hz refresh rate which should please Fortnite and Call of Duty fans.
You can get Apple's newest smartphone, the iPhone 14, along with a 100GB monthly data allowance of 100GB all for £45 per month.
This deal, which has no upfront cost, will cost £1,080 over its course while the RRP of the iPhone 14 is currently £849. Considering all that data, and unlimited minutes and texts into the bargain, it's a really good offer considering the high overall performance on the iPhone 14.
Amazon shoppers adore this Sage Barista bean-to-cup espresso machine and now you can save a bean or two in this immense Black Friday deal.
The Sonos Ray has had a secret Black Friday discount, reducing it to £249.
This is an excellent soundbar, and hard to resist at this price!
The M1 MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for productivity, and with this John Lewis deal, you can get it for an exceedingly good price.
The Marshall Stanmore II is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a rock 'n' roll aesthetic and the hard-hitting sound to match.
Go to Amazon now to save 43% in the retailer's Black Friday sale and take the speaker home for £189.62 instead of £329.99. That's a huge £189.62 saving.
Upgrade your home and treat yourself to this discounted Eufy RoboVac 15C, which has had its price slashed by 37%, bringing the price down to just £152.99 from £244.
This robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes and comes with BoostIQ technology, which will automatically increase suction power within 1.5 seconds when it recognises that extra strength is needed so your floors get a thorough clean every time.
These five-star headphones are now on sale thanks to the Black Friday sale; snatch up the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling wireless headphones with a 24% discount, bringing the price all the way down to £290.68 from £380.
We gave these headphones an incredibly impressive 5 stars thanks to their comfortable fit and fantastic bass performance, alongside the effective Active Noise Cancellation.
If you've been thinking about swapping out your iPhone camera for a fully-fledged vlogging camera, this Sony ZV-E10 deal is for you.
Right now, you can get the 4K camera and a 16-50mm kit lens for just £667.14. That's more than £100 off the combo's usual £769 price, delivering 4K/30p video, sharp stills and a whole host of handy vlogging features perfect for any budding YouTuber, creator or influencer.
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser has never been this cheap before, as the Black Friday eBay sale has slashed the price from £99.99 to just £54.99, making this the perfect time to treat yourself to a lovely cup of hot chocolate during these cold months.
The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 is a 4K laptop that's seen a huge £170 price cut for Black Friday. It's now available at a bargain £329.99.
Despite being a Chromebook, it has impressive specs too, including an i7 Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen.
Save £500 on the RRP of the Sony Xperia 1 III with this great deal, which sees it at a far more affordable £699.
We found plenty of charm in this phone, which has a brilliant screen, a good triple camera system, and very strong processing performance. Unlike many other flagship smartphones, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Micro SD card slot.
MEL Science is offering a 50% discount on the first year of its subscription service, which sees you get a monthly supply of science experiment kits aimed at children. While a year's subscription would normally cost £538.80, this Black Friday deal is reducing the price to £269.40 when you use the TRUSTYEAR code at checkout.
There's a great variety of science experiment gift boxes available, with subscribers able to pick from three different subjects: STEM, Physics and Chemistry. Each box has simple instructions to follow, so your children can set up and go hands-on with each science experiment. This is an ideal present for children who love to learn.
The Instant Vortex ClearCook 7.6L Air Fryer is available for its lowest-ever price from Argos, at just £169.
If you want to add one of these to your kitchen and you've got a few mouths to feed, this could be just the right deal for you.
Need a new vacuum cleaner to keep your home dust free? Then you'll be happy to hear the Dyson V10 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has seen a huge £130 price cut, taking the price down to just £319.
This vacuum cleaner is a great option for both carpets and hard floors, with Dyson claiming the V10 is capable of sucking up 99.97% of particles. You also get 4 attachments bundled in, including direct drive cleaner head, the quick-release mini motorhead tool, the combination tool and the crevice tool.
Snatch up this Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy smart coffee machine with an incredible 63% discount thanks to the Black Friday sale. Its price has been slashed from £299 to just £109.99 which is the lowest price this coffee machine has ever been on Amazon.
It supports Alexa so you can control it via voice control and can be integrated into Alexa Routines so you can start your day off with a freshly brewed coffee, all without having to lift a finger.
Want to get the most out of your music streaming service trial? Then don't miss out on this limited-time offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.
Amazon has extended its Music Unlimited free trial from one month to three months during the Black Friday sale. That means you can now try the service for an additional two months – still completely free.
Head over to Amazon today to claim this deal. Just don’t forget to cancel your trial before it runs out if you’re not interested in continuing with the service.
You will want to act fast if you want to snatch up this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD during the Black Friday sale, as it's had its price slashed from £131.99 to just £94.99.
It can be used with either a PS5 or a PC and features PCle 4.0 NVMe technology, and it also comes in 2TB and 500GB variations as well, although that will impact the pricing.
With this Black Friday deal, you can save 55% on the original price of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, with it now being £499.
At the time it was released in 2019, we found that its screen was a particular highlight, the camera system was very versatile, and the S-Pen support gave it a unique twist.
Rekindle your love of reading with this fantastic Kindle Unlimited promotion, which gives new users three months of the service for just £7.99 overall, alongside a free 30-day trial to start you off.
It's important to note that any previous members of Kindle Unlimited may not be presented with the same deal, instead, you may see a promotion for two months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen a 21% price slash, taking the cost down to a super-affordable £499. You'll struggle to find many Windows laptops flaunting such quality at this price.
Despite its bargain price, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 12.4-inch touchscreen. It's a great option for students and office workers who want an affordable portable.
Amazon has knocked £30 off the price of the Nokia T10 tablet, so that now it only costs £99.99.
This budget tablet has an 8-inch LCD screen, 3GB of RAM, and runs Android 12 software. It could make a good purchase if you're looking to keep the kids or yourself entertained with a screen that's a tad larger than that of a smartphone.
Treat yourself or a friend to this adorable Lego Bonsai Tree which is now on sale with a 29% discount, bringing the price down from £44.99 to just £31.98.
You can customise the arrangement and style of your bonsai, and the included interchangeable pieces mean you have the option of sticking with the iconic green leaves or vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms.
GoPro has slashed prices across its entire online store for Black Friday, meaning you can get the new Hero 11 Black for its lowest price yet. You can now get both the camera and a 1-year GoPro subscription (worth £49.99) for just £347.48 down from £399.98.
The 15% discount is applied automatically at checkout so don’t fret if you don’t see it until you add the camera to your basket.
The Hero 11 Black is the latest action cam in the brand’s flagship Hero line, capable of capturing cinematic 5.3K video at 60p or 2.7K at 240p, along with 24.7-megapixel stills from video.
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is now 25% cheaper thanks to Black Friday, coming in at just £194.
This portable power station can charge devices like mobile phones and laptops and is ideal for any long camping trip. It can also be charged using a solar panel, wall outlet or car outlet, meaning that you won't need to worry about restocking it with fuel or gasoline while on your outdoor adventure.
Any camping lovers will want to take note of this fantastic Black Friday deal on the Jackery Solar Generator 500, which has had its price slashed by 20%, bringing the price down from £787.99 to a more affordable £630.
The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 has seen a 25% price slash thanks to the Black Friday sale, bringing the price down from £1,637.99 to just £1,310.
This solar generator is perfect for any long camping or overlanding trips and comes with a Quick Charge port as well as a USB-A and USB-C ports so you can charge your most used devices with ease.
Amazon has dropped an incredible bundle on the Nintendo Switch in honour of Black Friday, featuring a Switch console, Just Dance 2023, a downloadable code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, all for just £277.99.
This is one of the best family-friendly deals we have come across so far and is the perfect present to stash away until the upcoming winter holidays.
The Sony A7 III has plummeted to just £1399 for Black Friday. That’s a £300 saving on its usual £1699 price. This deal is through Jessops, but you’ll need to claim your £200 cashback from Sony to take advantage of this fantastic offer.
The A7 III is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a 24.2-megapixel sensor, an autofocus system with 693 phase-detection AF points, 5-axis image stabilisation and support for 4K full-frame movie recording.
Upgrade your gaming setup with this incredible Black Friday deal on the Huawei MateView GT monitor, which had its price slashed by £100, bringing it down from £449 to a more affordable £349.
It sits at 34 inches and has a refresh rate of 165Hz, as well as a resolution of 3440 x 1440.
Treat yourself this winter and indulge in this incredibly delicious deal on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, which is now 16% cheaper and just £92.
Create barista-grade hot chocolate in mere minutes and explore different flavours with the ten sachets included in this deal.
This monthly contract deal offers the Samsung Galaxy S22 and unlimited data, minutes, and texts, all for just £26.99 per month with no upfront cost whatsoever. That works out to be £648 in total, while the phone itself had a starting price of £648. It's a great two-year contract, for a very accomplished smartphone.
If the camera and the performance are two of your priorities then we reckon this handset is a good choice for you, but you do need to bear in mind that we found the battery life to be a bit underwhelming in our review.
Looking for a PS5 bundle? This may be your best bet, as you get the PS5 console, God of War Ragnarok and a £10 gift card for £539.85.
With so few Black Friday deals for the PS5 this year, this is one of the best we've seen so far. As soon as you see God of War running in 4K, you'll be glad you made the purchase.
With this Black Friday contract deal, you could get the iPhone 13 and 100GB of monthly data for £199 upfront and then £27 per month for two years.
It's a good price for a large data allowance and a great handset, which takes stunning pictures and delivers very powerful performance standards.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for just £19/month with 30GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on Three. There’s no upfront cost and the contract lasts 24 months.
The phone features a 6.5-inch 120Hz Infinity-O display, a 12-megapixel triple camera with Space Zoom and is powered by the 5G Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Head to Mobile Phones Direct right now to take advantage of this fantastic deal.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro open-ear earphones are now 20% off in honour of Black Friday, bringing the price all the way down to £127.96.
These are ideal for runners since they use bone conduction technology, so you can listen to music while still being aware of your surroundings.
Running out of storage space on your Nintendo Switch? Then you'll be delighted to hear the 128GB SD Memory card has seen a huge 63% discount, taking the price down to an affordable £14.99.
And if you fancy even more storage space, Amazon is also offering the 256GB version for just £39.49 with a 49% price drop.
The JBL Flip 5 is now available in Fiesta Red for just £74.99. That’s £45 less than its usual price of £119.99 and the lowest we’ve seen the speaker drop since its launch.
We gave the Flip 5 4.5/5 stars in our review, praising its vibrant and durable design, extensive battery life and full sound. There’s also the ability to pair two or more speakers with PartyBoost mode.
Head over to Amazon now to take advantage of this incredible Black Friday price.
Any Lego fans will want to take note of this incredible 35% discount on the Marvel Dr Strange Sanctum Sanctorum Lego set, which is now on sale for £139.99 in honour of Black Friday.
It comes with nine mini-figures and features scenes from Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
You can snatch up the Xbox Series X and an extra black controller for just £469, an amazing deal when you consider that the console alone costs £449, meaning that you're only spending an extra £20 for the controller.
The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer has dropped to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a £60 saving on the usually £189.99 11-in-1 kitchen appliance.
The incredibly versatile Duo Crisp has 11 one-touch settings, including Pressure Cooker, Sauté Pan, Steamer, Slow Cooker, Sous Vide, Food Warmer, Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Grill and Dehydrate. It has a spacious 5.7 litre capacity perfect for feeding families or prepping meals ahead of the week and comes with a good variety of accessories.
The Sony Pulse 3D Wireless is the official headset for the PS5, and has seen a £21.18 discount in the Black Friday sale, taking the price down to a more affordable £69.99.
This option is in a fetching Midnight Black colour too, which is great if you find the default white option too overbearing.
Gotham Knights may have only launched recently, but it's joined in one the Black Friday sale with a huge £20 price cut. That means you can bag the PS5 game for just £29.95.
Gotham Knights continues the Batman game series, but seeing you take control of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin instead. You can also team up with a friend to fight crime, although single player is possible too.
You will want to act fast if you want to snatch up this fantastic Philips Hue Lightstrip deal, as thanks to Black Friday Amazon has slashed the price by 52%, bringing it down from £104.98 to just £49.99.
The Nothing Ear (1) have seen a 20% price drop in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, reducing them from their standard £99.99 price down to just £79.99.
These true wireless earbuds are the perfect Christmas gift for any music fan that likes to stand out thanks to their distinctive transparent style, strong performance and the addition of active noise cancelling to block out distractions, whether you’re at home or out and about.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is available for just £699 now, which is £200 less than it was launched for; however, you'll have to act fast as it's only available for six days or while stocks last.
This device impressed us with its excellent screen, which is sharp, vivid, and smooth, and its performance level was very high too. On top of that, its 80W charging speeds mean you'll never have to worry about running short of juice.
If you're a mobile gamer or you like watching videos on your phone, then this one's a good deal - but remember, you'll have to act quickly.
The Philips Essential XL Air Fryer has never been cheaper thanks to the Black Friday sale, as Argos is now selling it for just £150.
It has a capacity of 6.2 litres, making it ideal for larger families or people who like to cook their meals in batches.
Looking for a cheap gaming laptop? The best Black Friday deal we've seen so far in this regard is the HP Pavilion 15, with a £240 price cut taking the cost down to £559.99.
Since it's powered by an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, it can only handle most games with basic graphics settings. But if you just fancy a simple gaming laptop with an affordable price, this is a great option.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on the Nintendo Switch is now on sale with a sweet £10 discount thanks to the Black Friday sale, coming in for just £24.99.
This is a fantastic family-friendly title that is the perfect stocking stuffer in the run-up to the winter holidays.
If you’ve been searching for an affordable smart speaker to equip your home with Alexa or extend her reach into other rooms, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed over half off its 4.5-star Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for Black Friday, reducing the price of the speaker from £39.99 to just £16.99.
The Echo Dot features a stylish fabric design, improved audio over the previous generation and the Alexa voice assistant, allowing you to ask questions, play music and control your smart home – all with your voice.
We may have come across one of the best deals yet on the PS5; this bundled deal gives you the PS5 console, two DualSense controllers, a code to download FIFA 23 and a physical copy of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection game, all for just £576.85.
This is one of the only deals for the PS5 we've found so far and is a massive saving when you consider each game can sell for over £50, and the DualSense controllers alone cost £60.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has dropped from £159.99 to just £129.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
That’s a £30 saving on the kids e-reader bundle, which includes the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 (pictured below), a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ with access to more than a thousand books and Audible titles, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has seen a mega £300 discount for Black Friday, taking the price down to a far more affordable £1499.99 price.
This is a fantastic deal for those who want a portable gaming laptop, especially since it's packing high-end specs such as an AMD RX 6800S GPU, 144Hz refresh rate and a 1TB SSD.
This deal reduces the monthly cost of Sky Glass (which includes the cost of both the television and a basic Sky TV subscription) from £38 down to £36.
This will save you just over £96 by the end of the 48-month contract.
Adobe has slashed the price of its 1-year Creative Cloud plan on Amazon. For a limited time only, you can pick up the PC and Mac software for £356.99 a year instead of £548.78
The 4K model of the Dell XPS 13 laptop usually costs £1549, but has now been discounted to a far more affordable £1349.99. With the Black Friday deal, you’ll be saving 13% on the Dell laptop.
As part of its Black Friday sales event, UK network Three has dropped a fantastic deal on a SIM only deal, offering 100GB of data for a mere £10 per month.
If you've got a phone and want lots of data, this is a great choice.
Easily the best console deal we've seen so far in the pre-Black Friday sale, the Xbox Series S has currently fallen below the £200 mark, making it an excellent pick for next-gen gaming that won't break the bank.
Now available for just £189.99 (WAS £249.99)
Whether it's for working from home or building the ultimate gaming set-up, this offer on the sublime Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor should not be missed. It's one of the best ultra-wide monitors you can buy!
Available now for just £949 (WAS £1149)
A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.
Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)
There's never a bad time to beef up your home security, especially when the Ring Video Doorbell has a sizeable discount in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £59.99 (WAS £89.99)
Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.
Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of my favourite wearables on the market right now, and a must-buy for anyone who currently uses a Samsung phone. Plus, if you have any New Year's Resolutions coming up then this watch can be a huge help with getting you to reach your fitness goals.
Now available for just £149 (WAS £199)
Make the most out of your PS5 with this superb DualSense Controller & Fifa 23 bundle – the ideal way to enjoy some cracking multiplayer action throughout the Christmas holiday.
Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £79.99)
If you need an affordable TV for the kitchen or a spare room then look no further than this jaw dropping deal on a 32-inch JVC TV with Android TV built-in.
Now available for just £139 (WAS £199.99)
Another Black Friday highlight from Amazon. The premium B&O Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can bring your favourite playlists to life wherever you are, and it's just been given a hefty price cut.
Now available for just £179 (WAS £239)
The B&O Beoplay Portal are among the best pairs of gaming headphones that money can buy, with superb sound and outstanding battery life, and they've just been discounted in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £244.99 (WAS £449)
The Last of Us is already one of our favourite games of all time, but this PS5 remake is easily the best way to play the game. If you have a PS5 then this is a must-buy for your collection.
Now available for just £44.95 (WAS £69.99)
There's never been a better time to upgrade your home cleaning set-up with this unbelievable deal on a Shark Cordless Vacuum in Argos' Black Friday sale.
Now availlable for just £189 (LOWEST PRICE YET)
Add an air fryer to your kitchen without breaking the bank, courtesy of this incredible Tower Air Fryer deal over at Argos.
Now available for just £30 (WAS £50)
If you're a fan of horror titles (especially ones that you can enjoy with friends) then The Quarry is a must-have addition to your PS4 library.
Now available for just £19.99 (WAS £59.99)
The Sonos Roam is one of our favourite portable speakers and the SL version (which removes the mic) is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £119.99 (WAS £159.99)
In need of an extra smart speaker on the cheap? You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than what's currently running on the new Echo Dot 5.
Now available for just £26.99 (WAS £54.99)
Stream your favourite Christmas movies in crisp 4K resolution with the now heavily discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Now available for just £27.99 (WAS £49.99)
Calling all Pokémon fans! Amazon's Black Friday sale includes a stunning Switch OLED & Pokémon Scarlet bundle that you won't want to miss.
Now available for just £233.98 (WAS £359.98)
The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have just seen a major price crash, making them more affordable than ever.
Now available for just £159 (WAS £250)
For all you PS5 gamers out there, you can grab a DualSense controller with a copy of Horizon Forbideen West for less than £50.
Now available for just £44.98 (WAS £59.99)
The Sonos Sub has received a long awaited discount, bringing it back down to its lowest price yet, making this the best time to add it to your ecosystem.
Now available for just £599 (WAS £699)
For anyone looking for an affordable pair of true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds, you'd be hard pressed to find a better saving than what's currently available on the Echo Buds 2nd Gen.
Now available for just £59.99 (WAS £109.99)
Need some extra pep in your step? This unbelievable price cut on the Breville Barista Max Espresso coffee machine shoud more than do the trick.
Now available for just £298.49 (WAS £449.99)
One of last year's best games, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, has just fallen to its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Now available for just £12.99 (WAS £24.95)
Fonehouse just dropped an early Black Friday banger with this 100GB Pixel 7 deal. You'd be hard pressed to find a better value upgrade!
Now for just £30/month (NO UPFRONT COST)
Give your Wi-Fi connection a serious boost with this outstanding offer on the Google Wi-Fi Mesh System over at Amazon.
Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £189.99)
If you have a Pixel phone then this stylish Google wireless charging stand is the ideal accessory, particularly while it's on offer.
Now available for just £48.30 (WAS £69)
Check it out, the newly released Apple AirPods Gen 2 have just received their very first discount over at Amazon!
Available now for just £239 (LOWEST PRICE YET)
Start your smart home right with this incredible bundle that includes two Echo Show 5 smart displays and a Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb.
Now available for just £72.98 (WAS £169.97)
If you need an inexpensive pair of earbuds to go with your new Samsung phone, then look no further than the Galaxy Buds Live.
Now available for just £69 (50% OFF)
Ready to join Master Chief in his latest outing? Halo Infinite has just scored its first major price drop over at Amazon.
Now available for just £14.99 (SAVE £40)