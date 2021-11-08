If you buy one thing this Black Friday, it should be a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4

We regard the Sony WH-1000XM4 as one of the best wireless headphones you can currently buy.

Since they launched, they’ve sat atop our Best Headphones list, and unless an absolutely stupendous pair of headphones happens to come by between now and the end of the year, it’s a safe bet that the Sony will remain there.

And with Black Friday fast approaching, we’re always eager to see if there’s a deal on Sony’s premium wireless headphones. We think this year is likely to see some favourable discounts either by Sony or through retailers themselves.

Why? Well, Sony’s WH-1000X line-up runs on a two year cycle, and with the WH-1000XM4 launching in 2020 that would indicate the WH-1000XM5 (or whatever they end up being called) are on track to make an appearance in 2022. Black Friday could be the start of Sony shifting more stock to make way for the new headphones and that could lead to some tasty discounts being applied to its current, fantastic noise canceller.

They’ve already come down in price to below £300, so you can expect further discounts on top of that. There were already several reasons to go for the WH-1000xM4 even before that drop in price. They are still best noise-cancellers, producing a sound that’s as musical as you can find at this price, offering an extra layer of refinement, clarity and detail that takes them past their closest rivals.

The noise-cancellation is still terrific, removing a tremendous amount of noise from the surrounding environment to leave you isolated with your favourite music. Comfort is another reason to go all in for these headphones, the padding of earcups ensuring a very snug feel, perfect for those long journeys.

And one more reason as to why we enjoy the WH-1000XM4 so much is the plethora of features they offer. Combined with the Sony Headphones app, and they’re one of the smartest headphones we’ve tested, reacting to when you talk (via Speak to Chat) or altering the strength of noise cancellation without you having to lift a finger (Adaptive Smart Control). They’re an ambitious, accomplished and confident pair of wireless headphones.

They are currently without equal at their listed price, which makes them even more of a bargain. If you’re in need of a headphone and are looking for one thing to buy this Black Friday, then we very much recommend you spend your cash on the Sony WH-1000XM4.