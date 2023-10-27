When is Black Friday 2023? Get ready for the year’s biggest sale

Black Friday 2023 is just around the corner and if you’re looking to make the most of this year’s shopping event then here’s all you need to know.

When it comes to buying a new piece of tech, there’s nothing quite like Black Friday. Sure, there are plenty of noteworthy events on the calendar like Amazon Prime Day and the Boxing Day sales but for our money, Black Friday is still the go-to for picking up the best bargains.

With that said, Black Friday has become such a mammoth event that now incorporates almost all major retailers worldwide, and that can make things difficult, not just in finding the best deals but also with being quick enough to nab them before they’re gone. Luckily for you, this is exactly where we come in.

When the deals start to drop, we’ll be bringing you the best of them right here at Trusted Reviews, so stay tuned for our upcoming coverage to make sure that you don’t miss out on the best of what Black Friday 2023 has to offer. In the meantime however, we’ve outlined several tips and key bits of information to help you make the most out of the sale.

When is Black Friday?

Those already familiar with the Black Friday sale will know that the event always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving but for everyone else, all you need to know is that Black Friday 2023 will take place on November 24th.

Of course, while the day itself is on the 24th, retailers rarely abide by the rules anymore and in previous years we’ve seen the likes of Currys and John Lewis drop their Black Friday deals near the start of the month, while Amazon tends to ramp things up in the week leading up to Black Friday.

What this means is that you shouldn’t wait until the 24th to start perusing the sale as you might miss out on some early bargains.

What is Black Friday?

As we know it today, Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, but Black Friday started out as a simple term to describe the beginning of the holiday shopping season once the Thanksgiving festivities were out of the way.

The origin of the term is still speculated to this day, but one of its earliest uses dates back to the 1960s, referring to the obscene amounts of traffic that occurred once the Christmas shopping frenzy began.

Which retailers are taking part?

It might be easier to ask which retailers don’t take part in Black Friday, as you could probably count those ones on one hand. That number gets even smaller when talking specifically about tech retailers, with all the major stores taking part as they try to best the competition with better deals on phones, laptops, TVs and more.

For a look at which retailers have been involved in previous years, just scroll through the list below.

Editor’s Note: We’ve included links to stores that don’t sit in our traditional coverage areas in a bid to help general shoppers who have landed on this page.

What is Cyber Monday?

Compared to Black Friday, Cyber Monday is more of a recent phenomenon but it’s become a true staple of the November/December shopping experience.

As you can probably guess from its name, Cyber Monday was designed as an online-only sale to capitalise on the appetites for online shopping the week after Black Friday. With its online-only slant, Cyber Monday also focuses primarily on tech, which is handy for our readers as it tends to offer some of the year’s best tech deals.

Just as with Black Friday, the Trusted Reviews team will be covering all the best Cyber Monday deals as they appear.

Why stick with Trusted Reviews this Black Friday?

For longer than any of us probably care to remember, Trusted Reviews has been at the forefront of the Black Friday sale, bringing you the best offers as they appear, and this year will be no different.

Throughout the Black Friday sale and beyond, we will be scouring the internet for the absolute best tech deals so that you can save a serious amount of cash on your next purchase. Think of it as being able to enjoy the Black Friday sale without all the stress of it all (we’ve got that part sorted).

Black Friday questions

If you have any questions about the Black Friday sale or even topics that we may have missed, please send us an email at editor@trustedreviews.com and we’ll post a response right here on this very page.