How to find out price history on Amazon this Black Friday

Prices on Amazon are constantly changing and when you spot a price drop it can be difficult to know if you’ve caught an incredible deal or if the item regularly plummets even lower.

Luckily, there are a number of third party tools available that make tracking price history on Amazon super easy, especially in the lead up to Black Friday.

In fact, we’ll be using both tools during this year’s Black Friday sales to ensure we share only the best deals available over the weekend.

Read on to discover all about these extensions, along with how to install them on your browser.

How to find out price history on Amazon

There are two Chrome extensions you can use to view an Amazon product’s price history: Keepa and CamelCamelCamel.

Keepa

Keepa allows you to view price history charts directly from Amazon’s website, including local and international prices.

You can also set up alerts to be notified of price drops on individual products or entire wish lists – which can come in handy ahead of events like Black Friday and Prime Day – and be notified if the product falls below your chosen price.

You don’t even need to make an account to use Keepa. To install the extension, simply head over to Keepa.com and click on your chosen browser icon. Then follow the instructions on screen to add the tool to your browser.

From there, all you need to do is head over to a product on Amazon and scroll down to view a graph of the price changes over the last week, month, year or all time. You can also click on the ‘Track product’ tab and enter your desired price to start tracking that item.

CamelCamelCamel

Another option for tracking prices on Amazon is CamelCamelCamel, or more specifically, the site’s The Camelizer extension.

Like Keepa, The Camelizer lets you view price changes over time on a graph and set price watches for products you want to catch at a discount, all without making an account.

To install The Camelizer extension, go to Camelcamelcamel.com/camelizer, choose your browser and follow the instructions on screen to download the tool. Then go to a product page on Amazon to try it out.

Rather than showing the graph below the item description like Keepa, you’ll be able to access the CamelCamelCamel tracker and price watch tool by clicking on the icon in the extension bar (it’s the one with the camel).

This will activate a pop-up with a full graph of the price history over the last week, month, year or all time, along with a section to set up price watch alerts.