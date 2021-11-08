Throughout the month of November, Trusted Reviews will be compiling all of the best Black Friday deals right here so you can get straight to the discounts you want without wasting any time or money.

Currys PC World Black Friday Sale

AO Black Friday Sale

Very Black Friday Sale

Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday Sale

Mobile Deals – Early Black Friday

Three’s iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deal gets you a £100 gift card and unlimited data Three is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for £35.50 a month for the first 6 months along with a £100 Amazon or Master Card gift card if you’re switching to Three. Three

£35.50 a month for 6 months View Deal

Get a new SIM with Unlimited Data for just £10 a month For only £10 a month, you can access Unlimited Data, Calls and Messages with a SIM from Three. Choose between a one, twelve or twenty-four-month contract for what suits you best. Three

Unlimited Data, Messages and Calls

Only £10 a month View Deal

TV Deals – Early Black Friday

This 70-inch Samsung TV is perfect for family viewing Time to set-up your ideal home cinema experience without breaking the bank, all thanks to AO’s massive discount on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV. AO

Save £300

Now £799 View Deal

Swipe a 65-inch Toshiba 4K TV on the cheap Buying a 65-inch TV no longer has to break the bank thanks to this superb offer from AO’s early Black Friday collection, saving you a cool £100 off the asking price for a limited time. AO

Save £100

Now £499 View Deal

Laptop Deals – Early Black Friday

ASUS ZenBook 14 Price Crash Now’s your chance to get one of Asus’ best productivity laptops for less, with Amazon docking the price by a whopping £300 in its early Black Friday sale. Amazon

Save £300

Now £699.99 View Deal

ASUS VivoBook with OLED Screen Deal It might not be the biggest discount featured here, but the deal is well worth the buy if you’re after a laptop with a great screen for watching content. This Asus VivoBook packs an OLED display which brings your favourite pieces of content to life with superb colour and contrast. Amazon

Save £60

Now £539.99 View Deal

Smart Home Deals – Early Black Friday

It’s time to get Smart, with the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Save over £20 on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 in the run-up to Black Friday with this amazing deal. Currys

Was £59.99

Now just £34.99 View Deal

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO Save 52% on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential when you shop through AO. The price has dropped from £40 to just £19 in the site’s Black Friday sale. AO

Was £40

£19 View Deal

Two is better than one in this Echo Dot 3rd Gen deal Black Friday is just around the corner, and we’ve spotted this amazing 2-4-1 deal on the 3rd Generation of Echo Dot models. Stock up in time for Christmas for under £40 with the code ECHODOT2FOR1. Amazon

Use code ECHODOT2FOR1 at checkout

Just £37.98 for two Echo Dots View Deal

Smartwatch Deals – Early Black Friday

Get fit quick with the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro It’s time to get physical since the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro just saw a plummet in price, going from £599 to just £399 in the runup to Black Friday. Currys

Save £200

Now just £399 View Deal

Save on the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music running watch at Very Garmin’s Forerunner 645 Music running watch is now down to just £179.99 on Very. That’s nearly half off the usually £349.99 price, making this the perfect time to pick up a new smartwatch. Very

Was £349.99

£179.99 View Deal

Save over half on the Huawei Watch Fit on Amazon The Huawei Watch Fit has plummeted to just £54.99 in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Save 54% on the usually-£119.99 fitness tracker when you shop now, but you’ll want to hurry. This offer ends in 8 days. Amazon

Was £119.99

£54.99 View Deal

Vacuum Deals – Early Black Friday

The Shark NZ850UK is now just £219 on Very The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away (NZ850UK) has dropped to just £219 on Very. That’s a £130 saving on a vacuum that would usually cost you £349. Very

Was £349

£219 View Deal

VPN Deals – Early Black Friday

Save 82% on a VPN with SurfShark Surfshark has dropped the price of its VPN from £8.99 a month to £1.62 a month for Black Friday. Head over to Surfshark now to pay a one time price of £43.78 for 27 months of Surfshark and save 82%. Surfshark

Was £8.99 a month

£1.62 a month View Deal