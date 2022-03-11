New high-end Mac Mini may not launch until 2023

A renowned analyst has suggested that Apple will not launch a new high-end Mac Mini this year.

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Twitter) has claimed that there will not be a new Mac Mini coming this year, which goes against his original prediction that was made before the Peek Performance Apple event.

Before the Apple event, Kuo predicted that the company to announce a new high-end Mac Mini as well as a 27-inch external display without Mini-LED.

That ‘more powerful Mac Mini’ turned out to be the Mac Studio instead, which is arguably close enough, but won’t satisfy those hoping for an M1 Pro configuration. But Kuo’s second claim was accurate, as Apple launched the Studio Display, a 27-inch monitor with a 5K resolution.

Now, it seems that new iterations of the Mac Mini, as well as the iMac Pro and Mac Pro, will all launch next year in 2023, if Kuo is to be believed.

The most up-to-date Mac Mini came out in 2020, with options between Intel processors and the Apple Silicon M1 chip.

Now, it seems that the next Mac Mini could come with two new chipsets, namely the M2 and M2 Pro, with Mark Gurman (via Twitter) also claiming that M2 versions of the Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro are currently in development.

While there isn’t a lot of information available about the rumoured M2 chipset, it’s expected to be the beginning of the second generation of Apple Silicon processors, as the company moves over from a 5nm node to 4nm.

Bringing the node down by one nanometre should result in a performance boost, allowing Apple to fit more transistors onto the chip. According to reports by MacRumors, Apple won’t be increasing the number of CPU cores, so we should see the same balance of four high-performance P-cores and four energy-efficient E-cores.

