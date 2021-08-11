Apple M2: Everything you need to know about Apple’s upcoming chip

The Apple M2 chip is expected to be Apple’s second-generation Apple Silicon processor, succeeding the existing M1 chip found inside the MacBook Air M1 and iMac 2021.

This shouldn’t be confused with the rumoured M1X chip, which is expected to be a souped-up version of the M1 chip, intended for performance-focused devices such as the MacBook Pro 2021. The M2 has seemingly been designed for next-generation MacBook Air and iMac systems instead.

The M2 will reportedly use a new Apple Silicon architecture, reducing the 5nm node to 4nm, which should boost the processor’s performance and power efficiency. It’s unknown whether Apple will increase the number of CPU and GPU cores for the M2, but it will likely attempt to balance both battery life and performance power.

The Apple M2 is expected to launch with the upcoming MacBook Air 2022, which will come with a refreshed design, multiple new colours and a Mini LED display according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).

For more details on the Apple M2 processor, keep reading on and keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

Release date

The Apple M2 processor is expected to debut inside the MacBook Air 2022, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) suggesting the new laptop could launch “around mid-2022”.

This launch window makes sense, with the Apple M1X processor expected to launch Q3 2021 alongside the MacBook Pro.

Price

There are no reports on how much the M2-equipped MacBook Air will cost just yet. If it replaces the existing MacBook Air M1, then it’s likely that it will adopt the £999 starting price.

However, it’s possible that Apple will launch the MacBook Air M2 as a more powerful alternative rather than a replacement, seeing a slightly more expensive price point so both laptops can coexist.

Specs

The Apple M2 chip is expected to mark the beginning of Apple’s second-generation of Apple Silicon processors, with Apple making the move from a 5nm node to a 4nm one.

Reducing the size of a node typically improves a processor’s efficiency and performance power, and is usually what separates the different generations of AMD and Intel processors.

It’s currently unclear whether Apple will increase the CPU and GPU counts for the Apple M2 chip, with the existing M1 processor featuring 4 high-performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores.

Apple could potentially increase the total CPU core count to 10, equalling the rumoured tally of the Apple M1X. However, it’s highly unlikely that the Apple M2 will offer as many GPU cores as the upcoming M1X chip, which Bloomberg claims to have a whopping 32 (the M1 has just 8 for comparison).

A lot of details about the Apple M2 chip are still up in the air, and we likely won’t hear more until 2022. However, we can at least expect the M2 to be faster and more power-efficient than the existing M1 chip.