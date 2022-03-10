 large image

Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips in the works

Apple is reportedly working on two Mac Mini models with next-gen power, one packing the forthcoming chip, and the other running the M2 Pro.

Those who tuned into Apple’s Peek Performance event on Tuesday will have seen the launch of the Mac Studio, which essentially resembles a souped up and oversized Mac Mini. Don’t think that this means the Mac Mini line is dead, however.

According to 9to5Mac, there are two new Mac Mini models in the works running on variants of Apple’s next generation M2 processor.

The Mac Mini codenamed J473 will apparently run on the plain M2. More interesting, however, is the claim that there will also be a high-end Mac Mini, codenamed J474, running on the M2 Pro.

In case you missed our explanation, the M2 chip is expected to be initially targeted at the entry level Mac and iPad ranges. It’ll be based on the current A15 Bionic chip that runs the iPhone 13, whereas the M1 is based on the A14 Bionic of the iPhone 12.

The main advance here is expected to be greater efficiency, though a more capable 10-core GPU is also tipped. While the M2 is expected to have an 8-core CPU, the M2 Pro could well have a 12-core CPU.

As for a time frame, reports suggest that June’s WWDC 2022 could be a likely candidate for these M2 Mac Minis to get an airing.

One product that might not get the M2 chip, it turns out, is the revamped MacBook Air. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that while the next MacBook Air would have a new design, it would still run on the current M1 chip.

