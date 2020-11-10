Apple introduced its first Apple Silicon chip, the M1, during its “One More Thing” event today. The company also unveiled the first three devices to be powered by the chip, including an update to its Mac mini line.

The Mac mini was already a powerful computer in a compact package. Now it’s even faster thanks to the new M1 chip.

The M1 packs an 8-core CPU for up to three times faster performance than the last generation of the mini. Meanwhile, the 8-core GPU delivers a huge 6 times increase in graphics performance, which Apple says allows the mini to tackle high performance tasks, such as 3D rendering, without breaking a sweat.

Related: Apple Silicon

The neural engine also allows for up to 15 times faster performance in machine learning over the previous generation. In fact, the list of improvements over the last Mac mini include three times faster performance in Xcode, four times higher frame rates in graphics-intensive games, six times faster rendering in Final Cut Pro and three times as many real-time plug-ins in Logic Pro, to name a few.

The computer features an advanced thermal design, which allows it to stay cool and quiet, and its two USB-C ports support both Thunderbolt and USB 4 so you can connect a range of peripherals including Apple’s 6K Pro Display XDR. The mini also supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster connectivity and the Secure Enclave in the M1 allows for best-in-class security.

Read our review of the mac Mini

According to Apple, the new mini is one tenth of the size of the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, but can achieve up to five times faster performance. It comes with up to 16GB memory and up to 2TB SSD.

The Mac mini is available now for £699 – that’s £100 less than its predecessor – and supports macOS Big Sur, which will begin rolling out this Thursday.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …