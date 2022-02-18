MacBook Pro (13-inch) 2022: Is an M2 upgrade is on the way?

A MacBook Pro 2022 could be on the cards, with reports suggesting the 13-inch model could see a processor refresh with the upcoming Apple M2 chip.

DigiTimes reports that a new MacBook Pro laptop could be unveiled at Apple’s upcoming Spring event, where a new iPhone SE is also expected to be revealed. Other reports suggest we’ll have to wait until October for the laptop, as this is when Apple generally announces major updates to its Mac range.

However, MacRumors claims Apple won’t give the 13-inch MacBook a major design change, and will simply upgrade the processor to a next-gen M2 chip. This means the 13-inch MacBook Pro could miss out on features such as ProMotion and Mini LED technology, and could also retain the divisive Touch Bar.

For everything you need to know about the MacBook Pro 2022, keep reading on.

Both DigiTimes and MacRumors report that the new MacBook Pro 2022 could be unveiled during Apple’s upcoming Spring event. We’re also expecting to see a new iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 announced at this event.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the date for its Spring event just yet, although it took place on 20 April last year, so will likely be held in a similar window.

However, other reports suggest we won’t see the MacBook Pro 2022 until October or November. This is when Apple typically makes major Mac announcements, and is likely to be the launch window for the MacBook Air 2022.

Price

There have been no details on price just yet, but with the 13-inch MacBook Pro only seeing a processor refresh, we expect it to retain the same price.

The cheapest 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently available for £1299, while increasing the storage to 512GB knocks the cost up to £1499.

Specs

The MacBook Pro 2022 will reportedly become the first Mac to feature the next-gen M2 processor. This will be the successor to the Apple M1 chip, featuring more efficient architecture to boost the performance without increasing the number of CPU cores.

That said, MacRumors suggests that Apple could add an extra 2 GPU cores to the chip, taking the maximum total up to 10. This would likely improve the laptop’s performance for intense workloads such as video editing.

Aside from the new chip, the 13-inch MacBook Pro isn’t expected to have any new features, and looks set to keep the existing design. Apple will even retain the TouchBar according to reports, despite the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops ditching the feature late last year. We’re also expecting the storage options to remain the same, with 256GB as the base option.

There have been conflicting reports whether the 13-inch MacBook Pro will feature ProMotion, which allows the display to have a refresh rate beyond the standard 60Hz. As seen with the larger Pro laptops, ProMotion allows for a smoother picture when displaying fast motion.

It looks doubtful that the MacBook Pro 2022 will feature Mini LED screen technology too, despite the MacBook Air 2022 being touted to receive the upgrade later on in the year.

We’ll be updating this article as soon as we hear more on the MacBook Air 2022, so make sure to bookmark this page to keep up with all of the latest news.