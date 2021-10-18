Apple M1 Pro: Everything you need to know about Apple’s new chip

Apple has revealed a new processor called the M1 Pro, which is confirmed to feature inside the new MacBook Pro laptop.

Formerly rumoured to be called the M1X, the M1 Pro processor will feature 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores.

Keep scrolling down for everything you need to know about the new Apple M1 chip.

Apple has confirmed that M1 Pro chip will be avaialable inside the MacBook Pro from next week.

It revealed the existence of the new processor during the ‘Unleashed’ Apple Event on 18th October.

Price

The Apple M1 Pro will be available in both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro will have a $1999 starting price, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro will cost $2499.

Specs

The Apple M1 Pro chip has 10 CPU cores made up of 8 high-performance CPU cores and 2 power-efficient cores. This clearly shows that Apple is prioritising performance over battery life, so you shouldn’t expect to see similar stamina to the existing MacBook Air.

Apple claims the M1 Pro offers 70% faster processing speeds than the M1 chip, making it more suitable for those who need a high-end performance.

The M1 Pro chip will feature 33.7 billion transistors, which Apple claims is nearly twice the number of the vanilla M1 processor.

Despite offering far more power than the standard M1 chip, Apple has confirmed that it will use the same first-generation Apple Silicon architecture with a 5nm node. This means the M1 Pro should be viewed as a more powerful configuration option for Macs rather than a sequel to the M1.

However, the M1 Pro will not be the most powerful processor in the new Apple Silicon range, with Apple also revealing the M1X Max chip during its presentation, which features the same number of CPU cores, alongside a whopping 32-core GPU count.