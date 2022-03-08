Mac Studio: All we know about Apple’s rumoured desktop PC

New reports suggest Apple could release a new desktop PC called the Mac Studio, which looks to be a bulkier and more powerful version of the Mac Mini.

Mark Gurman claims (via Twitter) that Apple could unveil the Mac Studio during today’s Peek Performance event, along with a monitor called the Apple Studio Display. He describes the Mac Studio as being smaller than a Mac Pro, but more powerful than a Mac Mini.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the Mac Studio, and be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating this article during the ‘Peek Performance’ event tonight.

Price

Seeing as the Mac Studio would be a brand new product, we can’t really make any guesses about the pricing, but we can look at similar products to get a rough idea.

The latest version of the entry-level M1 Mac Mini cost £699/$699 at launch, but the Studio is expected to be considerably more expensive since it’s packing more powerful components.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the release date just yet, although reports suggest the Mac Studio could be unveiled during today’s Peek Performance event.

This has been backed up by renowned leaker Mark Gurman (via Twitter) who is claiming that the Studio is “ready to go”.

Design

Leaker Luke Miani (via YouTube) revealed what he claims are renders of the Mac Studio, showing off a device that looks very similar to the Mac Mini, but a bit thicker, almost like two Mini devices stacked on top of each other.

Past that, there isn’t much more to say about the design, other than it’s expected to stick with the square shape and rounded edges, with there likely being a white or black colour option.

It’s also important to remember that these images have not been approved by Apple, so don’t expect the final product to look too similar to the renders floating about online.

Specs

The Mac Studio itself is being described as a Mac Mini and Mac Pro hybrid device, which suggests that it would work as a standalone computer for professional use. The name was first reported by 9to5mac, with the site claiming that the Studio will be more powerful than the Mini.

According to 9to5mac, there are two variations of the Studio on the way: one with an M1 Max chipset and one with another Apple Silicon chip that is supposedly more powerful. However, other sources claim that the Studio will come with either the M1 Max or the M1 Pro.

Both the M1 Pro and the M1 Max feature a 10-core CPU with up to 8 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores. Specs differ for the GPU, with the M1 Pro featuring 16 cores and the M1 Max coming in with a 32-core GPU.

This would make the Studio a high-performance computer aimed at professional creators, with a similar target audience to the MacBook Pro.

The Studio Display is also ready to go, according to Gurman, which is apparently a new standalone monitor that be paired up with the Mac Studio. MacRumors claims that the Apple Studio Display will feature a 27-inch screen with thicker bezels than the Pro Display XDR, but with a more affordable $1000 price.

Of course, the rumoured Mac Studio should be able to work with third-party monitors too, just like the Mac Mini, so don’t worry about having to add the Studio Display to your shopping cart.