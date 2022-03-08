Mac Mini 2022: What to expect from Apple’s mini desktop PC

Reports suggest Apple could launch a Mac Mini 2022 today, featuring a brand new design and a processor upgrade via the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

With the Apple Spring event entitled ‘Peek Performance’ taking place today, it’s widely expected that the Mac Mini 2022 will be unveiled and made available to the public in a matter of weeks.

That said, Apple could instead release the rumoured ‘Mac Studio’ which is seemingly just a more powerful (and chunkier) version of the Mac Mini.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it throughout the day as more information is revealed. Here is everything we know about the next Mac Mini.

Price

There are no details in regards to price for the Mac Mini 2022 just yet.

We know that the Mac Mini 2020 cost £699/$699 at launch, but with Apple expected to offer a significantly more powerful processor, the new iteration could be a lot more expensive.

Reports suggest the Mac Mini 2022 (or maybe the rumoured Mac Studio instead) will be officially unveiled during today’s Apple event.

If this proves accurate, then we could see the next iteration of Apple’s mini desktop PC hit stores in a matter of weeks.

Design

Reports indicate that the Mac Mini 2022 could see a design overhaul, with the dinky desktop PC potentially becoming even smaller.

The last iteration was 1.4-inches tall, and now Apple leaker Jon Prosser (via Front Page Tech) suggests the new Mac could be less than an inch tall, though it’s important that we take these speculations with a pinch of salt.

Prosser also mentioned that the Mac Mini could have a plexiglass-like top that will go over an aluminium enclosure, which should give it a sleek look. Prosser provided the below render, showing what the new Mac Mini could potentially look like according to his sources. But since Apple didn’t create the image, this is likely not what the final design will look like.

But we can still expect the Mac Mini to keep its iconic square build, with some rumours suggesting that there could be a two-tone colour effect instead of the single white or black colouring Apple is known for. We can hope that there will be multiple colour options, as offered by the iMac 2021 (24-inch).

In terms of ports, some reports indicate that it will offer up to four Thunderbolt ports (which is two up from the latest model), alongside an ethernet port, HDMI and a power input.

Specs

The Mac Mini 2022 could come in two iterations, with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chip configurations made available, though it’s likely that the low-end Mac Mini will still keep the first-generation M1 chip.

Both the M1 Pro and the M1 Max features a 10-core CPU with up to eight performance cores and two efficiency cores. Specs will differ for the GPU, with the M1 Pro featuring 16 cores and the M1 Max coming in with a 32-core GPU. Having such high-end GPU power would also the Mac Mini to tackle demanding graphics workloads such as video editing and 3D animation.

That said, fresh reports indicate that Apple could launch the Mac Studio, which looks to be a larger and more powerful version of the Mac Mini. It’s entirely possible that the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips will actually be reserved for the Studio, while the Mac Mini will only be available with the vase M1 chip. Fortunately, it looks like we only have to wait until later today to find out for sure.

Be sure to keep checking in with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be updating this hub whenever more rumours or news becomes available about the upcoming desktop PC.