Apple introduces M1 chip for future Macs

Apple has today revealed the M1 chip, which looks to replace Intel Core processors for future Macs.

The M1 chip will be the first Apple Silicon processor housed inside a Mac, with Apple claiming it features the world’s fastest cores and integrated graphics engine.

Apple also claims the M1 is the best processor they’ve ever developed, using a 5nm process and Arm architecture that allows for increased power efficiency. In practise, this should mean future MacBooks will see substantially superior battery life figures than what Apple’s current line up of laptops are capable.

Apple is expected to announce which new laptops will feature the new M1 chips within the next hour.

This story is breaking, so we’ll be updating this article with more information in the short-term future.

