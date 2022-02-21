iMac Pro 2022: What to expect from Apple’s next desktop

The iMac Pro 2022 is expected to launch this year, with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options on the cards.

Bloomberg previously reported that a new iMac Pro is in the works, with rumours of a larger screen and an improved display. Other reports have mentioned that the iMac Pro 2022 will feature either the M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, as Apple continues its move away from Intel processors.

For more rumours and news on what the iMac Pro 2022 will look like, make sure you keep reading and bookmark this page for future updates.

Some reports suggests that the iMac Pro could be released this spring, which would make sense since the iMac 2021 launched back in April.

However, Apple analyst Ross Young (via Twitter) believes that the iMac will debut in the summer, though did mention that the launch may be pushed back into August or September.

If the iMac does come out in the summer, we may see it at the next WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event, which lines up with Young’s claim that the panel shipments will start in June.

In the latest Power On newsletter, renowned analyst Mark Gurman also mentioned that the iMac Pro 2022 could be hitting shelves in the near future thanks to the fact that the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are already on the market.

Gurman also mentions that Apple is already gearing up for Mac releases in May or June, which furthers the idea that we’re looking at a summer launch.

Price

We do not have any ideas on the pricing yet, though we can look at the previous iMac Pro as a rough guide.

The previous iMac Pro had a starting price of $4999 when it launched back in 2017, but it has since been discontinued and is no longer available to buy on the Apple store.

Elsewhere, the cheapest standard 27-inch iMac is available from £1799. We expect the iMac Pro 2022 to be considerably more expensive since it will be packing more powerful components.

Specs

One of the biggest rumours following the iMac Pro is the inclusion of a 12-core M1 Max processor. This chipset is alleged to be more powerful than the chip inside the MacBook Pro 2021, with 12 CPU cores instead of 10.

This information is not official, but has come from a renowned leaker @dylanakt who said: “I have received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max. A 12 Core CPU configuration was tied to a snippet of code referencing the iMac.”

If this information turns out to be correct, it would put the iMac Pro 2022 up there as one of the most powerful Apple computers on the market.

It also lines up with the latest thoughts from Power On‘s own Mark Gurman, who said that we can expect a larger ‘iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max options’ this year.

Considering that the iMac Pro is designed for professionals rather than the average PC user, it makes sense that Apple would want to beef out the specs, though it’s not clear whether the desktop would have the same 32-core GPU configuration as the MacBook Pro.

The iMac Pro 2022 could also feature a Mini-LED display, which was suggested by Ross Young (via Display Supply Chain). Young mentions that Apple will launch a 27-inch iMac Pro with a 120Hz ProMotion, Mini LED display.

Seeing as Mini LED technology already exists within the Apple world, as seen on the current iPad Pro and MacBook Pro ranges, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it added to high-end desktops.

ProMotion has also been included in newer Apple products, such as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, enabling the display to refresh at a quicker speed, so watching media and scrolling through tabs feels much smoother.

It is important to remember that all of the details that we have on next iMac Pro, such as the new chipset and bigger display, are rumours and have not been confirmed by Apple itself.

With that in mind, the iMac Pro may look a little different to what’s been speculated. However, keep checking in with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be updating this hub whenever new information about the upcoming desktop comes out.