Ignore the Apple Watch, you can grab this awesome Fitbit for £60

Amazon has slashed £29 off the price of the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker, making it an absolute steal this Cyber Monday.

The deal’s live now and lets you grab the Fitbit Inspire HR for a modest £60.99. You’ll want to grab it quickly though as the deal is set to end in 24 hours.

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the iconic fitness brands mid range fitness tracker. It targets the same space as Garmin’s Vivo-line of wearables.

It earned a place as one of Trusted Reviews favourite affordable fitness trackers when we reviewed it, offering stellar battery life, reliable sleep and fitness tracking and a pleasingly unassuming, water resistant design.

As we noted in our Fitbit Inspire HR review:

“For anyone who doesn’t need advanced exercise tracking, the Inspire HR is going to meet your needs in an attractive package all wrapped up in a clean companion app. The Inspire HR is a big upgrade on the Alta HR in practically every way, and does so at a lower price point.”

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you it’s selling at one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.

The Inspire HR is one of many fitness trackers to get a healthy discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Over the last week we’ve seen stellar discounts on top end smartwatches, like the Apple Watch to stellar trackers, like the Garmin Vivoactive 3. We’re expecting yet more cracking discounts to appear over the next 24 hours as Cyber Monday winds down.

