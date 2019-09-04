IFA 2019: Xperia 2, Motorola One Zoom and Huawei Freelace 2 – What to expect

IFA 2019 is finally here and we’re expecting all manner of great new tech to appear at the show.

Our team of crack tech experts are on the ground right now, getting some hands on time with the new gadgets. We’ll be updating this page in real time with their impressions, so make sure to bookmark it and keep checking back for all the latest and greatest news out of the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin.

Scroll down a little further and you’ll find a definitive guide where we’ve broken down what we expect to appear at the show from all the big name companies that haven’t had a keynote yet.

Acer at IFA 2019

Acer kicked off IFA with a bang unveiling a wealth of new monitors, laptops and desktops. The two bits that stole the show were its new ConceptD Pro laptop design and Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook.

The ConceptD 7 Pro and ConceptD 9 Pro are the first two laptops in Acer’s new creative range. They’re designed for power users that need serious computational power on the move.

The devices both come with top-end specs that’ll meet the needs of demanding creatives, videographers, CAD designers and game developers. Specifically, both will feature Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 dedicated graphics and options for all of Intel’s spiffy new CPUs.

The Predator Triton 300 is Acer’s answer to the newly unveiled Razer Blade Stealth 13. It aims to offer gamers a thin and light play station that can be comfortably carried. It may not be groundbreaking, but considering it’s super thin dimensions, it’s specs aren’t to be sniffed at. Under the hood, you’ll find a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The specs will be more than good enough for most 1080p gaming.

Samsung at IFA 2019

It’s no secret that Samsung has not had its best year. The Galaxy S10 is good, but it lacks the wow factor of past Samsung phones. The same is largely true of its latest Galaxy Note 10 phablet.

Its opening attempt to innovate with the folding (in every sense) Galaxy Fold also fell flat after early samples fell apart in reviewers’ hands. This is why we’re expecting an unusually strong showing from Samsung at IFA 2019.

Specifically, we’re expecting news about an updated version of the Galaxy Fold that doesn’t break quite so easily. There are also rumblings the company is going to offer more details about its Amazon Echo rival, the Galaxy Home.

Sony at IFA 2019

Sony is one of the bigger companies at IFA. It usually uses the show to unveil everything from new phones to headphones. We haven’t heard any solid rumours about its specific plans this year, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised if the company unveiled its hotly anticipated Xperia 2 flagship at the show.

Lenovo and Motorola at IFA 2019

Lenovo, and its subsidiary Motorola, have always been one of the biggest players at IFA. Lenovo’s used the show to unveil its latest top-end ultrabook and innovative devices like the Mirage Solo and Yogabook in the past. Motorola’s traditionally also used it to unveil its latest One brand smartphones.

We’re expecting history to repeat itself at IFA 2019, where the company will likely unveil the third gen version of its Yogabook convertible. Rumblings suggest the Motorola One Zoom is also set to make its debut at the show.

Huawei at IFA 2019

Huawei will be an interesting one at IFA 2019. We already know it won’t be launching it’s heavily leaked Huawei Mate 30 phablet at the show – that’s set to appear later on the 16th of September at a separate event in Munich.

Based off the company’s recent social media efforts, it’s more likely the event will have an audio focus. The company tweeted a teaser showcasing what appears to be a set of true-wireless earbuds earlier this week. Presumably these will be the Huawei Freelace 2.

Intel at IFA 2019

Intel’s usually used IFA as a springboard to reveal fresh details about its latest CPU family. We’re expecting to get fresh details about its 10th Gen CPUs and which laptops are going to use it as a result.

We’d also like to get some details about its 10th Gen desktop CPU plans and graphics plans. Earlier this year the company told Trusted Reviews it wants to make integrated graphics the go-to option for most gamers. With AMD offering a great alternative with its latest Ryzen line, Intel definitely has something to prove if it wants to maintain its market dominance, so there’s every chance we’ll see some big announcements come out of IFA 2019 from it.

