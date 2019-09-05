Lenovo: “We’re still working on the world’s first foldable PC”, the Razr Phone is just the start

Lenovo has confirmed it is still working on releasing the “world’s first” folding laptop, as well as its hotly anticipated Razr Phone 2019.

Lenovo senior vice president and president EMA, Francois Bornibus revealed the company’s ongoing efforts to be the first to market with a folding PC at a press session at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin, attended by Trusted Reviews.

“We’ve already announced the world’s first foldable PC. We’re still working on it, but we don’t have shipping dates,” he said.

Bornibus indicated the device will likely appear after Lenovo subsidiary Motorola releases the hotly anticipated folding Razr Phone 2019.

“We’re also talking about foldable phones, we’re talking about them. But when we have that capability of phones we can bring it to PC. That’s why we’re making a foldable PC,” he said.

The Razr Phone is Motorola’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. It is expected to have an atypical design, even compared to competing foldables.

It is expected to have a design inspired by the original Razr phone where the screen folds in on itself to create a traditional clamshell. Separate rumblings indicate the outside will have a second screen for quick access to key settings and notifications. The phone doesn’t currently have a price or release date, but it is expected to arrive this year.

Bornibus said the unnamed folding laptop is a key step in Lenovo’s ongoing effort to “bring innovation back” to the PC market.

“We will continue to invest in innovation on these products [laptops and PCs]. People question if the PC market will go down because there’s no innovation,” he said.

“Foldable screens will change the way we PC. 5G will completely change the way we do PC. The PC has a long way to go and there are many more ways we can make these products more innovative.”

Lenovo posted growth in PC revenue in its last Q1 financials despite widespread reports of stuttering sales overall.

