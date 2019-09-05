Marvel Dimension of Heroes lets you become your favourite Avenger with Lenovo Mirage AR

Lenovo and Marvel have teamed up to create a new Dimension of Heroes AR game for the Mirage headset.

Lenovo director of consumer products, Wahid Razali unveiled the new AR game and hardware at the IFA trade show in Berlin listing it as the next step in the company’s plans to expand its augmented reality offering.

The game will be exclusively available on the Lenovo Mirage AR headset used on the company’s previous Jedi Challenges.

It will let you play as six iconic Marvel heroes in new story and multiplayer modes. Heroes on offer include Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Star Lord and Doctor Strange.

“You start the game and the world is in ruins then Doctor Strange appears and takes you back in time so you can see what ruined Earth,” Razali explained.

“Once you’re done with the story mode things get competitive in survival mode. You’ll fight to rank in a global leader board. We’re also adding a local two player cooperative mode.”

Razali didn’t confirm if Lenovo and Marvel have plans to add new heroes to the game in the future, but added there are some legal challenges around including certain Avengers.

“There are other agreements for Iron Man and Spiderman that come with a different layer of discussion,” he said.

The AR headset used is the same one debuted on Jedi Challenges, but the new game but features reworked controllers.

The two new controls are worn over hand that and designed to let you do overhand and underhand gestures just like the heroes you play as.

“You can cast spells like Doctor Strange and intuitively pick up and throw Thor’s hammer,” explained.

The controllers look a little like the Oculus Touch, featuring two thumb sticks and two button controls.

It’s unclear how much more the new controllers will cost, but Razali said the company does have “an upgrade path for existing Mirage owners” to get them.

The base Marvel Dimension of Heroes controllers and headset will retail for $249 when they go on sale in the US tomorrow. There’s currently no word on the game’s UK price or release date.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King's College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times.

