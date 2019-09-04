The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 packs a GTX 1650 into a 15mm body: colour us impressed

Razer’s unveiled a new Blade Stealth 13 laptop it’s pitching as “the world’s first gaming ultrabook,” and on paper there’s certainly plenty to back up this claim.

The new Razer gets its title by squeezing the traditionally desktop Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card into a 15mm body. whether this makes it “world’s first gaming ultrabook” or not this is still a serious fete of engineering as the laptop also weighs in at just 1.3kg.

Related: Best gaming laptops

Along with the impressive graphics card inclusion, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 comes with an Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 processor inside and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

The GTX models of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 come in two variations – you get to choose between a Full HD or 4K UHD touch display.

Razer will still be selling a model without the GTX 1650 which is simply powered by Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics – and comes in Mercury White.

Returning to the GTX models, the Full HD display variant comes with a matte finish while the 4K UHD model has a glass panel with touch integration. Both models come in Razer’s classic matte black chassis.

Related: Razer Blade Stealth 13 review

The pricing of the new Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptops starts at €1679.99 (~£1527). The laptops will be available from the end of September in the US and Canada. UK availability is currently listed as “coming soon”.

Along with the new Blade Stealth 13, Razer revealed an upgrade to the base model of the Razer Blade 15. The new Razer Blade 15 will now be powered by the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with an i7-9750H processor and you can choose between a 144Hz or 60Hz Full HD display.

Pricing is slated as €1699.99 (~£1546) for the 60Hz model and €1,899.99 (~£1727) for the 140Hz model. Both models are available now in the US and Canada with details on more regions expected soon.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More