Acer Predator Triton 300 is a new stylish lightweight gaming laptop

Acer announced the Predator Triton 300 during its IFA 2019 presentation, which is the company’s latest thin and lightweight gaming laptop.

The best configuration of the Predator Triton 300 rocks a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor combined with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

This graphics card will breeze through casual games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, but modern AAA game titles such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and The Division 2 may be trickier to run at a high performance.

Aso featured is 16GB of DDR4 2666Hz RAM, which can be upgraded to a whopping 32GB, while offering support for up to two 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and up to a 2 TB hard drive.

The dual fans with Acer’s 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan tech, found in all Predator notebooks, helps to keep this gaming notebook cool during intense bouts of gaming.

The Predator Triton 300 also sees a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms overdrive response time.

Like any certified gaming laptop, the Predator Triton 300 will boast a keyboard with RGB lighting. Turbo and Predator Sense keys allow you to tweak and fiddle with various settings and profile quickly too. The WASD and arrow keys also feature a concave shape for improved feel, while also rocking transparent casing for a quirky look

This new gaming notebook is expected to hit stores in the last quarter of the year, with a starting price of €1299. We will update this article once we discover UK pricing.

Acer also announced its Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop will see an update with a new unbelievably smooth 300Hz display, while showing off a new sleek gaming chair called the Predator Thronos Air.

