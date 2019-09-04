Asus and Nvidia launch world’s fastest laptop at IFA 2019

Asus today revealed the Asus Proart Studiobook One, which is supposedly the world’s most powerful laptop.

Fitted with Nvdia’s supremely powerful Quadro RTX 6000 GPU, the Asus Proart Studiobook One offers the might of a high-end desktop workstation but in portable form.

This marks the first time the Quadro RTX 6000 will be integrated into a laptop, as the Asus Proart Studiobook One joins the growing lineup of Nvidia Studio laptops optimised for professional creative work rather than gaming.

Not only will the Quadro RTX 6000 provide 24GB of speedy GPU memory to blast through 8K video editing, 3D animations and large datasets, but it also boasts RTX features. At the top of the list is accelerated real-time ray tracing, allowing animators and developers to utilise the advanced light-rendering technology.

Nvidia confirmed the Quadro RTX 6000 inside the Asus Proart Studiobook One will share the same specs as the desktop equivalent and will not be scaled down for a Max-Q design. This means you’ll be getting 4608 CUDA cores, 576 Tensor Cores and a 16.3 TFLOPS performance.

A system this powerful is bound to get hot, so Asus and Nvidia also worked together to implement an advanced thermal cooling solution with thin titanium vapor chambers. What’s more, the two companies have been able to half the size of the traditional 300W power charger to keep this device as portable as possible.

Unfortunately there are no details as of yet regarding the dimensions or weight of the laptop, but expect this to be one hefty machine.

Asus did provide an insight on the display though, which is obviously a very important feature for a creative-driven device. The Asus Proart Studiobook One display features a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while offering an incredible 100% Adobe RGB colour coverage which means users will be treated to near-on perfect accuracy for photo-realistic media.

It’s very likely more manufacturers will follow Asus with Quadro RTX 6000 driven laptops in the future, as the gap between portables and high-end desktops continues to shrink rapidly.

Asus didn’t reveal a release date or price for the Proart Studiobook One but judging from the components it’s packing, it’s likely going to cost an obscene amount of money – but this is a machine aimed at serious media professionals and not mere creative dabblers.

