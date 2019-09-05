Lenovo: ‘laptop buyers don’t give a crap about 4K’

Laptop buyers don’t care about 4K resolutions screens, it’s all about maximum brightness, according to Lenovo vice president and chief of customer experience, Dilip Bhatia.

Bhatia made the claim during a press session at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin attended by Trusted Reviews.

“We did big data analytics on 20 million comments. Guess the one thing they talk about? It’s not performance or graphics, it’s display. And when we did this research across Germany, Japan and the US we found brightness matters most to customers: it’s not 4K,” he said.

“Retailers are pushing that as it’s simple and it’s easy – it’s the same as TVs right? But laptop buyers don’t give a crap about 4K. What they care about is brightness on an IPS panel. You’d be amazed how many laptops still us TN displays. The cheapest tablets have better displays than most laptops.”

Related: Best laptop 2019

He added that this is why the company has been doing work to make its laptop displays “the best in class” claiming:

“We know we have the best displays in the market, we’ve tested them against our competitors. This is based off our knowledge and big data analytics.”

Bhatia said the research is part of a wider push to use big data analytics to understand what consumers want before designing any new product.

“Our mission is simple: how do we create loyal customers. The job of a business is to create loyal customers. The way you do that is by listening to your customers. Some of the ways we listen? We have a panel of 3000-4000 consumers small business partners and enterprise customers and go at any time to ask for feedback,” he said.

“Big data analytics is another big thing. I process close to 20 million comments. Any comment on Amazon or Flipboard etc I can analyse it. So if a fan says I like the Thinkpad but it’s fan is too loud, I know […] This let our managers as what matters to consumers, gamers and partners before they put pencil to paper on the drawing board.”

Related: Best gaming laptop 2019

The tactic was used to help inform Lenovo’s re-entry into the gaming market and helped shape the design and specifications of its new Legion laptops.

“We did an ethnographic study of 52 eSport gamers and streamers. we found they cared about 144Hz, they want high refresh rates,” he said.

“They also wanted something that looked professional, so they weren’t embarrassed going into a Starbucks or a meeting with it but could still game at home.”

Lenovo isn’t alone in this belief. Acer and Asus both launched 300Hz gaming notebooks earlier today.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More