Asus unveils the ‘world’s first 300Hz’ laptop screen – right after Acer did the same thing

Asus has unveiled a new Asus ROG Zephryus S GX7001 notebook with what it claims is “the world’s first” 300Hz laptop display.

The company unveiled the 300Hz Asus ROG Zephryus S GX7001 at its IFA 2019 keynote in Berlin today. The laptop is part of the company’s thin and light gaming notebook line and features a new 300Hz refresh rate, 17-inch screen panel that Asus claims is the first of its kind.

Asus claim is a little tricky to gauge as Acer actually also debuted a 300Hz laptop at the show as well. Specifically, Acer unveiled the competing Triton 500 laptop, which looks like it uses the same panel, at its opening keynote earlier today.

Outside of this the ROG Zephryus S GX7001 looks like a pretty solid beast when it comes to raw specs. The laptop’s confirmed to feature a MaxQ design Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. These specs mean it’ll blitz through even the most demanding of triple-A games, including hotly anticipated new releases like Cyberpunk 2077.

Outside of this it’ll have the same custom Active Aerodynamic System cooling we saw on the early Asus ROG Zephryus S GX7001 prototype we tried earlier this year plus Asus’ cool GPU Switch and Aura Sync tech. This’ll let you do cool things like making pretty patterns with its RGB lights and creating app-by-app graphics settings on the fly.

Asus has confirmed the 300Hz variant of the ROG Zephryus S GX7001 will go on sale in select regions in October this year. Pricing wasn’t given, but given its specs, we’re not expecting it to be cheap.

The Asus ROG Zephryus S GX7001 is one of many great gaming laptops to make its debut at IFA 2019. Razer unveiled a new ultra light Razer Blade Stealth 13 using Nvidia’s 1650 GPU earlier today. Acer also unveiled a competing Tritton 300 laptop mere moments later. Neither laptop has a 300Hz screen, but the thin and light design and specs make them, on paper, impressive nonetheless.

We’ll be getting hands on time with all the new laptops we can, so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews for all the latest IFA 2019 gaming and laptop news.

