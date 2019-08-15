Gamescom 2019: All the latest news, announcements and expectations for the big gaming show

Alongside the Electronic Entertainment Expo, Gamescom is one of the biggest gaming shows on the planet. It draws in hundreds of thousands of gamers from across the world each and every year.

Whether they’re eager to go hands-on with the latest titles or simply meet up with friends, the German show has proven time and time again to be an absolute juggernaut. It’s not just for fans either, with gaming press rushing to the show to meet up with developers and take all the best and brightest experiences for a ride before their official release.

That’s exactly what Trusted Reviews will be doing later this month as we descend upon the show to cover all the latest news, announcements, games and more. So, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Gamescom 2019.

Gamescom 2019 Dates and Times – When is it?

It has been announced that Gamescom 2019 will take place from Tuesday August 20 until Saturday August 24. Some of these dates are dedicated purely to business and press, with the general public being admitted entry after a certain point.

Tuesday, August 20 – 9am to 7pm. CEST (press/trade)

Wednesday, August 21 – 9am to 8pm CEST

Thursday, August 22 – 9am to 8pm CEST

Friday, August 23 – 9am to 8pm CEST

Saturday, August 24 – 9am to 8pm CEST

Gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live – What is it?

While individual publishers won’t be holding their own dedicated conferences this year, Gamescom will be putting on an opening showcase which will see a flurry of new games, announcements and news being unveiled.

Opening Night Live will be hosted by industry expert Geoff Keighley, who you might recognise as the host and organiser of The Game Awards, an annual live show which honours the achievements of titles, developers and creators each year.

While we don’t know specifics about which games will be shown, industry titans such as Hideo Kojima will be in attendance, so expect an update on PS4 exclusive Death Stranding during the show. Need for Speed: Heat will also receive its debut gameplay presentation from Electronic Arts.

A list of publishers and developers set to be present at Opening Night Live have been released, and we’ve compiled all of them below:

2K

Activision

Bandai Namco

Bungie

Capcom

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Google Stadia

Deep Silver/Koch Media

Private Division

Sega

Square Enix

Sony

THQ Nordic

Ubisoft

Xbox Game Studios

We’ll be covering all the big announcements as and when they happen, so keep it locked to Trusted Reviews in the coming days and weeks.

Gaming at Gamescom 2019 – All the big games we expect to see

Gamescom doesn’t flaunt the same volume of news as something like E3, but it has nonetheless become a landmark event in the gaming calendar for a myriad of reasons. Publishers and developers come from all over the world to showcase their upcoming titles, many of which will see the light of day for the very first time.

Many developers are holding cards close to their chest prior to the imminent launch of PS5 and Xbox 2 in 2020, working on launch titles that will arrive alongside the duo of consoles. However, that doesn’t rule out everything. We’ve compiled all of the major publishers below alongside what we expect from each of them.

Sony at Gamescom 2019

Kojima Productions is confirmed to be in attendance at Gamescom 2019, an essential guarantee that Death Stranding will be thrust into the spotlight during the week, most likely during opening night.

Set to launch this November, here’s hoping Hideo Kojima and friends will take a deeper dive into the unusual experience’s gameplay systems, many of which remain a mystery. Beyond this, Sony could unveil more information on The Last of Us 2 and Ghosts of Tsushima, both of which have remained quiet for over a year now. Pretty please can we have a release date?

Xbox at Gamescom 2019

Gears of War 5 is the undeniable headliner for Microsoft at Gamescom, largely because there’s hardly anything else on its exclusive slate right now. Beyond updates for Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon and a few others, the company is definitely waiting for the next generation to unleash its future line-up. We could also see more from Project xCloud, Microsoft’s answer to Google Stadia.

When you take into account how many studios Microsoft has acquired in recent months, the next generation of consoles is going to be very interesting indeed. Obsidian Entertainment, Double Fine, Ninja Theory and Playground Games are just a few of the talented developers now working under the Microsoft umbrella. Sony might need to pull its socks up.

Nintendo at Gamescom 2019

The Nintendo Switch Lite launches mere weeks after Gamescom 2019 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, both of which we’re hoping make a big appearance at this year’s show. Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are also due by the end of this year, rounding up a wonderfully impressive selection from the Japanese company.

Beyond this, the future for Nintendo’s console remains a mystery, so perhaps we’ll see further announcements at Gamescom? It’s difficult to predict, since Nintendo enjoys holding its own bespoke presentations directly to fans instead of communicating via a trade show. Anything could happen, we’re just hoping it leads to some awesome new games.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see more of Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Breath of the Wild 2. I mean, a girl can dream.

Electronic Arts at Gamescom 2019

This publisher has already begun making its presence known ahead of the show, unveiling Need for Speed: Heat and teasing its forthcoming gameplay presentation at Gamescom. Given it’s a European show, FIFA 20 is bound to have an utterly massive presence, showcasing some of its new refinements, modes and overall set of features scheduled to debut this September.

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is also due by the end of this year. Given it’s a solo adventure, we wouldn’t mind if it skipped the show to hide away as many of its jaw-dropping secrets as possible. Beyond this we can expect Electronic Arts to provide updates on Anthem, Battlefront 2 and some of its other core titles.

Ubisoft at Gamescom 2019

Big fan of Brexit? We really hope not, but it’s a core theme of Watch Dogs Legion, one of the biggest upcoming titles from Ubisoft. It’ll be making a splash at Gamescom and we’re crossing our fingers for all new details and gameplay footage. We can also expect Ubisoft to showcase Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine and a variety of updates for its live-service experiences. Oh, and let’s not forgot about Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, which is due to launch later this year.

Square Enix at Gamescom 2019

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is easily one of our most anticipated games here at Trusted Reviews, and we’d love to see more information on the reimagining’s first chapter shown at Gamescom 2019. We’ve already had a chance to play it, and it’s really good, but a deeper glimpse into its enhanced world and characters certainly wouldn’t go amiss. Given the project’s scale, it’s hard to believe it’s finally coming out in 2020. Well, at least the first bit.

After its polarizing reveal at E3 2019, Marvel’s Avengers will also make another appearance at this month’s gaming show, with both public and press having a chance to witness the ambitious superhero adventure. We think it has a chance to be something great, especially if you’re teaming up alongside friends while playing as your favourite comic book characters.

Square Enix will also have a bunch of other games at Gamescom 2019 aside from the aformentioned blockbusters. A light will be shun on the future of Life is Strange 2 alongside the forthcoming Oninaki, Trials of Mana and more. Perhaps we’ll even see more on its unusual shooter – Outriders.

