HP Omen has launched a number of products Gamescom 2019, ranging from a new super-smooth 240Hz Quad HD gaming monitor to multiple accessories to level up your gaming setup.

It’s been a busy Gamescom 2019 event, with many hardware brands taking opportunity of the showcase with Alienware revealing a new look for its gaming desktop, Nvidia improving its cloud-streaming GeForce Now service and Asus launching the ROG Strix Go 2.4, the very first wireless headset for the Nintendo Switch.

HP has also been active, not only showing off major updates to its Omen Command Center software, but also launching multiple products. Check all the major announcements below:

Related: Gamescom 2019

HP Omen X 27 Monitor

The biggest HP Omen reveal was arguably the Omen X 27, a 27-inch Quad HD HDR gaming monitor boasting an incredibly high 240Hz refresh rate making it ideal for eSports and competitive gamers.

Not only can you expect smooth visuals in fast-paced games, but a 1ms response time also ensures there’s virtually no on-screen delay. Completing these premium gaming features is AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR9, preventing screen tearing even with HDR mode activated.

The HP Omen X 27 also has cracking picture, a modern design with micro-edge bezels, adjustable stand and customisable ambient lighting. This premium gaming monitor will be available from September for €689.

Related: Best Gaming Monitors 2019

HP OMEN Mindframe Prime Headset

The Omen Mindframe Prime is a new update to the company’s premium gaming headset, with the microphone seeing the great improvements thanks to the environmental noise cancelling feature, which blocks out sound so your friends and teammates don’t need to suffer the clacking of your mechanical keyboard.

Active cooling FrostCap Technology in the ear muffs prevents your ears heating up after hours of gaming, while the 7.1 surround sound not only boasts great audio quality but also allows you to hear the exact direction of every gunshot, footstep and explosion.

HP Omen designers also revealed feedback for the previous headset has resulted in them providing users more customisation for the audio. Via the revamped Omen Audio Lab within the Omen Command Center, you’ll be able to pick between presets, alter the audio levels and activate or deactivate the 7.1 surround sound and ENC microphones.

The Omen Mindframe Prime Headset will be available this month (August) for €199.99.

Related: Best Gaming Headset 2019

HP Omen Encoder Keyboard

The HP Omen Encoder Keyboard is a new mechanical gaming keyboard, featuring your choice of Cherry MX Red or Cherry MX Brown Switches. The former offers smooth and speedy actuation while the latter is quieter and features a little bump in the travel so you know each press has been registered.

Omen’s latest gaming keyboards also boast popular features such as n-key rollover that ensures 100% anti-ghosting, so none of your inputs will be missed if you’re hitting multiple keys simultaneously.

The HP Omen Encoder Keyboard will release in October with a retail price of €139.99.

Computing Writer Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Review he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More