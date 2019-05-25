Every Xbox One game will be available to stream on XCloud at launch

Microsoft has confirmed that every game currently playable on the Xbox One consoles will be available out of the gate on its xCloud streaming service.

Ahead of the broader announcement at E3 2019 next month, the gaming giant has confirmed that all 3,500+ titles available on the Xbox One/One S and One X, will be instantly playable.

Those games will be transported to the service without the developers having to make any changes to them. Furthermore, when the developers issue updates to their games, they will automatically be carried over to XCloud.

In a blog post on Friday, Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s VP of cloud gaming, says: “Today you can play three generations of amazing games on Xbox One. That means that Project xCloud has the technical capability to stream more than 3,500 games, without any changes or modifications required by a developer.

“In other words, developers will be able to dramatically scale their existing games across devices, with no additional development, no additional code base maintenance and no separate updates. When a developer updates the Xbox One version of their title, those updates will also apply to all versions available on Project xCloud without any additional work.”

There was more good news for gamers eyeing XCloud as the catch-all solution for Xbox titles moving forward. The blog post also revealed Microsoft has deployed the infrastructure necessary for XCloud in Europe, meaning Brits will likely have access to the streaming service out of the gate, as well as those in North America and Asia.

“The power of Project xCloud – the seamless compatibility for developers and the new places to play for gamers – comes from Azure datacenters spanning the globe, with hardware that shares a common set of components with our Xbox consoles,” Choudhry writes. “We’ve already deployed our custom Project xCloud blades to datacenters across 13 Azure regions with an initial emphasis on proximity to key game development centers in North America, Asia and Europe.”

Microsoft’s E3 keynote takes place on June 9 at 9pm (BST), 1pm (PDT), 4pm (EDT), 10pm (CEST). Join us for full coverage, won’t you?