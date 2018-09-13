Upcoming PS4 Games 2018: All the top exclusives on the way

With 2018 racing on and E3 behind us, now’s the perfect time to look at what lies ahead for PS4, PS4 Pro and perhaps even the PS5. From your friendly neighbourhood spider’s new adventure to a sandbox in which you create your own games, these are just some of the games you can look forward to on Sony’s gaming platform.

Days Gone

Release Date: February 22, 2019

Developer: Sony Bend

In development since 2015, Days Gone could be the perfect title for The Last Of Us crowd, as you take control of Deacon St. John, a mercenary trying to survive the continuous onslaught by both nature… and zombies.

It’s a completely new IP, developed by Bend Studio and published by Sony. With the apocalypse still all the rage, we’re interested in how Days Gone reshapes a familiar genre and what kind of guy our protagonist turns out to be.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Best Days Gone Pre-order Deals Days Gone (PS4) You've never seen a zombie game quite like this. Games like Dead Rising and Left 4 Dead can't hold a candle to the amount of reanimated corpses you'll encounter in Days Gone. This is a true next-gen zombie apocalypse.

Death Stranding

Release Date: TBA

Developer: Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima still refuses to tell us what Death Stranding is actually about, instead delighting in dropping obscure hints that cause fans to pore over every detail in trailers and interviews.

What we definitely know is that Kojima has rounded up an impressive cast of actors for Death Stranding, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux. Sam Porter Bridges, played by Reedus, needs to overcome literal shadowy threats as he delivers all manner of things, including fetuses in glass containers.

If you’ve played Kojima’s Metal Gear series, you know that logic is largely optional. What you get however, is something truly ambitious and likely unique.

Best Death Stranding Pre-order Deals Death Stranding (PS4) Hideo Kojima's next project might be getting stranger with time, but a £5 saving through Base is something we can all appreciate.

Ghost of Tsushima

Release Date: TBA

Developer: Sucker Punch

Ghost of Tsushima is a really easy sell, as demonstrated by Sucker Punch’s game director Nate Fox: “Is there a game that you always wished someone would make, but they never did?”

Assassin’s Creed could’ve done it, Nioh certainly got close, but so far, no game has provided an open-world experience in feudal Japan, even though the setting should be all the way up there with exploring space or becoming a pirate.

One thing is clear, the makers of Infamous know how to design beautiful open worlds. There’s a lot of love for detail in the trailer, and becoming a hero against the Mongol armies is likely going to teach you a thing or two about this part of Japan’s history, too.

Best Ghosts of Tsushima Pre-order Deals Ghosts of Tsushima (PS4) How's that for a slice of fried gold? Pre-order Ghosts of Tsushima through Base and the company will whack a massive £14.14 off the RRP.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Release Date: January 29

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix has become an expert at announcing games early and then not delivering on them for literal decades. Well, surprise, some of us are still alive to see the release of Kingdom Hearts III, and it comes just in time for us to replay all the different adventures that precede it.

The magic at the heart of Kingdom Hearts is still very much intact: A story about bravery and friendship and plenty of opportunities to interact with your favourite Disney characters. We’ll allow ourselves a bit of nostalgia.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

The Last of Us Part 2

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Naughty Dog

Even after Naughty Dog had broken with jump and runs and rebranded themselves as developers of action games with memorable heroes, the tone of The Last of Us was still new.

The consideration of the human elements in a zombie story made it a tense game to play. Violent and gruesome, it didn’t shock for the sake of shocking. The expectations to deliver something similarly nuanced in The Last of Us Part II are high.

Not much has been revealed, but it doesn’t look as if everyone miraculously made up. Instead, Ellie is older now and out for revenge, another addition to the growing team of female game protagonists who can take care of themselves.

Best The Last of Us Part 2 Pre-order Deals The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) Not a massive saving from Base but still the best price around if you're keen to find out what Joel and Ellie have been up to in the years since Naughty Dog's phenomenal game, The Last of Us.

Hitman 2

Release Date: November 13, 2018

Developer: IO Interactive

Stealth games with enigmatic main characters have become rare, with no worthy successor to fill Agent 47’s shoes in sight since Io’s Hitman in 2016.

No better time than the present to bring you the next part, bound to deliver even more variety in how to silently dispatch your foes.

From finding an individual strategy that suits your playing style to the satisfaction of finishing a challenge with limited tools and no witnesses, Hitman has always been great at giving players lots of freedom. Hitman 2 aims to give you more environmental obstacles and opportunities, such as mirrors that may give your location away.

Dreams

Release Date: 2018

Developer: Media Molecule

The latest project from Media Molecule, the makers of Little Big Planet and Tearaway, is a cute sandbox in which you create your own game.

A story mode introduces you to the equipment at your disposal before getting to the heart of Dreams: creating your own content. You’ll learn how to craft environments and platforming levels using easily understandable tools like shapes and brushes.

The promotional videos show the calming Bob Ross-style vibe of creation that Dreams is going for. People will doubtlessly build amazing things with Dreams, even if it seems to be geared towards a younger crowd.

Best Dreams Pre-order Deals Dreams (PS4) So little is known about Dreams that few retailers have actually listed the game for pre-order. Even with such little competition, Base has still decided to take £12 off the asking price, making this a devilishly hard deal to beat.

Indivisible

Release date: 2019

Developer: Lab Zero Games

Indivisible is a sidescroller with a mix of RPG and platforming elements. It has a strong visual style with hand-drawn 2D animations. Throughout the game’s funding process on Kickstarter the team at lab Zero Games, previously responsible for the brawler Skullgirls, has revealed a range of interesting characters with different gameplay abilities.

The story focuses on Anja, a young woman from a rural town who discovers her ability to absorb mysterious incarnations and use them in battle. To learn more about her new powers, she sets out on a quest that is sure to provide a healthy dose of old-school RPG nostalgia, not least thanks to the music by Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Devil May Cry 5

Release Date: Spring 2019

Developer: Capcom

It’s been a whole decade since the last adventure of Dante and Nero, during which we’ve only had Ninja Theory’s DmC reboot to tide us over.

After the announcement at this year’s E3, we can expect the most stylish of all demon hunters back on our screens soon. The trailer showed players controlling Nero in dizzying battles using both a sword and a robotic arm to fling his enemies around with.

By the looks of it Devil May Cry 5 is going to make good use of the PS4’s graphical capabilities and is sure to attract fans and new players alike.

Best Devil May Cry 5 Pre-order Deals Devil May Cry 5 (PS4) Capcom has heard your cries (sorry DmC fans) and decided to release another entry in the original Devil May Cry series. What better way to celebrate the news than with this fantastic £10 saving.

Biomutant

Developer: Experiment 101

Release Date: 2018

This open-world action-adventure seems to be combining the best elements of a world in the style of Monster Hunter and… Devil May Cry’s pistol and sword combat of all things.

In Biomutant, you take control of a raccoon-like creature that is trying to find a cure for its world, in which a mysterious poison turns all inhabitants into monsters. Body augmentations and a large number of weapons promise variety in combat, while the world with jungles, deserts, and snowy mountains looks too pretty not to explore.

Best Biomutant Pre-order Deals Biomutant (PS4) One of the most promising games of 2018 can now be pre-ordered for just under £40. If that's not a great deal, I don't know what is. Biomutant Collector's Edition (PS4) No reduction here but Amazon's pre-order guarantee ensures that you'll only ever have to pay the lowest possible price. Sorted.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: TBA

CD Projekt Red has teased the existence of Cyberpunk 2077, inspired by the tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020, for quite some time, before finally releasing a trailer during this year’s E3.

Cyberpunk 2077 promises to be a hybrid of a first person shooter with an RPG, giving you multiple ways to complete missions through situational decision-making as well as plenty of ways to augment your character.

CD Projekt Red are by now renowned for detailed open worlds and a great narrative thanks to The Witcher series. To have them develop their own take on the world of tomorrow is an exciting prospect, although we may have to wait a good while yet.