Alienware reveals bonkers gaming PC and more at Gamescom 2019

Alienware announced a number of new products during the Gamescom 2019 conference, including a new entry to its premium Aurora desktop range and an entirely new affordable G-Series alternative.

Following the release of the Area 51m, Alienware has fully embraced its new Legend series design by adopting it for the Aurora desktop range. Now, its high-end desktop isn’t just obscenely powerful and easy to upgrade, but also looks fantastically futuristic.

Dell isn’t just focusing on the high-end market though, also launching the Dell G5 gaming desktop for those happy to settle for a less flashy device at a cheaper price, yet it still packs a powerful punch.

It wasn’t just laptops Alienware was flaunting at Gamescom 2019. We also caught a glimsose at its new range of monitors and peripherals. Look below for all the major announcements you need from the European Gaming Show.

Related: Google Stadia

New Alienware Aurora R9

Alienware’s first reveal was its new Aurora desktop, adopting the same Legend series design of the recent Alienware Area 51m laptop. Aiming for distinct sci-fi styling, the new Alienware Aurora R9 desktop looks like it was pinched straight from a Star Trek movie set.

This mid-tower gaming desktop PC sees bright LED lighting glowing from the oval front, with the Alien head logo sitting proudly at the top. Alienware claims the curvaceous design sees improved airflow compared to previous Aurora desktop. The Aurora has also been designed to be easily upgradable without the need for tools, so you won’t need to go hunting for the screwdriver to chuck in a new component.

The new Alienware Aurora desktop will be fitted with a super-speedy 9th Gen Intel Core processor, while also offering a huge range of graphics cards from both Nvidia and AMD including the GTX 1650, RTX 2080 Ti and RX 5700 XT.

Prices are yet to be confirmed for the new Aurora, but Alienware did reveal it will launch as soon as September 10.

Related: Best Gaming PC 2019

New Dell G5 Desktop

The Aurora desktop sure looks great, but it also likely coming with a ridiculously high price. For those not willing to dig deep into your bank balance, the New Dell G5 desktop is a far more affordable alternative with a starting price of £849.

This desktop PC isn’t exactly a weakling though, packing a 9th Generation Intel Core and the option of various graphics cards from the Radeon RX 560X all the way up to the GeForce RTX 2080. One of the standout features of the Dell G5 desktop is its compact size, yet still leaves ample room if you fancy upgrading the system.

The New Dell G5 Desktop will launch on August 20, making it a great option for students ahead of their move to university.

Related: Best Gaming Monitor 2019

Alienware 55-inch OLED monitor

Alienware revealed its 55-inch OLED monitor back in January at CES, but we finally got a firm price and release date during the Gamescom presentation. The super-sized monitor will be available from 30 September and will cost a whopping £3199.99.

That’s an extremely high price, but you are getting some premium features in return. For starters, it’s rocking a 4K resolution, an OLED panel and a super-smooth 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The likes of 0.5ms response time and AMD Radeon FreeSync give this monitor even more gaming pedigree, separating it significantly from your average television. You even get AlienFX lighting running on the rear, just in case you briefly forgot this display was designed for gaming.

And if you’re keen for an Alienware monitor but can’t stomach that sky high price, then you’ll be happy to know the company is releasing two cheaper options. A new 34-inch curved monitor will cost £1099.99, while a 240Hz 27-inch alternative will be priced at £419.99.

Related: Best Gaming Keyboard 2019

Alienware Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Alienware announced several gaming peripherals at Gamescom 2019 – five to be exact – but the one that stood out most was the low-profile mechanical keyboard. While gamers refuse to sacrifice the click-clack of mechanical keys, such keyboards can be a pain to transport.

Using the latest generation of Cherry MX Low-Profile Red keys, Alienware has managed to design a new keyboard that isn’t as chunky as traditional offerings, but still offers the satisfying feedback.

Fully programmable keys, per-key RGB lighting and a dedicated volume control complete a premium package. The Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be avaialble in the UK as early as 20 August and will retail for £149.99.

Computing Writer Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Review he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More