Nvidia GeForce Now: All the latest on the Google Stadia killer

Google Stadia has got everyone hyped up for cloud gaming, promising players the capability to play video games without the need for powerful hardware. No doubt an exciting prospect, but rival service Nvidia GeForce Now is looking so good Stadia may be defeated before it’s even launched.

GeForce Now has been in public beta for a while now, as Nvidia irons out the kinks for its cloud gaming service. But an official launch will be very soon, with Nvidia suggesting “in the coming months”. That pits it directly against Google Stadia, as the two cloud gaming services go head to head.

We’ve had hands-on demo experiences with both services, and have read up on every breadcrumb of detail between the two. Which is the best? Which should you sign up for? We’ve answered all of your questions and more.

What is Nvidia GeForce Now?

Just like Stadia, GeForce Now is a cloud service which allows you to stream games from servers, so there’s no need to use a device with a powerful GPU performance to play some of the most intensive titles around.

You won’t have to sit around waiting for updates or patches to install with GeForce either, with Nvidia sorting all the heavy lifting on that end.

GeForce Now lets you play several ways: the computer (Windows or macOS) app, the Shield TV and – since its reveal at Gamescom 2019 – on an Android smartphone. LG and Samsung phones were mentioned specifically by Nvidia, but the service is expected to roll out to many, many more after launch. You essentially just need a device that can install the GeForce Now app as well as a recommended internet connection of at least 15mb/s.

Following the official launch, users will have to sign up to the service and potentially pay a monthly fee. Nvidia is currently tight-lipped on payment plans, but we’re expecting to see something akin to Google Stadia, with a base level being entirely free, but with users required to cough up the cash for improved resolutions or to see fancy features such as ray tracing and DLSS.

A key advantage of GeForce Now over Stadia is that it works with games bought from other established online stores – such as Steam, Origin and Epic Store – rather than locking you in to one specific store as Stadia does.

This not only means you’ll be able to use games that you’ve already bought, but also that only one purchase is required to play games both via the cloud and with your own hardware instead.

This also resolves the issue of game ownership, as if Nvidia was to one day close the GeForce Now service, you wouldn’t lose access to all of your purchased games. Google Stadia doesn’t offer such a luxury.

Nvidia won’t actually store your saved data as Stadia does, with the digital stores providing the cloud save data instead. This means you’ll be able to swap devices, even between cloud gaming and traditional gaming, and carry on where you left off. Of course, each game will have to support cloud saves, but that’s the large majority of titles these days.

While the majority of games you find on Steam, Epic Store, Origin and the like will work with GeForce Now, Nvidia is looking to optimise performance on the service for as many as possible. So far Nvidia claims GeForce Now supports over 500 games – this is a marked difference to Stadia which is building its game portfolio from scratch.

Meanwhile GeForce Now looks to offer all the same benefits as Stadia, such as the capability to connect any Bluetooth controller. The Shield, Razer Raiju Mobile and Steelseries Stratus Duo are all confirmed to work with GeForce Now, while the likes of the PS4 DualShock and Xbox One gamepad aren’t officially confirmed, but will almost definitely be compatible.

When will GeForce Now officially launch?

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is currently available via public beta, but an official launch is expected “in the coming months”. When asked if that means 2019, Nvidia refused to confirm anything, but hinted that it’s likely.

The public beta will soon roll out the RTX servers, which allows the use of ray tracing and DLSS via the cloud. Northern California and Germany will be the first locations treated to these improved data centres, but the technology will soon arrive in the rest of Europe and North America ahead of the official launch.

There’s no official timing for when GeForce Now will support Android smartphones, but expect it to be very soon.

How much will GeForce Now cost?

Nvidia is yet to reveal its pricing plans for GeForce Now, but the service expected to have multiple subscriptions like Google Stadia. Not only will you likely pay for different resolutions (Full HD, Quad HD and 4K for example) but it’s also likely you will need to spend more money to get RTX features such as ray tracing.

When asked whether there will be a free option, like what Google Stadia offers with its Full HD gaming tier, Nvidia representatives reiterated they can’t confirm anything, but hinted that it’s “not impossible”.

