Upcoming PC Games 2019: All the best titles coming to your gaming rig

The PC is arguably the best place to play games, especially if you’re a stickler for the very best graphics and performance out there without the compromise often encountered with PS4 and Xbox One.

It’s also an incredibly flexible platform with various components allowing you to experiment freely with hardware, whether it’s the newest graphics card or processor you’re itching to try out.

We imagine all the latest titles are ready and waiting to put your rig to the test. So, Trusted Reviews has compiled all the biggest and best experience coming to PC in 2019 and beyond.

Phoenix Point

Developer: Snapshot Games

Release Date: June 2019

Acting as a spiritual successor to the beloved X-COM series, Phoenix Point is a love letter to everything we adore about the strategy role-playing genre. Set in 2047, the world is in the midst of an alien invasion, and has no choice but to defend itself and valiantly fight back.

Many players will expect Phoenix Point to play much like the modern iteration of X-COM, and they’d be right in their assumptions. However, Snapshot Games is making a few subtle innovations to the beloved formula with this project.

For example, aliens will react to your tactics with varied types of mutations that will make things more difficult as you progress. This is an evolving threat determined to defeat you, and players must act accordingly to emerge triumphant. This is definitely one to watch in 2019.

Shenmue 3

Developer: YS Net

Release Date: August 27, 2019

Born from a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, Shenmue 3 is the sequel many fans had resigned themselves to never coming to light. But by the end of 2019, it will finally be a reality. How it will bring Ryo Hazuki’s story of revenge to its conclusion still remains a mystery, though.

Recent months has seen more and more of Shenmue 3 showcased to the general public, unveiling how the story might unfold as players explore a smaller yet equally ambitious world when compared to previous entries. Fingers crossed it lives up to the hype.

Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Release Date: February 15, 2019

Coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store, Metro Exodus is the third entry in 4A Games’ adaptation of Dmitry Glukhovsky’s series of post-apocalyptic novels. While it isn’t exactly taking the franchise open-world, it is expanding its horizons into huge, explorable areas set across four seasons.

Acting as a direct sequel to Last Light, you once again play as Artyom as he hopes to lead his people to salvation by journeying across the country. It will be an adventure fraught with danger, and thus players need to be ready for all the threats that await.

Dead or Alive 6

Developer: Team Ninja

Release Date: March 1, 2019

Team Ninja is maturing the franchise with Dead or Alive 6, abandoning the excessive sexualization that has long defined the series in favour of a deeper, more complex fighting system that encourages players to try their very best to succeed.

Destructible stages return alongside noticeable damage on fighters throughout the duration of a fight. So, in, theory, outfits will be torn to shreds as you do battle with friends or random opponents online. This will also mark the series’ first time to have a fully-featured customisation mode for costumes.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

Release Date: March 22, 2019

From the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne comes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, an all-new action experience that promises the same level of unforgiving challenge the studio is so lovingly renowned for. Having played a small chunk of it ourselves, this could be something quite special.

Set during the Sengoku Period, you play as a disgraced shinobi on a mission to take out a man who attacked him and kidnapped his lord. Taking a far more direct narrative approach to From’s other titles, we’ll see a speaking protagonist and entirely offline experience this time around.

Prepare to do battle with undead warriors, giant snakes and all manner of horrible creatures when Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launches in March 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: TBA

After the blockbuster success and critical acclaim of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its equally excellent duo of expansions, the expectations for CD Projekt Red’s next project is unbelievably high. Whether it can live up to such ambitions with Cyberpunk 2077 remains to be seen.

However, recent months saw 45 minutes of gameplay footage released, and it happened to showcase a dense, complicated first-person RPG that we’re awfully excited to play for ourselves. Granted, it was work-in-progress, but still presented a wonderfully gritty world not afraid to push boundaries.

DOOM Eternal

Developer: id Software

Release Date: TBA

After the rampant gore and undeniable success of the 2016 reboot, it’s no surprise that fans are clamouring for more blood-soaked action in DOOM Eternal. This sequel takes the fight to Earth as demons invade our planet from the fiery depths of hell.

From the snippets of gameplay we’ve seen thus far, DOOM Eternal is all about bigger, better and bloodier weapons capable of ripping (and tearing) anything that’s stupid enough to stand in your way. The Marine won’t stop for anybody, especially if it’s demons posing a threat to humanity.

Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Release Date: March 8, 2019

It’s been almost ten years since the last Devil May Cry title, and that’s without counting re-releases and Ninja Theory’s stellar reboot. We’re talking about the mainline series concerning the likes of Nero, Dante and all of the other rebellious demon hunters.

Devil May Cry 5 makes it abundantly clear that it returns to what makes the series so important in the eyes of fans – it’s all about style, violence and slaying demons in the most spectacular way possible. It’s also about these characters, their personalities and the tribulations they go through.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: March 15, 2019

The Division really came into its own after launch with a slew of excellent expansions and worthwhile quality-of-life changes that kept players and their friends coming back for more. Whether it was new missions, precious loot or venturing into the Dark Zone, Ubisoft kept upping the stakes in brilliant ways.

With any luck, this streak of quality will continue with The Division 2 when it launches in the coming months. You will once again need to team up with friends to take back America’s capital from the corrupt factions who now call it their home.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that all major post-launch content will be available for free, ensuring that the audience won’t be split apart by expensive season passes and the other usual annoyances.

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Release Date: TBA

Little is known about Halo Infinite thus far, although we do now it will act as the continuation to Halo 5: Guardians, essentially replacing Halo 6. Unveiled with a stunning trailer, Infinite teases the return of Master Chief amidst a much larger, more ambitious world.

We’re hoping desperately for a conclusion to The Reclaimer Trilogy after the stunning cliffhanger at the end of Guardians which once again brought the fate of our galaxy into the limelight. It’s another day at the office for Master Chief, but one we can’t wait to play.

Far Cry New Dawn

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: February 15, 2019

Acting as a continuation to Far Cry 5, New Dawn thrusts into the midst of a nuclear apocalypse as humanity settles into a world now permanently changed by the destruction. You’re a young man/woman settling back into society, although it isn’t long until things once again descend into chaos.

Taking place in a re-imagined vision of Hope County, Montana, the world has been covered in colourful fauna, now populated with strange, radiated animals you’ll need to hunt for vital resources. Of course, the usual suspects such as outposts, challenge missions are more will make a welcome return in this bombastic first-person shooter.

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Developer: Creative Assembly

Release Date: Marcy 7, 2019

Creative Assembly’s latest real-time strategy epic is shaping up to be something quite special indeed, expanding upon the series with huge new features and subtle improvements galore.

The Han Dynasty is on the verge of collapse and relentless warlords are fighting for control over the lands of China. While not entirely accurate when it comes to history, players will be free to shape and partake in some of the battles that would go onto shape the country’s future.

What PC games are you looking forward to in 2019? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.