Best PS4 Games 2018: All the essential PlayStation 4 titles you need to play

The PS4 has been out in the wild for almost five years now, and throughout its lifespan, the console has built a library of truly fantastic games. Whether it’s celebrated exclusives, third-party juggernauts or beloved indie gems, there are countless experiences to be found right now.

God of War

Pros

Incredibly gorgeous

Huge amount of gameplay

Most satisfying combat system

Depth to the combat via character upgrades

Excellent father/son tale

Zero load screens

Kratos

Cons

Boss encounters massively underwhelm

Change of pace certainly won’t be for all

Ending falls flat

God of War is yet another first-party phenomenon for Sony. On PS4 Pro, in particular, the game is absolutely stunning throughout its incredible 50+ hours of superlative gameplay. While a substantial departure from other entries in the franchise, it is by far the best game in the series to date.

With an incredibly satisfying combat system, an utterly gripping father/son story and some of the most imaginative world design you’ll ever see, this is an essential purchase for all PS4 owners.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Pros

Travelling the city feels incredible

Spidey-quips

Punching, but with webs

Fan service

Cons

Forced stealth sections

No real rewards for all those collectibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a wonderful superhero experience, and arguably the best we’ve ever seen from the wise-cracking webhead. Developed by Insomniac Games, the minds behind Sunset Overdrive and Ratchet Clank have crafted a sprawling vision of Manhattan that is simply joyous to swing around in.

Combat is fast, kinetic and satisfying with ample upgrades and unloackable suits to experiment with as you progress. There’s some deep cuts here, whether you’re a fan of Scarlet Spider or the highly-advanced suit from Avengers: Infinity War.

And we haven’t even mentioned the story, which manages to weave a narrative yearn that shocks and surprises in equal measure. It’s excellent, complimented by stellar performances and ending that blows the doors open for a sequel in the coming years.

Far Cry 5

Pros:

Spectacular action in stunning scenery

Four great villains, each with their own style

More immersive and organic than previous Far Cries

Brilliant specialists and animal allies

Cons:

Sometimes sticks too closely to old Far Cry templates

Loses pace whn the Seeds aren’t around

The latest entry in Ubisoft’s Far Cry series doesn’t disappoint. Set in fictional Hope County, Montana, Far Cry 5 has you playing as a Deputy who find themselves up against Eden’s Gate. This mysterious cult has enslaved the local populous into mindless puppets willing to carry out their every whim.

At the front of this phenomenon is the Seed Family, a quartet of crazy, compelling villains who you’ll have to defeat on your adventure. They all have stand-out narrative moments with excellent performances, even if their motivations remain a bit muddled.

Far Cry 5 features all of the same crazy, over-the-top open world mechanics of its predecessors including outposts, hunting and the return of the companion system not touched since Far Cry 2.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Pros:

The same great Uncharted gameplay

Chloe and Nadine make great protagonists

Astonishing visuals

Huge set-pieces and ingenious world design

Leaves you wanting more

Cons:

More of the same (if mostly in a good way)

This standalone Uncharted adventure stars Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as they travel across the world in search on an ancient treasure. Despite taking place outside the main series, The Lost Legacy is equally as beautiful and hectic as its siblings. Following on from the stellar Uncharted 4, this is an experience you can’t miss.

Stuart Andrews adored it, awarding Lost Legacy 10/10 in his review: “To my mind, this isn’t merely one of the best games of the summer, but one of the season’s best blockbusters in any media. If Naughty Dog wants to leave the series here, it’s hard to grumble, but let’s hope it doesn’t. Right now, more Uncharted seems like anything but a bad idea.”

Naturally, as a first-party game, this game takes full advantage of the PS4 Pro, with 4K visuals and HDR.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Pros:

Huge, coherent and immersive game world

Game systems and storyline both engage

Beautifully rendered characters and scenery

Crammed with interesting quests, side-quests and activities

Geralt a more mature and sympathetic lead

Cons:

Long loading times

Occasional framerate drop

The Witcher 3 is, to many, the best RPG to emerge this generation. Geralt’s swansong is a truly massive effort, spanning a formidable world filled with unique quests, interesting characters and terrifying monsters for our grey-haired hero to contend with.

CD Projekt Red complimented the experience with two impressive expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, both of which expand upon the world while introducing entirely new locations. A ludicrous amount of loving polish has gone into this, and the countless hours we lost to do count as proof.

With the studio now fully dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, we can’t wait to see what it has in store for us next.

The Last of Us Remastered

Pros:

Superb storytelling and immersive gameplay

Enhanced graphics and consistently smooth frame rates

Includes the brilliant Left Behind expansion

Factions multiplayer mode works better

Cons:

Visual enhancements not as huge as you might expect

No compelling reason to buy it again

The Last of Us was arguably the best game on PS3, and its remaster still stands tall as one of the best PS4 games you can buy. The re-release brings updated graphics, including HDR support and 4K upscaling for PS4 Pro. There are also graphical improvements, increased draw distance, a better combat mechanic and better framerate. Plus there’s the simply sublime photo mode, which we believe makes any game better.

This edition also includes the captivating Left Behind expansion, which follows Ellie in her very own tale. With The Last of Us Part 2 on the way, there’s no better time to jump in and familiarise yourself with the game that started it all.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Pros:

The most gorgeous console game ever made

So much stuff to do

An engaging story

Cons:

Waypointing can be a little iffy

Horizon Zero Dawn is quite simply the most gorgeous console game ever made. Whether you’re gaming on PS4 or PS4 Pro, it’s a beautiful title that needs to be seen to be believed. It is also one of the finest example of HDR use in gaming.

But Guerrilla Games has also delivered so much more: Horizon is a compelling story told with an incredibly satisfying gameplay loop. As Aloy, you will take to this glorious open world, bow and arrows in hand, and hunt everything in site. It’s an immensely enjoyable game and a must-buy for PS4 players.

Bloodborne

Pros:

Smart level design

Consistent, satisfying mechanics

Thick, moody atmosphere

Cons:

Frequently frustrating

Obscure style may annoy

Another PS4-exclusive and another absolutely incredible game. Bloodborne marks the spiritual successor the Souls series by FromSoftware. It’s a challenging, consistently rewarding and unsurpassed since it launched way back in 2014.

If you like your games to present incredible difficulty followed by unrivaled triumph, you need to buy Bloodborne. The best part is the game is currently FREE on PlayStation Plus, so what are you waiting for!?

FromSoftware has recently announced the spiritual successor to Bloodborne: Shadows Die Twice, so once again this is the perfect time to jump onboard.

Persona 5

Pros:

Great premise that doesn’t get old

Menial tasks are somehow fun

Looks great

Battle system is smartly thought out

Proper weird

Cons:

Asks for a lot of your time

Not instantly accessible

Does get very rough at times

Persona 5 is arguably the finest JRPG on Sony’s console. Successfully living up to years of hype and anticipation, Atlus’ latest masterpiece combines addictive gameplay, beloved characters and an unrivaled sense of style to deliver an experience that simply can’t be missed. Playing as a young boy starting a new life in Tokyo, you quickly find yourself embroiled in a series of sticky situations as the leader of The Phantom Thieves.

You’ll attend classes, make friends and infiltrate a series of devious dungeons known as Palaces to defeat corrupt individuals from the real world. This generous gameplay loop is made even better by some wonderful visuals and sharp, witty writing the series is renown for. Persona 5 is nothing but essential.

NieR Automata

Pros:

Satisfying combat

Inventive and surprising

Movement feels incredible

Brilliant soundtrack

Cons:

Invisible walls

Camera can be annoying

Ugly in places

NieR: Automata is the sequel to 2010’s belovedly bizarre cult classic that builds upon the original’s brilliantly varied combat with a suitably deep narrative that will keep you guessing well beyond its initial ending. Playing as 2B, an android carrying out the bidding of humanity’s last remnants against otherworldly invaders in an oddly skimpy dress, you’ll spend your time cutting down countless robots while exploring a dense, post-apocalyptic world.

While it may not rank among Platinum Games’ finest, the imaginative mixture of high-octane combat and the wonderfully compelling story makes NieR: Automata an essential purchase for fans of obscure Japanese games. From the looks of it, Yoko Taro has struck gold once again with this mythical masterpiece.

Yakuza 6: Song of Life

Pros:

A spectacular conclusion to Kiryu’s story

Brutal and engaging combat

Two distinct cities to explore

An overwhelming of stuff to do

Cons:

No more UFO Catchers

Camera can be finicky at times

The last we’ll see of Kazuma Kiryu

Yakuza 6 is the latest entry in the thrilling series and marks the greatest game for the franchise yet. Embracing everything that has made prior entries so captivating and improving it, this is a game that will enthral fans both new and old.

The best part about it is Yakuza 6 is perfectly suited for newcomers, with tweaks to combat offering the most fluid game yet. Of course players who have enjoyed Kazuma Kiryu’s adventures over the past decade will be far more rewarded by this experience, but there’s still a great game here for everyone.

Stardew Valley

Pros:

Endlessly fun, addictive and rewarding

So much depth to its many mechanics

Adorable in its writing and presentation

You’ll lose dozens of hours tending to your farm

Cons:

Pixelated visuals might not be for everyone

After taking PC by storm in recent years, Stardew Valley and its charming mixture of farming, exploration and dungeon crawling is finally on PS4, and it’s just as good as we’d hoped.

You’re a new citizen in the town of Stardew Valley, starting a fresh new life as a farmer in charge of your own land, crop and animals. Every day you’ll wake up and carry out whatever tasks you want, whether it be going on dates, digging up trees or hitting the local bar.

Much like Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley is capable of sapping hundreds upon hundreds of hours from you if you get carried away. It’s utterly addictive, dripping with bundles of charm that make it difficult not to love. It’s also really cheap, sitting at £11.99 on the PlayStation Store.

