Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a soft reboot of Infinity Ward’s 2007 classic, bringing with it familiar characters and locations while simultaneously crafting a gritty, realistic identity of its own. Captain Price is back, but he’s packing a new voice and a new story to tell.

Set to arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC later this year, Modern Warfare makes some major advancements to the shooter blockbuster with a new engine, a greater emphasis on storytelling and some serious shake-ups to core gameplay mechanics.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare including all the latest news, release date, gameplay trailers and more.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare News – big changes are coming to gunplay

In a recent interview released by Activision, animation director Mark Grigsby talks about some of the major changes coming to the reimagining of Infinity Ward’s 2007 classic.

For the first time in the series’ history, players will be able to reload while aiming down sights (ADS), meaning they’ll be no need to take your eye off an enemy to retrieve more ammo both in the solo campaign and online multiplayer.

“One other thing we added this year is the ADS [Aiming Down Sight] reload. In the past, if you’re ADS, and you’re shooting and you reload, the weapon would go off to the side, and you’d have to retrain to get to your target,” Grigsby explains. “This time if you reload, it stays on the target, so you can stay in the battle.”

A new gameplay engine will lend an extra layer of realism to Modern Warfare, with reload animations dependant on how many bullets you’ve fired and are left in a magazine at the time. Call of Duty has used the same technology for years, and we’re keen to see how this evolves the formula.

“In the past, we would never physically show that transition of one mag to another, but this time around, everything’s physical, so if you have an extended mag, like a drum perhaps, or a long magazine, all of the movements within every reload are visceral, strong, aggressive, it gives another feeling of power and representing the Tier 1 operators that utilize these machines,” Grigsby explained.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare – At a glance

We’ve compiled a list of some major points surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to make things nice and succinct:

Reimagined solo campaign with classic characters returning

Traditional multiplayer is back with killstreaks

A brand-new co-op mode (fingers crossed for Special Ops!)

Coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC with cross-play support

Free maps and content with no season pass

Completely new gameplay engine

Call of Duty Modern Warfare release date – when is it coming out?

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25, 2019.

We imagine a multiplayer beta will be coming ahead of release for pre-order customers, details on which we’ll have here once they emerged. Oh, and there’s no season pass this year!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Trailer – How does it look?

You can check out the reveal trailer for Modern Warfare below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Gameplay – how does it play?

If you’ve played Call of Duty in the past decade, the core concepts of Modern Warfare will be immediately familiar to you. It’s all about, fast, responsive shooting across the solo campaign and a variety of multiplayer modes. However, Modern Warfare pulls pack the futuristic tropes seen in previous entries to focus on something more grounded. For starters, don’t expect any sliding, wall-running or jetpacks in this one.

Infinity Ward has confirmed it is not set in the same universe as the original trilogy, intended as a complete re-imagining of the story we know and love. However, it will see the return of beloved characters such as Captain Price. Here’s hoping Gaz, Soap and Roach make a welcome return, too. There will be a solo campaign, with the narrative focusing on Russia and the Middle East, which sounds similar to the original trio of games.

When it comes to multiplayer, you can of course expect the usual selection of weapons, killstreaks and meaningful routes of progress as you play with friends and rank up. Infinity Ward has also said that campaign progression will carry over to multiplayer, so you’ll always be rewarded for playing Modern Warfare. Cross-play is also confirmed across all three platforms, which is a major change for the series, and we’re totally on board.

