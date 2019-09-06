2020 is here, and we’ll be ushering in the new decade with an assortment of fantastic games on Xbox One and beyond. This year will see a new generation of consoles debut in the form of Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. The improved specs and ample new features will also bring with them an array of new games, although older consoles won’t be left behind thanks to backwards compatibility.

This year we’re expecting huge exclusives from Microsoft including the likes of Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2: Senua’s Sega, both of which will release across all Xbox consoles and PC, giving players plenty of options on how they want to play. Third-party blockbusters such as Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 and DOOM Eternal are also in the works, ready and waiting to grace our gaming lives in the coming months.

There’s a lot of potentially fantastic games to get through across Xbox One S and Xbox One X, so let’s get started. Trusted Reviews has compiled all of our top Upcoming Xbox One Games below. Be sure to let us know what you’re excited for, too!

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Release Date: 2019

Techland returns with a sequel to its critically acclaimed survival title, and this time its ambition is more impressive than ever. Dying Light 2 is set across yet another massive city, where you must content with the shambling undead and aggressive humans who threaten you and your friends’ way of life.

The player will need to make critical decisions throughout the story, deciding who lives and who dies while also managing resources that are spread throughout the city. The Day/Night cycle from the original returns, changing how enemies behave once the sun goes down.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: April 16, 2020

After the runaway success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, expectations are absurdly high for the studio’s next effort. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in Night City, a sprawling metropolis filled with corrupt thugs, warring factions and thousands of unique things to uncover.

Having recently caught a glimpse of 48 minutes of gameplay, it looks stunning. Exploring vast, detailed environments as a fearless cyberpunk operative on the hunt for dangerous criminals and twisted organisations looks thrilling, and it’s all played from a first-person perspective.

Read our full Cyberpunk 2077 preview

Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Release Date: Winter 2020

We’ve yet to see a conclusion to The Reclaimer Trilogy that began with Halo 4 way back in 2012, and with Halo Infinite taking the place of Halo 6, this is the next chapter in Master Chief’s journey.

There’s very little information out there regarding Halo Infinite beyond the gorgeous reveal trailer, although we imagine it will once again focus on storytelling, multiplayer and absurdly tight first-person shooting.

Session

Release Date: 2019

Developer: Crea-ture Studios

No, it’s not Skate 4, but Session, successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2017, promises to be the next best thing. Marc-Andre Houde of developer creā-ture Studios is a skater himself and served as a reference throughout.

Session is interesting both for the team’s obvious love for skate culture and their desire to keep it simple. The control scheme, using the left stick for the left foot and the right stick for the right foot promises to be intuitive enough to lead to cool tricks quickly, even for newcomers to the skateboarding genre.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Release Date: March 11, 2020

Developer: Moon Studios

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is one of those games people are unanimously looking forward to, since it likely means more of the same good stuff that made Ori and the Blind Forest so popular.

This year’s E3 trailer showed off Ori’s many different platforming abilities as well as some terrifying monsters. Ori’s home, the Forest of Nibel, seems to be in great danger, making The Will of the Wisps appear quite a bit darker than its predecessor.

Related: Best PS4 Games

Battletoads

Release Date: TBA

Developer: Rare

Rare is tight-lipped about Battletoads, a new game, rather than a reboot, following in the footsteps of the notoriously difficult NES platformer.

The teaser trailer suggests Rare have no intention of making things any easier for players. Apart from that, all we know is that it’ll feature couch co-op for up to three players and mix of side-scrolling, fighting and platforming, as suggested by the phrase “body morphing genre mashups”.

Best Battletoads Pre-order Deals Battletoads (Xbox One) Base wins by default here (good luck finding a pre-order page anywhere else) but with a saving £10 to be had, there's still plenty to be happy about.

Ooblets

Release Date: 2018/2019

Developer: Glumberland

Since 2016, developers Rebecca Cordingley and Ben Wasser have documented every step of their journey to create Ooblets, a game that’s like a hug in these often trying times. Cordingley’s colourful design already gives you a very good idea of the tone of Obblets, but it’s the many different elements that come together which make it truly intriguing.

You will be able to manage your own farm and become a member of a small community, not unlike Stardew Valley. Additionally, you’ll collect the eponymous ooblets, small magical creatures found all across the land of Oob. You can raise and train your ooblets to use in…dance battles against their own kind.

If Ooblets manages to balance its diverse influences we expect it to be our go-to retreat from the world at large and are fully prepared for it to be very addictive.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Watch Dogs Legion

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: TBA

If you’re tired of hearing about Brexit all the time, we’ve got some bad news for you. Watch Dogs Legion takes us to a futuristic vision of London where the referendum has transformed the British capital into a dystopian hellscape dominated by emergent fascists and bleak authoritarian regime.

Legion allows you to take control of any and all characters across the open-world recruiting them to DedSec as a supporter of the resistance. Each operative will have distinctive perks, occupying one of three classes you can customise. However, lose them in battle and they’re gone forever. This sounds like a wonderful spin on the Watch Dogs formula, and we can’t wait to play more of it.

Read our full Watch Dogs Legion preview

DOOM Eternal

Release Date: March 20, 2020

Developer: id Software

After the explosive 2016 reboot, DOOM is on a resurgence nobody could’ve expected after such a long absence. Fighting hordes of demons as they spawned from the depths of hell as The Marine was bloody, satisfying and simply felt fantastic to play.

Now, we’re set to receive a sequel with DOOM Eternal. Just like the original DOOM 2, it’s Hell on Earth and your enemies leave the scorching surface of Mars in favour of our lovely little planet. Civilisation hasn’t taken too kindly to our new guests, so it’s time to kick some butt!

Read our full DOOM Eternal preview

What Xbox One games are you excited for in 2019? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…