December’s free PS4 and PS5 games revealed for PS Plus subscribers

PlayStation has revealed that Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena will be free to download for PS Plus Subscribers in December 2020.

Worms Rumble is arguably the most exciting addition here, as it celebrates its arrival on PS4 and PS5 as a PS Plus freebie. Rather than being the standard 2D turn-based affair the series is renowned for, Worms Rumble is a real-time, 32-player, cross-platform multiplayer title, as developer Team 17 tries its luck at the battle royale format that has been so popular in recent years.

A variety of popular weapons will be included from a bazooka to the fan favourite Holy Hand Grenade. Team 17 has also confirmed there will be “seasonal events, daily challenges and community collaborations for additional XP and rewards” while also promising experimental game modes to keep things interesting.

Just Cause 4 is another exciting game in the PS Plus line-up, with the action shooter iconic for the destructible mayhem you can enjoy in the huge open-world map. Made up of rainforests, deserts and snowy mountains, the South American country of Solís looks a joy to explore, and will likely eat up hours of your time.

Of course, you can’t talk about the Just Cause series without reference to the wingsuit and customisable grappling hook, which allow you to take your destruction up into the skies rather than just on land.

And lastly we have Rocket Arena included in December’s PS line-up, which is an online 3v3 shooter featuring – you guessed it – an arsenal of rocket-powered weapons to blast your foes into smithereens. Rocket Arena also includes a practise mode against bots if you want to sharpen your senses before facing off against competitive players on the web.

Sony has also announced that non-PS Plus subscribers can benefit from a free online multiplayer weekend between the 19th and 20th of December. This means any owners of a PS4 or PS5 console will be able to play their favourite games online for that weekend, making it a good time to try out the online offerings of the likes of Call of Duty, FIFA 21 and Fortnite.

